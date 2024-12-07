Will Pantone's 'Mocha Mousse' Be in Every Kitchen in 2025? Here's Why We're Saying "Yes" to This Winningly Warm Neutral

As soon as Pantone announced Mocha Mousse as their Color of the Year for 2025, the ideas for how to incorporate this hue into our interiors began to flow. Its warm, rich undertones are all about indulging in the moments that make you feel good, and what better place to indulge in delectable design than in the kitchen?

Aurora Espinoza, interior designer at Nobilia North America/Kutchenhaus USA, says, "As the trend for natural tones continues to grow, Mocha could very well become the defining color of design in the coming year." As for why it would work particularly well in kitchens, she adds, "Its soft tone has the ability to soften the harshness of materials like stainless steel, creating a cozier atmosphere."

Kitchen color trends are currently shifting from cool, open-concept spaces to something more intimate and welcoming — a more accurate representation of the room that is the heart of the home. Could this cozy, chocolate brown be the next big trend for kitchen design? Let's discuss.

Why Use Mocha Mousse in Kitchens?

Nobilia North America's Aurora Espinoza tells us that: "Mocha Mousse, with its combination of soft brown and gray undertones, is a color that is deeply connected to the earth and nature, making it an ideal choice for creating warm and sophisticated environments."

Nina Lichtenstein, an interior designer at Nina's Home Design, says the announcement of Pantone’s Color of the Year 2025 immediately stirred her excitement as for how she could incorporate the shade into the design world. Known for her warm, inviting designs, Nina says, "This rich neutral strikes a perfect balance between grounding and inviting, making it an instant contender for the next big kitchen color trend. It is deeply versatile, and its earthy warmth creates a cozy atmosphere while maintaining a sophisticated edge. Unlike cooler neutrals, this hue adds depth without feeling sterile, making it ideal for spaces where people gather, cook, and connect."

From contemporary and minimalist interior design schemes to more rustic farmhouse styles, Mocha Mousse's neutral nature makes it easy to combine with various colors and materials, making it a timeless option for the kitchen. Now, the only thing left to do is plan how to style this shade in your space.

How to Style Mocha Mousse in the Kitchen

(Image credit: Haris Kenjar, Heidi Caillier Designs)

It is no secret that brown is a classic neutral, making a huge comeback this year with the resurgence of 70s designs and themes of nostalgia. Yet, it is Mocha Mousse's undertones of chocolate and taupe that make it pair so beautifully with a wide range of materials. From light and dark woods and stone countertops to brass and black hardware, the hue offers endless styling opportunities.

However, Nina warns that "its strength lies in balance. Too much of it could overwhelm smaller or darker spaces, so the key is incorporating it thoughtfully."

"For a bold, modern look, use Mocha Mousse on lower cabinetry paired with creamy white or soft beige uppers to keep the space feeling light and open. You can also color drench a breakfast nook or pantry by pairing walls, trim, and cabinetry in this luscious tone for a cocoon-like effect," suggests Nina.

Do you love the color but want a way to ease into the trend? Try Mocha Mousse as an accent — paint a kitchen island, backsplash wall, or even interior shelving in this warm hue. Aurora adds, "One great way to incorporate it into the kitchen is through the cabinets. When combined with light-colored countertops, it creates a perfect balance of brightness and depth. Mocha Mousse can also be applied to the walls to bring warmth to the space, especially on an accent wall behind the kitchen island or sink area." From there, the colors that go with brown are endless.

Once again, it is all about balance. You can complement the space with natural tones like wood, green, or cream to prevent the space from feeling too dark, creating a balanced and harmonious contrast. "Pair it with natural materials like butcher block countertops, rattan barstools, or matte stoneware dishes to highlight its organic appeal," says Nina.

Shop the Look

30% Off Ludlow Lauren Ralph Striped Rug View at Wayfair Price: $323 (5' x 8'), Was: $462 Material: Flat Weave Cotton Rugs bring warm to any room and this Mocha Mousse-inspired strip is such a stylish way to incorporate the new Color of the Year. Rugs can be a pricy purchase, so snagging a style that is on sale is always a score. Wayfair has a few different sizes of this rug in stock, so grab it for a deal while you can! 15% Off Munro Woven Leather & Solid Wood Chair View at Bed, Bath and Beyond Price: $215.61, Was: $254.57 Color: Walnut/Cognac When I saw these dining chairs on Bed, Bath, and Beyond, I immediately thought of Mocha Mousse. They capture the warmth of the color perfectly, and the mix of woven leather and wood offers a texture that is so chic. They come fully assembled and let's face it, everyone loves a dining chair with an armrest. Acacia Wood Bowl - Threshold™ View at Target Price: $25 Size: 10" W Decor pieces are the easiest way to try your hand at a new trend. A decorative bowl or tray is one of my favorite ways to decorate as it is both stylish and practical. Use it in your kitchen as a catch-all or fill it with flowers and fruits for a festive decor moment.

How will you bring Mocha Mousse into your kitchen this year?