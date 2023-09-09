Anthropologie's newest collab is with a cult British design brand adored by the likes of Cara Delevingne

Bold prints, botanical motifs, and jewel-toned hues define this latest collaboration between Anthropologie and House of Hackney

A bed with a floral printed comforter and a dark blue night stand with a pink vase
(Image credit: Anthropologie / House of Hackney)
Lilith Hudson
By Lilith Hudson
published

We've always favored Anthropologie for its whimsical style and decorative designs, but a recent collaboration with cult British brand, House of Hackney, adds an eccentric twist to the well-loved look. Renowned for reimagining interiors through iconic prints, the London-based brand encourages us all to play with color, pattern, and texture in bold new ways, and that's exactly what this new collection is all about.

After a successful first collaboration with the luxury design house last year, this latest range marks the second time the two brands have teamed up. The exclusive collection features furniture, bedding, servingware, and some seriously stunning wallpapers, all with the maximalist motifs and botanical prints synonymous with the design brand. 

This latest collaboration also marks the first expansion into furniture from the coupling, with pieces combining both brands’ love for ornate statement designs. From a deco-inspired bar cabinet and gold accented tables to sofas and beds printed with classic House of Hackney florals in rich, jewel-toned hues, there really is something for everyone. 

The collection is available online and in select stores across the US and UK with prices ranging from $14 to $2,798, but if you fancy a quick preview, here are nine handpicked favorites that capture all the latest interior design trends

A pink floral canape plate
Canapé Plate

Price: $14
Color: Pink

Encapsulating House of Hackney's iconic botanical motifs with its artichoke-inspired design, this small plate is the perfect way to elevate your fall tablescape. It comes in three different colors and pairs beautifully with the rest of the dinnerware in the collection. 

Blue ceramic lamp

Ceramic Table Lamp

Price: $348
Color: Blue

With its unfurling floral design, this elegant table lamp showcases an intricate glazed ceramic base complete with an empire shade for seriously luxe lighting. We especially love the opulent feel of the jewel-tone base, which also comes in a pink shade.

Mirror with a gold botanical frame
Pampas Mirror

Price: $498
Color: Bronze

Inspired by feathery pampas grass, this gold-framed mirror adds some beautiful detail to your decor. It makes an ideal addition to a small bathroom or an entryway, and the circular shape gives it the iconic vintage feel synonymous with Anthropologie's classic style. 

Ottoman with floral velvet material
Velvet Ottoman

Price: $698
Color: Honey

If you love the antique look, this classic-style ottoman is a must-have for your living room. It comes on castors for ease of movement, and the velvet fabric is adorned with a distinguished House of Hackney print in a palette of rich ochre and vibrant pinks, greens, and blues.

Glass side table with gold monkey shaped base
Monkey Side Table

Price: $498
Color: Gold

One thing both these brands do best is produce quirky, characterful designs, and this side table is a great case in point. The playful monkey base adds intrigue to any space and can be seen from all angles thanks to the glass tabletop. It's charm and luxury rolled into one. 

A navy nightstand with floral detail
Nightstand

Price: $798
Color: Navy

Incorporating a captivating blend of moody hues and elegant woodwork, this nightstand exudes an air of intrigue. The vibrant House of Hackney print on the drawers adds a pop of color to your bedroom while the fluted detail along the bottom gives it a modern edge. 

A pink jacquard print throw
Jacquard Throw Blanket

Price: $128
Color: Raspberry

This glorious Jacquard kit throw is a real showstopper if you're looking to add soft textiles to your space. Adorned with elaborate botanical prints, intricate embroidery, and playful pink fringing, it brings the coziness and comfort we crave as we edge closer to fall. 

A sage green botanical print comforter
Organic Cotton Quilt

Price: $328 - 378
Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen King, California King

Drawing inspiration from the British 19th-century designer William Morris, this quilt blossoms with richly hued, unfurling florals. Its exceptional softness and lightweight nature make it perfect for layering so you can create an ultra comfortable sleep sanctuary like no other.

A pink botanical patterned pillow with fringing

Pampas Fringed Velvet Pillow

Price: $118
Color: Plum 

With its subtle fringe embellishments, this velvet embroidered pillow lends dramatic dimension and a sumptuous feel to any stylish space. We love the fabric's exotic pattern, courtesy of House of Hackey, and think it pairs especially well with the Jacquard throw above. 

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Staff Writer

Lilith Hudson is the Staff Writer on Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