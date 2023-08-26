Anthropologie's new collection is perfect for elegant spaces - our edit of the 9 best pieces

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fashion-turned-interior-designer Erin Fetherston’s style is based around ‘combining thoughtful design with everyday lifestyles’, and her new exclusive collection for Anthropologie is no exception! The new drop (appropriately named Dulcette) ‘cultivates bright and airy spaces with a family-friendly know-how’ – and true to form, it’s full of stunning pieces with a whimsical-yet-modern feel, perfect for end of summer styling! The colors and textures featured feel rich and indulgent, but still fit with a neutral scheme, so will slot into any decor style perfectly.

I consider Anthropologie to be one of the best home decor stores out there. It never fails to deliver on elegant, on-trend and unique homeware pieces that look far more expensive than they actually are, and this beautiful collab definitely holds up to my high expectations for the brand! The Dulcette collection includes some truly stunning furniture (I'm talking brown velvet and modern wood accents on beautiful accent chairs, tables and more), but the home accessory options are what have really caught my eye. From quirky bookends to undeniably elegant vases, I’ve selected the best pieces for you to shop below.

Shop the entire Erin Fetherston Dulcette collection right here

OUR TOP 9 PICKS FROM THE ERIN FETHERSTON COLLECTION

While browsing through Anthropologie I also spotted these elegant-yet-affordable new-in buys that I simply had to share with you…