What wall colors go best with brown furniture? 4 shades that are the perfect companions

Brown furniture is pretty timeless, but whether it's a wooden sideboard or a leather couch, it can be tricky to get right in a way that feels effortlessly modern. The secret? Pairing it with a contrasting wall color that flatters it. It doesn't matter whether you have a vintage, mahogany dining table, or a modern console, combining it with fresh wall paint colors can set any furniture in the very best light.

Whether you've inherited brown furniture you're not sure what to do with, or have some pieces of living room furniture you love but need help making work in your place, these wall colors are worth experimenting with.

1. Cream

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Studio Jessica Gersten Interiors)

If you have a small living room with lots of bulky wooden furniture, the best bet would be to not crowd it visually with 'heavy' colors. Consider neutrals that will open up the room, make it feel more airy, and will also provide a nice background for the tables, chairs, and consoles. The darker the wood, the better it will look against a cream or beige wall.

'When decorating a room with brown furniture, you should consider the specific shade of brown, the amount of natural light in the room, and your personal preferences,' says Juliette Thomas, founder & director of Juliettes Interiors. 'Fortunately, brown furniture is extremely versatile and can be paired with many wall colors, in particular earthy tones and neutrals. Using these color combinations will create a well-balanced, cohesive, and timeless look.'

'Brown in furniture enriches a room by providing a stylistic ‘anchor’ to your space,' says Julia Mack, founder of Julia Mack Design. 'Pair it with a neutral paint color like Benjamin Moore Silver Satin, OC-26 for a crisp, contemporary look.'

2. Dark green

(Image credit: Studio Duggan)

If it's a bold interior you desire, brown works well as a color that goes with green.

A dark green color will create an enveloping feeling inside and also contrast nicely with the brown furniture. Since both the colors are inspired by nature, the vibe will be welcoming and relaxing.

Do remember, if you use dark tones, ensure the room always receives plenty of natural light; otherwise it can feel closed in at times. Pull away the curtains and install plenty of light fixtures too, in the room.

'Consider coloring all four walls with a deep, dark green like Benjamin Moore 2050-10 Salamander for a cozy, yet dramatic space,' says Julia.

3. Black

(Image credit: Urbanology Designs)

A dark color scheme using black may sound like a daring move, but experimenting with deeper tones is easier if you have a large enough room. Black tends to get a bad rap as people believe the color makes a room feel smaller, but it can also make spaces feel cozy and cocooning, too.

Black is an elegant and powerful tone that can add depth, personality, and timeless style to a room. It is a smart, unique neutral that can lift other tones, and it looks especially great when paired with natural tones such as wood.

'Black walls can help unite a living room for a visually tidy and concise space,' says architect Sarah Barnard. 'Because it is visually attention-grabbing, the larger swaths of the color can draw attention and create focus, plus contrast with furniture.'

4. Pastel blue

(Image credit: Max Burkhalter. Studio credit MKCA)

Pastels and lighter tones have an inherent calmness to them. These can make a space feel instantly relaxing and it's a color that especially does well in a bedroom. A blue bedroom with touches of natural tones can almost conjure a meditative vibe – one that can help you sleep better.

'Light blue can harmonize elegantly with subtle brown shades,' says Kashi Shikunova, director at Yam Studios. 'To add some coolness to the room, you can fold in grey tones as well for a balanced composition with the light blue.'

3 paint colors to pair with brown furniture