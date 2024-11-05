This Cozy Cabinet Update Quickly Disguises Clutter, Looks Chic, and is Easy to DIY — It's a Win-Win-Win!

This time of year, I am looking for all the small tips and tricks to bring a little cozy warmth into my home. And with hosting season coming just around the corner, finding stylish (and easy) updates, that also have practical function, is high on my list.

Curtains have long been a quick way to make a room feel softer and more inviting, but I have never been one to take my living room curtains ideas into other areas of the home, and more importantly, beyond my windows. And that's precisely why discovering putting sash curtains behind glass display cabinets and cupboard doors is my new favorite thing.

Maybe you are sick of seeing your plates and pans stack up in your cupboard, or maybe your media stand needs a fashionable way to hide cables and remotes. Whatever the reason, putting sash curtains in your cabinets is the chic way to cozy up the colder corners of your home.

What are Sashed Cabinetry Curtains?

(Image credit: Yond Interiors)

Sash curtains are a style of window treatment where you attach your curtains at both the top and bottom of a window and pull the fabric taut. This usually ends with the curtain fabric having a pleated look, and most often a sheer fabric is used to provide some privacy without blocking light out completely.

You may be familiar with sash curtains on small kitchen window treatments or as a kitchen curtain idea under sinks and in place of cabinet doors entirely. However, styling a sash curtain inside your cabinetry offers a chic way to hide your storage and add a little warmth to a space. They can be a soft detail in any spot in your home where storage is a must — from the cupboard above your mudroom built-in to the glass frames of your china cabinet.

How to Style Sash Curtains in Cupboards

(Image credit: Future)

The Livingetc team recently debated whether open kitchen shelves are still in style, and the verdict was that it depends on how and what you style them with. An alternative was glass cabinets, and I guess a way to take this one step further would be adding sash curtains.

Brooklyn-based interior design influencer and DIYer, Stephanie Youngren, recently incorporated a sash curtain look into her beautiful vintage china cabinet. She explains that she desperately needed more storage to add function to her small dining room. "I found a beautiful china cabinet that fit within our space, but as soon as I started to add things inside, it quickly became an eyesore," she shared. Adding a sash curtain hides the mess and creates a polished look.

As for how to add some personal flair to this look, Stephanie says "The best tip is to choose a fabric that reflects your style! If you want to make a statement, go with a fun print. If you want a classy look, go with a neutral tone." A neutral, calm color palette will be a cozy look for any season while opting for a fun pattern or unexpected color will add a moment of intrigue to your cabinetry.

How to DIY Sash Cabinet Curtains

(Image credit: Stephanie Youngren)

A good interior design trend gets even better when there is a way to DIY it. Stephanie managed to mastered the sash curtain DIY, and she shared the process on her TikTok and YouTube channel (linked below).

Stephanie explains that while this DIY is easier to accomplish if you own a sewing machine, it can also be done with a needle and thread...and a bit of patience. Other than that, all you need is a fabric of your choosing, sash curtain rods (or any curtain hanging rod), and the appropriate screws to attach them to your cabinet doors.

Have a few free hours this weekend? Get your house guest-ready and looking elevated with this simple, elegant upgrade.

How To Make Sash Curtains - YouTube Watch On

Shop the DIY

As a serial apartment renter and someone who loves a simple way to stylishly upgrade a space, adding sash curtains to my windows and any cabinet doors I can immediately went on my to-do list. With the cozy season in full swing, this is the perfect look to both brighten and warm a room.