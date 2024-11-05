10 Thanksgiving Decor Ideas That'll Give Your Home Extra Style Points With Guests This Holiday

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and amid the stress of getting everything organized ahead of time lies every interior design lover's favorite task: decorating.

When choosing Thanksgiving decor ideas, it’s important to consider not only the beautiful elements, but also the practical aspects of the holiday, such as hosting must-haves, dining essentials, and how you'll create a welcoming atmosphere. Of course, Thanksgiving table decor ideas are a great place to start, but they're only one of the elements you'll need to make your home holiday-ready and cozier for fall.

We consulted with design experts who shared a range of creative and utterly chic Thanksgiving decorating ideas to ensure your home is ready to celebrate in style.

1. Decorate entryways

That first impression is oh, so important, so your entryway should be your first order of business when planning Thanksgiving decor. There is an array of ways to make yours festive, from decorating your front steps and porch to adorning doorways indoors with seasonal touches.

Decorating doorways or porch railings with festive garlands can be an impactful way to create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for your guests and set the mood for the season. You can buy natural garlands from your local plant nursery, or beautiful faux garlands online. Choose minimalist garlands that you can embellish with pumpkins, berry sprigs, and pinecones to add vibrant colors and textures that set the tone for the season, such as this Nearly Natural pre-lit garland from Target, or find those designed with Thanksgiving motifs and colors.

Another fun way to transform your entryway is by lining your stairs or front path with pumpkins or lanterns, adding a charming glow and festive appeal, with these fall decor ideas.

2. Create a color scheme for your tablescape

The heart of any Thanksgiving celebration is the dining table, where the much-anticipated feast takes place and, for many, it becomes the focal point of holiday decorating. But where do you begin? While having matching crockery and elegant glassware is an essential of any Thanksgiving checklist, the first step in planning your Thanksgiving table decor is to create a cohesive color palette that ties all the elements together.

"I would recommend keeping a rather harmonious color palette that represents the coziness of the season: full of warm and earthy tones, burnt oranges, terracotta, deep burgundy, and earthy browns,' advises Seymen Usta, interior design specialist and co-founder of Seus Lighting. "Draw inspiration from natural elements – colorful autumnal seasonal foliage, orange pumpkins, and even green herbs – to create your fall color scheme for Thanksgiving."

Pair these with metallic accents like copper or gold for that extra festive sparkle that goes beyond the everyday fall table decor.

Once you’ve selected your color palette, create a cohesive display by layering these tones. Begin with a neutral tablecloth as your base, then add warmth with a fall-colored runner or placemats. Incorporate accent colors through candlesticks or candleholders, napkins, gold napkin rings, colored glassware, and decorative centerpieces to tie the look together.

3. Create a centerpiece

(Image credit: Future UK : SARAH KAYE REPRESENTATION LTD)

While we're on the theme of dining table ideas, let's talk about the centerpiece. The centerpiece is the focal point of your table setting, anchoring your entire Thanksgiving theme. As one of the things expert hosts always pay attention to at Thanksgiving, it’s essential to choose a centerpiece that complements your color scheme and creates a warm, inviting atmosphere for guests.

If you're a fan of arts and crafts, consider creating a handwoven cornucopia made from natural materials like rattan, dried wheat stalks, or seagrass instead of the traditional cornucopia filled with fruits and vegetables. You can fill it with dried flowers, feathers, and twinkling string lights for an earthy, Thanksgiving centerpiece that feels both festive and fresh.

For a simple yet striking Thanksgiving centerpiece, try creating an organic, unstructured display. Start by filling rustic vases with dried fall flowers and arranging colorful candlesticks at varying heights. Add an elegant glass cloche showcasing seasonal blooms, leaves, or mini gourds. Along the table runner, incorporate natural elements like acorns, pinecones, and small pumpkins for added warmth and texture.

4. Consider your lighting scheme

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Considering your home's lighting design is a must when hosting at Thanksgiving – it’s essential to balance practicality with ambiance, ensuring that both the flow of guests and the functionality of each space are carefully considered.

"Strategic accents, like pathway lighting using well-placed lanterns or uplighting, help guide guests smoothly through the space while adding a touch of warmth and elegance," advises Seymen Usta.

"Areas like the kitchen and dining room require ample lighting for meal preparation and serving, ensuring both safety and ease."

When it's time for dining or unwinding after dinner, it's important to create ambient lighting while ensuring your guests can comfortably see their meals. Achieve this by using a blend of candles, accent lights, and string lights to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Just remember the cardinal rule of mood lighting for dining room lighting ideas: turn off the overhead lights.

5. Add Thanksgiving themed accents to furnishings

(Image credit: Pottery Barn)

Looking for an easy and budget-friendly way to transform your living room or bedroom for Thanksgiving? One of the simplest methods is to drape fall-themed throw blankets and pillows over sofas and beds. This quick update infuses your space with seasonal colors and motifs while keeping the space warm and inviting for your guests as temperatures continue to drop.

