Vinyl bathroom flooring ideas – 10 ways to use the new flooring trend about to take over tiles

Vinyl flooring bathroom idea once lagged at the bottom of the list when it came to flooring choice but now it is one of the most popular options on the market. The reason is simple – the connotations of poor quality 70s style flooring are long gone. Vinyl flooring, in particular Luxury Vinyl Tiles known as LVT, has seen a transformation in recent years and is now an innovative and stylish flooring choice. Not only is there a wide range of design options available but it is also one of the most affordable types of bathroom flooring ideas available.

‘Vinyl flooring is waterproof and comes with slip-resistance, making it a functional addition to the bathroom,’ says Josh Barber, buyer at Flooring Superstore. ‘Homeowners increasingly want to add color and pattern into the bathroom, and vinyl flooring is a quick and cost-effective way to achieve this.’

'Vinyl flooring is durable, easy to look after, and suitable for every room, making it a practical and cost-effective option for your home. On top of that, because it comes in such a broad range of styles, you can achieve almost any look with vinyl flooring. Most of our vinyl flooring comes in a range of thickness’ spanning from 2.2mm to 4.3mm with a thermal backing for a solid underfoot, providing support and comfort.’

As if that was not enough to make vinyl flooring an instant favorite when it comes to bathroom ideas, it is also highly insulating for both heat and sound, which is perfect for use in small apartments. Here, the experts reveal the best ways to use vinyl flooring to make your bathroom truly shine…

10 chic vinyl bathroom flooring ideas

1. Add a pastel shade for a more playful look

(Image credit: Future)

One of the great advantages of vinyl bathroom flooring is the range of hues to choose from and a bathroom, so often full of stark white pieces is the ideal room to inject some color. A pastel look can be soft and playful, particularly in a child’s bathroom. It is also a great way to add excitement to a small bathroom.

‘The bathroom is a great place to experiment with the boldest color options, which might feel a bit more daunting to commit to in larger living areas,’ says Bill Tuckey, The Colour Flooring Company. ‘Our vinyl is much thicker than most on the market, partly for durability but also because it makes it lovely and warm and soft underfoot. This is a material that’s totally waterproof and because it comes in sheet form, it wipes clean very easily.

2. Incorporate a basket weave design for subtle pattern

(Image credit: Amtico)

If you are after some timeless pattern, a basket weave is a simple design that will give any bathroom a sophisticated edge. The variety of designs available makes it possible to reproduce the look of different flooring types, like wood and stone, without the extra care that is needed with natural materials,’ says Sarah Escott, design manager at Amtico.

This particular floor is LVT, which is made up of multiple layers of high-quality materials such as PVC vinyl and resin and has several backing layers.

‘LVT is a fantastic option for the bathroom, as it boasts water and stain-resistant qualities,’ adds Sarah. ‘A family bathroom used by young children requires a floor that is able to withstand frequent splashes during bath time and offer slip resistance.

3. Create an easy and more durable twist on the penny tile

(Image credit: Carpetright)

Penny tiles have been a very popular option when it comes to beautiful bathroom tile ideas. But they can be expensive and time-consuming to install. So why not get the look for a fraction of the costs and effort?

'Vinyl flooring, laid in a sheet, is an inexpensive way to add pattern, color, and personality to a room without compromising on safety or quality,’ says David Snazel, buyer at Carpetright. 'It is not only highly water-resistant, low maintenance, and easy to look after but also compatible with underfloor heating if you’re looking to bring a touch of warmth to the room. Being both practical and durable, vinyl is particularly suited to bathrooms and kitchens.'

4. Echo the look of original wooden floorboards

(Image credit: Harvey Maria)

While it is often desirable, wooden flooring can be a problem in bathrooms because the moisture and humidity can damage the subfloor and water can seep through to the floor below. ‘Traditional real wood floors aren’t a massively practical option for bathrooms,’ agrees Lucy Tunstall, creative director at Harvey Maria.

So a clever option for a natural, rustic look is vinyl flooring that echoes the look.

‘Our range of authentic wood planks are a great choice and are excellent value for the latest trends,’ she says. ‘They're ultra-realistic, so they have the look and feel of real wood, but are more practical, and again are waterproof and slip-resistant. Our MSeries collection features a highly detailed wood grain and if you’re looking for a touch of luxury and coziness, go for underfloor heating which is suitable for use with all of our floors.'

5. Choose a classic monochrome design

(Image credit: Future)

Black and white bathrooms, and specifically black and white tiles are a classic for a reason. It is a look that stands the test of time and works with a variety of bathroom color schemes. Of course, you can keep the rest of the bathroom neutral, but it is also the ideal base on which to layer color and pattern, like in this stylish washroom.

