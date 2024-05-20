These Viral $12 Outdoor Hooks Are the Easy Hack to Transform the Exterior of Your Home

These genius hooks can help you add outdoor decor to your home's siding. And what perfect timing ahead of summer!

a classic shiplap house with a tree and planting outside
(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: The 1818 Collective)
By
published

We spend so much time thinking about the insides of our homes, that, in comparison, we barely mention the outsides — as in the house's genuine exterior. Couches, rugs, pillows ... I know the right styles to buy for every room, but I'm not as sure where to start when it comes to outdoor paint or porch decor.

Of course, I compensate this lack of knowledge by shopping all of the best outdoor furniture brands; you glean so much by just scrolling through the product listings and landing pages. In but a moment, I have a sense of the best styles and colors for door wreaths, the best trinkets and baubles with which I can decorate garden beds or patio steps, and so on and so forth. As a shopping editor focused entirely on how and what people are shopping, these tiny vignettes prove endlessly useful, if only because they inform the products I can then pull and share with you.

While working to expand this very knowledge, I stumbled upon a product that, while certainly not new to everyone, was quite new to me. In an immensely popular Instagram reel (we're taking upwards of 78,000 likes), home stager, designer, and content creator Anne Marie (@simplystagedandstyled) turned me onto the appeal of small but mighty siding hooks.

These small-but-mighty siding hooks from Amazon sit underneath the siding of your house, offering a tiny platform from which to hang signs, wreaths, and more. In her reel, Anne Marie even uses them to quickly add a few outdoor shelves.

The best part of these tools is that they're non-invasive; no drilling involved. You can preserve the integrity of your siding while still adding a bit of character and personality. For Anne Marie, the hooks actually help her breathe new life into a part of her house she doesn't particularly like. 'The truth is that I hate our siding,' she writes in her caption. 'I’m hoping to get new siding one day or at least paint it but for now, these really help to spruce up things.'

6 siding hooks to try

stainless steel siding hooks
Aminigram 24-Pack Vinyl Siding Hooks

Price: $9.99 for 24
Was: $13

These are the hooks Anne Marie used in her reel, so you have a big endorsement there. But if that weren't enough, this specific 24-pack has been dubbed "Amazon's Choice" — a coveted moniker in a sea of like products. Customers are quite happy, too (4.6/5 stars amid thousands of reviews). Oh, and did I mention they're on sale?

Naceture Brick Hook Clips (4 Pack) Outdoor Brick Hangers Wall Clips for Hanging - Mounting to Brick Without Drilling, Require More Than 1/8” Brick Wall Cement Gap, Fits 2-1/4 to 2-2/5 Inch Bricks
Naceture Brick Hook Clips

Price: $6.99 for 4

If your exterior walls are brick, not siding, never fear — with some modifications, this easy update can apply to you, as well. These heavy-duty brick clips crafted from rust-resistant metal slip into the open space around individual bricks, from which they then securely hang. This specific variety holds up to 25lbs.

Biaungdo 12 Pcs Vinyl Siding Hooks, Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Black Vinyl Siding Hangers, No Hole Needed Low Profile Siding Clips for Hanging Wreath, Outdoor Decorations
Biaungdo 12 Pcs Vinyl Siding Hooks

Price: $8.99 for 12

These black siding hooks are essentially the same as the first pack in this list, only a slightly different color for a moodier approach. Depending on the color of your siding, black might be better, anyway.

Elrswy Brick Hanger,brick Hooks,brick Clips for Hanging Pictures,no Drill,no Holes,stainless Steel,black,6 Pack
Elrswy Brick Hanger Clips

Price: $12.99 for 6
Was: $13.99

For what it's worth — more than 300 six-packs of these no-drill brick hangers were sold in the last month. They function similarly to the other brick clips on this list, only they're adjustable, which means they can fit around bricks larger and smaller than the standard variety. They can also withstand a total of 30 pounds.

The Lakeside Collection Brick or Siding Clips - Set of 4 Siding Clips 4 Pieces
The Lakeside Collection Brick or Siding Clips

Price: $15.49 for 4
Was: $18.07

These large silver siding clips are a bit more visible than the others on this edit. But they look to install just as quickly and can hold up to 12 lbs per hook without damaging your vinyl siding.

Lewufe Stainless Steel Brick Wall Clips, Brick Hooks Clamp Outdoor Heavy Duty 1-3/4
Lewufe Stainless Steel Brick Wall Clips

Price: $13.99 for 6
Was: $14.99

Rust-proof adjustable brick clips? Sign me up. And apparently the hundreds of others who purchased a set for themselves within the last 30 days. I doubt there's much variation here from what we've already seen, but sometimes you just want another option while you shop.