Opt for rich hues like deep browns, vibrant oranges, and earthy greens, or choose classic fall motifs like leaves or pumpkins and plaid patterns that evoke a sense of rustic charm. To elevate the look further, consider mixing and matching different fabrics and patterns. For example, pair a chunky knit blanket with soft velvet or cotton pillows for added depth.

6. Incorporate earthy, organic-shaped candles

(Image credit: Future)

Organic-shaped candles are the rave this season, whether twisted and sculptural, in muted earth tones, as a centerpiece element, or dispersed throughout for ambient glow.

These candles are not just functional; they are also a form of art. Their unique designs can complement a variety of interior styles, from bohemian to minimalist to traditional, so find those that suit your style.

Strategically place them on shelves, mantels, or side tables, arranging them in clusters of varying heights and sizes to add depth and a warm, inviting glow in different spaces.

7. Create customized table settings

(Image credit: Lele Fain Photography (@lelefainphoto). Styling: Mary Hollis Huddleston)

Make each guest feel special with personalized place cards. Use small wooden place card holders as a base, which you can find at Amazon or craft stores, and write each guest’s name using a metallic marker.

You can also add a personalized note of gratitude for each guest on the back. It’s a simple, thoughtful touch that adds a personal element to your table. Enhance the Thanksgiving theme by pairing these personalized name cards with a charming woven pumpkin decoration, from Pottery Barn.

8. Create a Thanksgiving themed flower display

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd / SOHO MANAGEMENT LONDON LTD)

Thanksgiving decor needn't be confined to clichéd autumnal themes. This year, we're championing a move away from traditional pumpkin and turkey decorations. One of my favorite ways to elevate my home for Thanksgiving is by decorating with dried corn and fall flowers.

Look to fall flower trends to guide you. Etsy offers a stunning selection of dried corn and stalk options in a myriad of colors and sizes. These ears are truly eye-catching, showcasing rich hues that range from creamy whites and sunny yellows to vibrant oranges, deep reds, earthy browns, and striking blacks. Consider using long, elegant corn stalks in tall vases flanking your doorways or mantelpieces, or, for a charming table centerpiece, fill an antique wooden bowl with an assortment of ears in varying sizes and colors.

To complement the dried corn, consider adding fall flowers in shades of orange, yellow, and green, such as cheerful sunflowers, dahlias or deep-hued chrysanthemums and berries. Or, you can use this beautiful dried floral bundle from Target. These blooms can be arranged in a simple vase or interspersed throughout your corn display to celebrate the beauty of the season.

9. Design a DIY gratitude display

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd / OLIVER PERROTT)

In accordance with the holiday's namesake, giving thanks can be combined with your holiday decor for a fun activity that all guests can participate in.

"Consider hanging a 'wall of gratitude' where guests write on beautiful cards things for which they are grateful, then string them up or place them in a display," suggests Seymen Usta. "Not only does this enhance an aesthetic element, but it also allows the guests to feel more connected with one another and to the occasion."

You can encircle these with a large garland, as demonstrated above, using this 10ft fresh cedar garland from Etsy.

To make this idea even more festive – how much more festive could it get? – consider cutting out some hearts, leaves, pumpkins, or turkeys from different colored paper or fabric, and have everyone write down something they’re thankful for. String them up and hang them around the dining table or across the living room.

10. Hang Thanksgiving-themed wall art

(Image credit: Poster Store)

"Traditional items like pumpkins, candles, and foliage bring seasonal colors into your home, but adding a carefully chosen piece of artwork can tie everything together and really elevate the ambiance," says Laura El, artist and founder of Stellar Villa. "Art adds a unique, personal touch that reflects your style and taste. It also makes for a great conversation starter during family gatherings or holiday parties."

"When choosing your artwork, look for pieces with warm, earthy tones or rich autumn colors like browns, oranges, and reds. These can complement fall table settings and other decorations beautifully.

"A statement piece above the fireplace works wonders, or consider creating a gallery wall in your dining or living room. Finding art you love and putting it on display can be an activity that is fun for the whole family and is sure to get you into the holiday spirit!"

Laura El is a Brooklyn-based artist and founder of Stellar Villa, a company specializing in fine art prints and wall art.

"Don’t just focus on the visual aspect of getting your space decorated for Thanksgiving – consider the smell as well," recommends Larry Snider, VP of Operations of Casago. "While each season and holiday has associated scents, Thanksgiving and fall is one of the most smell-focused times because the scent has such a big impact on comfort and mood. And, lots of Thanksgiving-related items are naturally associated with smell, like pumpkins, apples, cinnamon, etc. So, make sure your home smells like fall, whether that be with candles, wall scents, or some other method."

Planning your Thanksgiving decor a few weeks in advance is the best way to ensure that you don’t overlook any essential elements and when the day comes you can focus solely on cooking, hosting, and enjoying the festivities.