See what $7.6m buys you - an amazing Greek home with a pool you won't believe

Nestled on the island of Antiparos, this exquisite Greek home with it's unique circular architecture has fantastic views of the mountains and Aegean sea, complete with an infinity pool. What's more, this one-of-a-kind property can be yours for the (extravagant) sum of $7,6 million (opens in new tab).

Designed by Deca Architecture (opens in new tab), the curved architectural design of the home, named Cronus, is both stylish and functional. As well as offering unrivalled panoramic views of the ocean and surrounding hillside, the modern home also brings shade to each of the outdoor spaces.

The unique new listing from Greece Sotheby’s International Realty, featuring a total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, has a heart-warming reason behind it's unusual shape. The circular home was specifically designed to encircle an established lemon tree that the owners were keen to preserve due to the harsh dry climate on the coast of the island.

Set upon 102,000 sq ft of land with large panoramic windows that allow sunlight into the home at any point of the day, Cronus really is a home like no other.

(Image credit: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty)

Outside, the peculiar shaped home hosts a stunning infinity pool, an outdoor home theater and a BBQ area, making it the perfect place to entertain guests. The simplicity of the infinity pool's curved design follows the same architectural pattern of the minimalist home, giving it the appearance of being its own island.

(Image credit: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty)

At the center of the outdoor space is the beloved lemon tree which stands proudly next to a large shaded outdoor dining area. Bi-fold doors connect the inside lounge area to the outdoor terraces making the two spaces appear seamlessly as one for seamless transitions between spaces.

(Image credit: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty)

Inside, rich textures and colors are incorporated into the interior design, resulting in a bohemian vibe. In the living area, the rustic patterned rug and wall hanging pair beautifully with the natural materials, such as the wooden bench, while the white leather couch adds a touch of luxury.

(Image credit: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty)

The minimalist modern kitchen design also experiments with contrasting textures and materials. White cabinetry offers the perfect backdrop to the metal island, which is in turn juxtaposed with the natural wooden bar stools.

Curved lines are part of a wider kitchen trend we're seeing at the moment, for circles and bends that help people sit in a more convivial way. create an intriguing aesthetic which invites the inhabitants to explore whatever lies around the corner.

(Image credit: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty)

A bohemian feel is replicated in the bedrooms where the concrete ceiling creates the perfect backdrop for a neutral color scheme. Natural rugs and a patterned wall hanging help to introduce a softer feel to an otherwise cold room.

(Image credit: Greece Sotheby’s International Realty)

In the bathroom, the architects have strayed from the curved motif that runs throughout the rest of the home by instead using clean lines. A warm, terracotta orange nods towards the Mediterranean setting, while black brassware used for the shower and taps adds a modern edge.