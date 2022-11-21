Quick! Amazon is selling AirPods Pro 2 at its lowest ever price for Black Friday
Frankly, we've never seen the like - Amazon currently has AirPods Pro 2 at a price 20% lower than ever before
Because my husband is on his third set of Apple AirPods Pro 2 this year (the first lot went into the washing machine, the second got nibbled by a puppy), I'm continually on high alert for deals. His fourth pair are surely only days away.
So this Black Friday deal caught my eye immediately. And at this very moment you can save 20% on Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's huge - it means they're currently $50 lower than usual. As it's a Black Friday offer, it's not clear how long this will last. My advice? Jump on them. Now. Not literally, like our puppy did.
best deal ever on Airpods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $199.99 (saving 20%), Amazon (opens in new tab)
Most of the Livingetc team swear by their AirPods Pro 2 - we use them for video calls when we're working from home or to drown out noise when in the office. These ear buds have six hours of battery life and a built-in microphone to help you find them when lost (a lifesaver).
Why the airpod Pros are right for you
When we were looking at which AirPods to buy, the Pro came out as top for their Active Noise Cancelling capabilities. They really do manage to block out the noise around you so you can focus on what you want to hear. But it's really easy to chop and change when you need to, switching to Transparency mode when a colleague wants to talk to you.
AirPods Pro are also designed with a choice of three flexible silicone tips so you can find the best fit and ‘feel the music, not your headphones’.
Six hours of power once charged is pretty standard when it comes to AirPods, so really you want these if you often find yourselves working in a busy - and noisy - office. Or have a partner who snores. There is more intel on getting the best from them in our article on how to use Apple AirPods.
Our reviewer thought it was particularly impressive that you could use Apple's Siri voice assistant: 'You can also activate Apple's voice assistant Siri on your AirPods for hands-free control,' Emily Peck said. 'Simply say 'Hey Siri' to wake it up and command it to control music, calls, volume and more. Siri can also announce notifications to you as they arrive, and you can reply to messages with your voice. To activate Siri go to settings on your iPhone, and turn on 'Listen for Hey Siri'.'
