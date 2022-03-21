Anna Mason’s new London atelier is a blushing paradise – this is the exact pink she used

While it is natural to associate Anna Mason with the fashion world, the launch of her newest showroom bridges into the interiors industry. Or, even more specifically – the paint industry.

The designer, who has recently invested in a Grade II listed old stable block in the heart of Belgravia, sought the help of natural paint specialist Edward Bulmer to design a brand new pink for her store. The result? A blushing pink hue that will dominate sustainable pink paint ideas – named Mason Pink , naturally.

Alongside its approval from the fashion world, Mason Pink pays homage to one of the most important interior design trends of our time: sustainability. Whilst the term ‘trend’ seems like an unfitting label for a movement that will stand the test of time, there is no escaping the fact that sustainable products are becoming ever sought-after in the home decor world. But what makes this partnership so sustainable?

(Image credit: Jonathan Glynn Smith)

Sustainability and traceability lay at the heart of Edward Bulmer’s natural plant-based paint-based paint company. The shades, including Mason Pink, are free from harmful chemicals, thus making interiors safe for inhabitants and highly breathable protecting our heritage buildings.

And for Anna Mason, this is reflected in her seasonal collections – many of which stem from re-wearable elegance that opposes fast fashion whilst seeking to champion British fabrics.

'Anna and I know we can’t save the planet, but we can do something to alter perceptions – fashion can change but does not have to be ‘throw away’ paint can be updated, but it does not have to become hazardous waste,’ Edward says.

(Image credit: Jonathan Glynn Smith)

‘Thank you, Anna, and your talented team for coming up with this path for us to create our own color together – fashionable yet timeless…we give you Mason Pink,’ the paint guru adds.

Alongside its sustainable qualities, Anna adds that Mason Pink is a tribute to pink, one of the biggest color trends of the year – with an effortless twist.

‘We both see color as a vital necessity – the essential raw ingredient. I’d already fallen in love with Cuisse de Nymphe Emue - a pink that was just dirty enough not to be sugary. And I was equally drawn to the shades of tobacco brown I’ve also used in the Maison for tone and balance,’ Anna says.

(Image credit: Jonathan Glynn Smith)