Interior designer Angela Simpson of Simpson & Voyle, who have used vinyl flooring in their projects agrees and adds that it is an option that is often overlooked.

‘The quality has come on leaps and bounds in the last few years. There are lots of mid-price point companies producing gorgeous vinyl flooring. Using Vinyl creates a warmth that sometimes isn't afforded with tiles. Soft underfoot, brilliant with underfloor heating, what's not to love?’

6. Mimic contrasting grout to add more visual interest

(Image credit: Flooring Superstore)

Clever grout and tile combinations are big news in bathroom designs and choosing vinyl flooring doesn’t mean you don’t have to sacrifice on-trend styles.

‘If homeowners are looking for something a bit more quirky or unusual, they might like the Sparkle range,’ says Josh Barber, buyer at Flooring Superstore.

‘The Sparkle Hexagon Tiles vinyl offers a unique geometric sparkle design with a slate grey base color and contrasting flashes of gold, providing a contemporary twist that will compliment your décor beautifully.’ And there is no tricky grout cleaning to contend with.

‘Thanks to the durable 0.20mm - 0.40mm wear layer, which protects against daily wear and tear, the designs will look fresh for years to come. Popular styles of vinyl flooring include herringbone, mosaic, monochrome patterns, and colored tile effects’

7. Introduce a geometric pattern for a more dynamic effect

(Image credit: Amtico)

A geometric pattern gives a bold style statement and a combination of two or more colors makes an even bigger impact. The key to making it stand out is to keep all other elements of the bathroom relatively pared-back to allow the floor to be the hero element of the room. A key advantage to this look is that it is easy to maintain and the colors are unlikely to fade over time.

‘No matter how messy it gets, LVT will be easily wipeable and will withstand the test of time,’ says Sarah Escott, design manager at Amtico. ‘LVT is also comfortable underfoot and softer than hardwood flooring, meaning that it will provide a little more protection in the event of falls.’

8. Add a burst of colour for an eye-catching look

(Image credit: The Colour Flooring Company)

The bathroom is the perfect place to experiment with color and vinyl gives an affordable opportunity to go brave and bold. Bill Tuckey from The Colour Flooring Company, has seen a clear bathroom trend for bright bathroom flooring over the last few years.

‘We have recently introduced a gorgeous modern, putty pink called Gloria to our range which is absolutely flying out of the door,’ he says. ‘And after a lot of experimenting with different yellow options, we’ve finally landed on one that really pops, our bright, modern Citron which is also proving a great success. China Blue, a beautiful duck egg blue, is a perennial favorite, as is our Antelope, a super-versatile light taupe.’

9. Introduce pattern to enliven a neutral space

(Image credit: Harvey Maria)

A patterned floor draws the eye and instantly creates a feature in a bathroom. Using an eye-catching floor while keeping the rest of the bathroom neutral creates a dramatic footprint. Meanwhile picking up colors from the pattern and using them in other elements in the space adds excitement and pulls the scheme together.

Lucy Tunstall, creative director at Harvey Maria adds: ‘Our LVT floors are incredibly practical, completely waterproof and slip-resistant, making them a perfect choice for bathrooms. They require very little maintenance and our patterned designs enable you to add a pop of pattern or color, even in a small space with an otherwise neutral decor. Investing in key features like flooring adds a premium feel to your home and creates a cozy and stylish aesthetic.’

10. Add a herringbone pattern for a timeless look

(Image credit: Carpetright)

The zig-zag pattern of herringbone is not only a constant flooring favorite but it also visually tricks the eye into making a small bathroom look bigger, so perfect in small bathrooms. However, the commonly chosen wood flooring can be very problematic in bathrooms, making vinyl the clever alternative.

'Vinyl flooring is a great way of creating a stylish bathroom without blowing the budget, and is highly water-resistant,’ says David Snazel, buyer at Carpetright. ‘In recent years there have been many developments in design and styles that mean the effects vinyls can create, such as tile or wood, are incredibly realistic. It’s a great choice for busy families with children as it is durable whilst being softer and warmer underfoot than laminate. Bathrooms are also high traffic areas so opt for flooring that is low maintenance and easy to look after.'

What are the advantages of vinyl flooring?

There are many advantages to vinyl flooring – one key one is that it can be substantially cheaper than tiles. ‘It’s also super hard-wearing, easy to fit and it will last for years with absolutely no maintenance,’ adds Bill Tuckey from The Colour Flooring Company. ‘We are always updating our range, working with stylists and color consultants to make sure we’re on top of all the latest color trends.’

How do you look after vinyl flooring?

One of the biggest advantages of vinyl flooring is that it is easy to maintain and can last for up to 25 years. The best way to look after vinyl flooring is to wipe it with a damp cloth and use a natural detergent. You don’t need a lot of water to keep the floor clean and in good condition.