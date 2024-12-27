What Color is Replacing White in the Kitchen? 5 Sophisticated Shades Designers Say to Try Instead
Elegant and calming, these are the new neutrals design experts love
There is a timeless appeal to using white in the kitchen that to some extent will always be there. There is no denying it's a safe choice — it's classic, and will never really go out of style. But where it can fail us is in its expression of character. While elegant and pure, it can lack warmth, which is why you might want to consider what colors are replacing white in the kitchen in 2025; colors that inject more personality and joy into the heart of your home.
"Shades of white in the kitchen will always reign true because of the emotional purity and sense of cleanliness it produces," explains interior designer Beth McMillan. "White is very timeless, but the eye wearies of seeing that repeatedly, and begins to crave something more. I see this especially when the seasons begin to turn cold in the winter months. One naturally craves warmth, coziness, depth, and a more festive, richer atmosphere."
If I've convinced you to consider other kitchen color ideas — be that on your walls, cabinets, or tiles — here are five warm and sophisticated shades that designers say are replacing white in the kitchen in 2025.
1. Earth-Inspired Tones
We're going to see the pureness and minimalist look of white replaced by warmer, more earthy tones in the kitchen. There is nothing more sophisticated right now than a soft palette of taupe or clay.
"Homeowners are leaning into warmer and richer hues to create kitchens that feel both modern and timeless," interior designer Vyanca Soto, founder of Market Studio Interiors, tells me. "Decorating with earth tones, such as soft taupe, clay, and warm greiges add an inviting and organic touch. Pair these with natural wood stains and flat-panel cabinetry to bring a tactile, lived-in feel to your kitchen."
When thinking about adding a touch of color to your white kitchen, your choice of tiles is a perfect place to start. "We expect to earthy palettes will continue to be on the rise in 2025," says tile expert Kiara Perdomo, from Nemo Tile. "Calm, muted tones of clay help create a sense of atmosphere."
2. Bright Blue
Blue kitchens are on their way back. In its deeper forms, it's a shade that can be bold yet sophisticated and timeless, all at the same time, making it much easier to live with long-term. "Go big and go monochromatic throughout the kitchen," says Beth McMillan. "You could do this with a lighter shade color, and not a darker choice if so desired."
And it's true — we're starting to see a lot more light blue kitchens, and outside of coastal or Hamptons-style interiors too. One of Beth's favorite hues is Farrow & Ball's 'Selvedge', a beautiful gray-blue that feels fresh and calming.
"The key is using the same color everywhere, and maybe just changing the strengths of the hue on the ceiling," she says.
3. Coffee Cream
Velvety tones of coffee and cream are the ultimate signpost of chic right now. There are so many shades to choose from, starting from lighter, milkier tones with just a touch of brown, to richer mocha (Pantone's 'Mocha Mousse' makes for a great kitchen color) or espresso options.
"My favorite white kitchen alternatives are warm greige colors that emulate the cozy tones of coffee with cream," interior designer Ashley Macuga, the principal of Collected Interiors, tells me.
Not only are they the perfect modern neutrals that look beautiful in most types of light, but Ashley adds that "they are also super forgiving of life’s little fingerprints that are inevitable in places where families reside". Ashley's favorite greige paint shades for kitchen cabinets are Benjamin Moore's 'Revere Pewter' and 'Edgecomb Gray'.
But when thinking of color, don't just think about paint. "I love warm, soft grays matched with the texture and depth of an espresso-stained wood for contrast," says interior designer Rebecca Roberts, the founder and principal of Manhattan-based architectural interior design firm, Method + Moxie. "The mix of materials provides subtle interest while allowing the eye to move seamlessly throughout the room."
4. Soft, Dusty Green
Green kitchens have become a modern classic thanks to its natural, calming look. It’s a great alternative to white, especially in a light, soft hue like sage or dusty green, which won’t feel overpowering in time.
"A timeless kitchen doesn't need to be all white," says creative director Dan Mazzarini of BHDM Design. "In our Austin home project, we went with a dusty green inspired by the surrounding landscape. The understated hue adds lasting interest without being too in your face."
