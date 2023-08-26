Anthropologie's new collection is perfect for elegant spaces - our edit of the 9 best pieces
Anthropologie’s new Dulcette collection depicts all that is elegant and ethereal, and we’ve picked the pieces you can’t miss out on
Fashion-turned-interior-designer Erin Fetherston’s style is based around ‘combining thoughtful design with everyday lifestyles’, and her new exclusive collection for Anthropologie is no exception! The new drop (appropriately named Dulcette) ‘cultivates bright and airy spaces with a family-friendly know-how’ – and true to form, it’s full of stunning pieces with a whimsical-yet-modern feel, perfect for end of summer styling! The colors and textures featured feel rich and indulgent, but still fit with a neutral scheme, so will slot into any decor style perfectly.
I consider Anthropologie to be one of the best home decor stores out there. It never fails to deliver on elegant, on-trend and unique homeware pieces that look far more expensive than they actually are, and this beautiful collab definitely holds up to my high expectations for the brand! The Dulcette collection includes some truly stunning furniture (I'm talking brown velvet and modern wood accents on beautiful accent chairs, tables and more), but the home accessory options are what have really caught my eye. From quirky bookends to undeniably elegant vases, I’ve selected the best pieces for you to shop below.
Shop the entire Erin Fetherston Dulcette collection right here
OUR TOP 9 PICKS FROM THE ERIN FETHERSTON COLLECTION
In the market for a chic new vase? Look no further than this beautiful stoneware vessel. It's designed to look like an elongated flower bud, so is the perfect piece if you're a fan of subtle floral decor. Style the two sizes together for a beautiful effect.
I adore the mix of neutral linen, textured glass and gold accents in this table lamp. Combined with its classic shape, it feels both modern and timeless at the same time.
so chic
I can't get over the delicate design of this brass candlestick. With its matte white finish, it'll make a stylish and fun addition to a minimalist scheme. Style it with white and beige stoneware for a chic tonal look.
trend alert
I can't get over the intricate textured detail on these gold-tone bird bookends! They're a subtle nod to the woodland decor trend that has been taking over new-in sections all over.
The contrast between the muted geometric pattern and the natural jute border on this rug makes it a stylish mix of modern and organic design.
This candle doesn't just smell of refreshing eucalyptus and cedar, it also comes in the most stunning frosted glass floral jar, complete with a luxe marble lid.
vintage feel
If you're after some chic upholstered decor, this pale lavender pillow features a traditional Persian pattern which gives it a vintage feel. The soft tones and delicate, timeless pattern will really elevate your seating area.
In other pretty floral home accessory news: this deep burgundy throw feels almost unreasonably luxurious. The plush faux fur material along with the contrasting pale pink flowers add an expensive feel to the piece.
While browsing through Anthropologie I also spotted these elegant-yet-affordable new-in buys that I simply had to share with you…
You've probably seen glass mushroom lamps everywhere ATM, and this mushroom candle with a tortoiseshell design is a cute alternative. You can place it on any table top to add a cozy glow, and the jar and lid make a great storage caddy once it's used up!
My adoration for scallop-edged decor is no secret, and this new-in bath mat is no exception. The cream and deep yellow tones add an even more luxe touch to the expensive-feeling design.
