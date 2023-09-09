Anthropologie's newest collab is with a cult British design brand adored by the likes of Cara Delevingne

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've always favored Anthropologie for its whimsical style and decorative designs, but a recent collaboration with cult British brand, House of Hackney, adds an eccentric twist to the well-loved look. Renowned for reimagining interiors through iconic prints, the London-based brand encourages us all to play with color, pattern, and texture in bold new ways, and that's exactly what this new collection is all about.

After a successful first collaboration with the luxury design house last year, this latest range marks the second time the two brands have teamed up. The exclusive collection features furniture, bedding, servingware, and some seriously stunning wallpapers, all with the maximalist motifs and botanical prints synonymous with the design brand.

This latest collaboration also marks the first expansion into furniture from the coupling, with pieces combining both brands’ love for ornate statement designs. From a deco-inspired bar cabinet and gold accented tables to sofas and beds printed with classic House of Hackney florals in rich, jewel-toned hues, there really is something for everyone.

The collection is available online and in select stores across the US and UK with prices ranging from $14 to $2,798, but if you fancy a quick preview, here are nine handpicked favorites that capture all the latest interior design trends.