Interior designer Thea Bloch-Neal of Curated by Thea, agrees: "Warm tones of sage green are taking center stage in kitchens right now. Pair these hues with natural wood tones and warm countertop accents for a kitchen that's both beautiful and inviting!"
5. Contrasting Two-Tone
If you love the look of crisp white but are finding it a bit flat, designers have a clever trick to make your white kitchen look better — two tone.
"Try painting your upper cabinets in creamy off-whites like Sherwin Williams' Alabaster or Dunn-Edwards Miner's Dust, balanced with lower cabinets in deep greens, warm browns, or rich charcoal tones to create visual interest," suggests Vyanca.
Beth McMillan thinks two-tone kitchen ideas are a great way to maintain a white kitchen, while giving it a fresh (and affordable) update.
"I would suggest keeping the top cabinets and walls the lighter color (shade of white) and using a darker color on the bottom cabinets and maybe the island if one exists in the kitchen," she adds. "This could be any color that you choose to work especially with the safety of the larger amount of existing white that will stay intact. Personally, I’m always drawn to a more dramatic shade of darker or moody colors on the spectrum."
What textures are replacing white in the kitchen?
We talked colors, but what about textures? Really, they can make or break a color scheme, so here’s the expert’s advice: "Matte finishes and wood grain textures are dominating over high-gloss surfaces, adding warmth without overwhelming the kitchen’s aesthetic," explains Vyanca.
Don’t be afraid to mix textures to add interest and create the feeling of depth. Sometimes that's all you need to update a kitchen full of white, that's starting to feel dated.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Raluca formerly worked at Livingetc.com and is now a contributor with a passion for all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
How Often Should You Water Monstera? Plant Experts' Top Tips to Keep Your Plant Thriving Year Round
Experts recommend tweaking your watering schedule through the seasons for a healthy Swiss Cheese plant
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Planning to Switch Off More in the New Year? A Digital Detox Corner Will Help — Here's How to Design One
After the holidays we all need a moment of relaxation; this trend is helping create a permanent tech-free zone in your home — thank us later
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Is 'Dusty Pink' the Most Exciting New Neutral for Kitchen Cabinets, Ever? Interior Designers Champion This "Warm, and Space-Expanding" Shade — and Show Us How to Style it
Everything you need to know to give your kitchen cabinets the refresh they deserve
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Could "Strategic Neon" Be the New Unexpected Way to Add Color To Your Home in 2025?
The interior designer who introduced the world to the viral "unexpected" color theory is back again, with a new way to energize our interiors
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
7 White Room Ideas That Are Decoratively Rich and Designed for Lasting Good Looks
White’s a beautiful choice for a monochrome design or as an ingredient in a color palette and it can be an eminently practical option, too
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
A Designer and Trend Forecaster Shares Her Style Predictions for Kitchens in 2025 — They're Easy Updates to Copy
Some new ideas and some reimagined classics; these unique ideas are perfect for anyone wanting to make a statement in their kitchen
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Purple Bathroom Ideas Were Not a Trend We Expected, but These Spaces Make Us Question Everything
In a surprising twist, purple seems to be back on everyone's radar right now and we're seeing it popping up in bathrooms in particular — here's how to do it
By Portia Carroll Published
-
What Colors Go With Cream? 10 Crème de la Crème Pairings That Go Perfectly With the Warm Neutral
Not too stark or too staid, cream strikes a perfect balance, pairing beautifully with both dark and light tones without losing its charm
By Aditi Sharma Published
-
Will Pantone's 'Mocha Mousse' Be in Every Kitchen in 2025? Here's Why We're Saying "Yes" to This Winningly Warm Neutral
From rugs to cabinets to wall colors, the chic shade is bringing warmth back to kitchen design
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
What Colors Go With White? Design Experts Share 10 Pairings That Won't Feel Too Stark in Your Space
Most people believe that all colors go with white, but it's not always the case — but these combinations look especially calming and statement-making
By Aditi Sharma Published