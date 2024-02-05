This Viral 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set Is Now Less Than $20 — And Is Designer Approved

As a proud style editor, I am perfectly positioned to spot a deal. I can tell you why now is the perfect time to buy that table lamp before it goes up in price. I can tell you which 30% off bedding sale isn't as great as it seems, considering a holiday-linked 50% markdown is more than likely right around the corner. And I can also advise whether that Amazon coffee maker is actually worth the full price, especially considering the cost and quality of its competitors.

Some deals, however, are so strong that you don't need special style editor-senses to know you've found a good one. Some deals are just so unbelievable on their face that even the initiated are drawn in. Hunting these specials is like catching lightning in a bottle — and today, dear reader, I'm holding a bolt right in my hands. I think I've found one of the best dinnerware sets I've seen in a long time, and you're never going to guess how much — or better yet, how little — it costs.

The perfect dinnerware set for under $20

Mainstays 12-Piece Blue Rim Stoneware Dinnerware Set View at Walmart Price: $18.56

This gorgeous white set comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls, all of which are accented with a gorgeous navy blue rim that's reminiscent of some of the best blue plates on the market. Each glazed stoneware piece is also microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe, and stackable within its respective category for easy storage. But the best part of it all? The entire set is only $18.56. No, I'm not kidding. That kind of bargain is basically unheard of, especially for a product as beloved and well-reviewed as this (according to the Walmart website, more than 100 people had purchased the 4.7/5-star set in the 24 hours preceding this writing).

It's a great price for a really liveable set you'll use time and again. 'White dinner plates are a classic choice for any table setting, known for their versatility and timeless elegance,' says Sarah Klingman, CEO and founder of Gather, an event planning company for the DIY host. They're 'suitable for both formal and casual settings,' they 'match any decor' they emphasize the color and placement of food, and they're 'easy to combine with other dinnerware for various occasions. Plus, they're easy to replace and will never go out of style, 'making them a smart choice for your collection.'

In the video above, NYC-area food influencer/online chef Katie (@babytamago), whose following has grown to over 450K on TikTok and over 150K on Instagram, raves about the set, which she purchased for less than an 'iced oat milk latte and croissant in the city.' And while she concedes that the bowls might be a little small for her liking, they are still quite roomy and deep. 'This is the best $20 I've ever spent.'

9 other chic dinnerware sets to shop

How can I jazz up a white dinner plate set?

Still not convinced? Sarah has some fabulous ideas on how to make your white plates stand out from the crowd. 'Use vibrant charger plates or napkins for pops of color,' she told me, or pair them with 'rustic wooden chargers or metallic accents for depth.' A patterned table runner could work great here, as well, or perhaps some 'crystal glasses or colored stemware.'

You might also try dressing up a white set with 'fresh flowers or greenery,' which you can turn into a centerpiece that '[reflects] the occasion or season.' Plus, if you're hosting a party, add a few personal touches like a place card or a spring of herbs to 'make guests feel special,' Sarah continued. They won't even clock the color of the plates.