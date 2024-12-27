What Color is Replacing White in the Kitchen? 5 Sophisticated Shades Designers Say to Try Instead

There is a timeless appeal to using white in the kitchen that to some extent will always be there. There is no denying it's a safe choice — it's classic, and will never really go out of style. But where it can fail us is in its expression of character. While elegant and pure, it can lack warmth, which is why you might want to consider what colors are replacing white in the kitchen in 2025; colors that inject more personality and joy into the heart of your home.

"Shades of white in the kitchen will always reign true because of the emotional purity and sense of cleanliness it produces," explains interior designer Beth McMillan. "White is very timeless, but the eye wearies of seeing that repeatedly, and begins to crave something more. I see this especially when the seasons begin to turn cold in the winter months. One naturally craves warmth, coziness, depth, and a more festive, richer atmosphere."

If I've convinced you to consider other kitchen color ideas — be that on your walls, cabinets, or tiles — here are five warm and sophisticated shades that designers say are replacing white in the kitchen in 2025.

1. Earth-Inspired Tones

(Image credit: French+Tye)

We're going to see the pureness and minimalist look of white replaced by warmer, more earthy tones in the kitchen. There is nothing more sophisticated right now than a soft palette of taupe or clay.

"Homeowners are leaning into warmer and richer hues to create kitchens that feel both modern and timeless," interior designer Vyanca Soto, founder of Market Studio Interiors, tells me. "Decorating with earth tones, such as soft taupe, clay, and warm greiges add an inviting and organic touch. Pair these with natural wood stains and flat-panel cabinetry to bring a tactile, lived-in feel to your kitchen."

When thinking about adding a touch of color to your white kitchen, your choice of tiles is a perfect place to start. "We expect to earthy palettes will continue to be on the rise in 2025," says tile expert Kiara Perdomo, from Nemo Tile. "Calm, muted tones of clay help create a sense of atmosphere."

2. Bright Blue

(Image credit: Jon de la Cruz)

Blue kitchens are on their way back. In its deeper forms, it's a shade that can be bold yet sophisticated and timeless, all at the same time, making it much easier to live with long-term. "Go big and go monochromatic throughout the kitchen," says Beth McMillan. "You could do this with a lighter shade color, and not a darker choice if so desired."

And it's true — we're starting to see a lot more light blue kitchens, and outside of coastal or Hamptons-style interiors too. One of Beth's favorite hues is Farrow & Ball's 'Selvedge', a beautiful gray-blue that feels fresh and calming.

"The key is using the same color everywhere, and maybe just changing the strengths of the hue on the ceiling," she says.

3. Coffee Cream

(Image credit: The Collected Interiors. Photo: Nicole Dianne Photography)

Velvety tones of coffee and cream are the ultimate signpost of chic right now. There are so many shades to choose from, starting from lighter, milkier tones with just a touch of brown, to richer mocha (Pantone's 'Mocha Mousse' makes for a great kitchen color) or espresso options.

"My favorite white kitchen alternatives are warm greige colors that emulate the cozy tones of coffee with cream," interior designer Ashley Macuga, the principal of Collected Interiors, tells me.

Not only are they the perfect modern neutrals that look beautiful in most types of light, but Ashley adds that "they are also super forgiving of life’s little fingerprints that are inevitable in places where families reside". Ashley's favorite greige paint shades for kitchen cabinets are Benjamin Moore's 'Revere Pewter' and 'Edgecomb Gray'.

But when thinking of color, don't just think about paint. "I love warm, soft grays matched with the texture and depth of an espresso-stained wood for contrast," says interior designer Rebecca Roberts, the founder and principal of Manhattan-based architectural interior design firm, Method + Moxie. "The mix of materials provides subtle interest while allowing the eye to move seamlessly throughout the room."

4. Soft, Dusty Green

(Image credit: Madeleine Landry. Design credit: BANDD\DESIGN)

Green kitchens have become a modern classic thanks to its natural, calming look. It’s a great alternative to white, especially in a light, soft hue like sage or dusty green, which won’t feel overpowering in time.

"A timeless kitchen doesn't need to be all white," says creative director Dan Mazzarini of BHDM Design. "In our Austin home project, we went with a dusty green inspired by the surrounding landscape. The understated hue adds lasting interest without being too in your face."

Interior designer Thea Bloch-Neal of Curated by Thea, agrees: "Warm tones of sage green are taking center stage in kitchens right now. Pair these hues with natural wood tones and warm countertop accents for a kitchen that's both beautiful and inviting!"

5. Contrasting Two-Tone

(Image credit: Nobilia)

If you love the look of crisp white but are finding it a bit flat, designers have a clever trick to make your white kitchen look better — two tone.

"Try painting your upper cabinets in creamy off-whites like Sherwin Williams' Alabaster or Dunn-Edwards Miner's Dust, balanced with lower cabinets in deep greens, warm browns, or rich charcoal tones to create visual interest," suggests Vyanca.

Beth McMillan thinks two-tone kitchen ideas are a great way to maintain a white kitchen, while giving it a fresh (and affordable) update.

"I would suggest keeping the top cabinets and walls the lighter color (shade of white) and using a darker color on the bottom cabinets and maybe the island if one exists in the kitchen," she adds. "This could be any color that you choose to work especially with the safety of the larger amount of existing white that will stay intact. Personally, I’m always drawn to a more dramatic shade of darker or moody colors on the spectrum."

What textures are replacing white in the kitchen?

We talked colors, but what about textures? Really, they can make or break a color scheme, so here’s the expert’s advice: "Matte finishes and wood grain textures are dominating over high-gloss surfaces, adding warmth without overwhelming the kitchen’s aesthetic," explains Vyanca.

Don’t be afraid to mix textures to add interest and create the feeling of depth. Sometimes that's all you need to update a kitchen full of white, that's starting to feel dated.