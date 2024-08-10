These 6 Powder Rooms With Incredible Wallpaper Have Us Convinced It's the Best Way to Impress Guests

If you’re hoping to add style and swoon-worthy status to your powder room, wallpapering your small space could be the answer.

"Using wallpaper in a powder room has the power to completely transform a small space with personality and impact," designer Chelsea Hing confirms. "We use the powder room as a way to introduce the mood of the house in a really succinct way,’ she adds. 'So it should deliver a punch!"

You probably don't need us to tell you, but in 2024, wallpaper is reclaiming spaces in both residential and commercial properties — and in a big way. And after speaking to designers, it seems as a powder room idea, going wild with wallpaper will turn a functional room into a focal point.

To make sure you get your space right, designers gave us some tips on where to start.

1. Consider the scale of the pattern

(Image credit: Chelsea Hing | Photographer: Sean Fennessy)

With the ability to liven up any space, and make a room feel bigger, brighter and better than before, patterned wallpaper is a thing of beauty. But when it comes to bathroom wallpaper ideas , not all patterned papers are created equally.

"If using patterned wallpaper, think about the scale," Chelsea suggests. "A large painterly scale, like our design, will have more dramatic effect than a smaller scale design."

Another word of warning: "Try to avoid stripes as they need more room to work well, and if you are concerned the paper is a bit loud to use over all the walls, you can easily add wall paneling to break it up," Chelsea adds.

2. Balance your wallpaper with other fixtures

(Image credit: Mike Schwartz)

That said, you needn’t be adverse to bold designs and patterns that deliver on style and substance. Patterned wallpaper can help to make your powder room look more expensive and way more interesting to look at.

But while picking your beautifully designed masterpiece, remember: "Balance bold patterns with simpler, solid-colored fixtures and accessories to avoid visual clutter," suggests Jennie Bishop, co-founder of interior design firm, Studio Gild.

3. Take the room’s natural light into consideration

(Image credit: Mike Schwartz)

Small spaces can stand up to big ideas. If you've got a compact dark bathroom , you can use it to create a dramatic and atmospheric space. "But to use wallpaper successfully, consider how the lighting in the powder room will interact with the wallpaper," Jennie Bishop says.

"Choose patterns that complement the room's dimensions and lighting. Bold patterns can add character to smaller spaces, while subtle designs can create a serene atmosphere in larger rooms," the expert adds. "Wallpapers with metallic or reflective elements can enhance light and create a sense of space."

4. Choose your wallpaper in conjunction with other elements

(Image credit: Brian Wetzel)

Of course, your wallpaper might be the first thing you decide on for your powder room. But as Christina Boschetti, one half of the interior design duo behind Moorestown-based Widell + Boschetti, says: "The paper has to mesh with the overall design. Since a powder room has limited square footage, the wallpaper allows you to get creative by not overwhelming you or interfering with your vibe in the rest of the home."

"The walls need to be chosen in conjunction with the other elements in the room; it's not just the pattern that can dress up the space, it's the vivid colors, rich finishes and the vanity."

Widell + Boschetti's style, if you couldn't guess, sways more towards maximalism in interior design, as this creative powder rool wallpaper proves. "We absolutely love this wild Gucci paper," Christina explains. "This powder room reflected the client’s personal style by using bold colors and patterns that mimicked the more expected materials like concrete and marble. This is the epitome of a statement powder." And we concur!

5. Take on texture

(Image credit: Brian Wetzel)

When it comes to wallpaper designs, it’s not just the pattern to think of. Textured wallpaper can make a super bold statement too.

"A powder room is the one space in the home that allows the client/owner to shine in a small space," Boschetti says. So if patterns aren’t your thing, why not make like co-founder Barette Widell’s personal powder room, which uses Elitis vinyl horsehair paper?

"Barette wanted to create this space like its own little jewel box; classic mixed with unexpected elements," Christina shares. "Since the stone has so much movement, she meant for the wallpaper to really bring the texture the walls were calling for."

6. Curate your palette

(Image credit: Rett Peek. Design: MeetWest Studio)

Don't forget the importance of choosing the right color scheme for the feel you want to create in a powder room, too. Again, because these spaces are used only for shorter periods of time - you won't often do your daily get-ready routine in a powder room, after all - you can afford to go a little bolder, even more intense, in these spaces, but for some people, a more calming bathroom color palette is still the preference.

This powder room by designer Whitney Romanoff of MeetWest Studio is the perfect balance of exciting yet harmonious. "The client asked for an abstract pattern in this room," Whitney tells us. "We partnered with Porter Teleo to create a custom colorway of their Petales handpainted wallpaper pattern. The colors remind us of the tones of sunset, and we love the pairing of the deep oxblood and magenta tones of the abstract poppies against the dreamy peach and blue tones of the field."



Is wallpaper a good idea in a powder room?

Unlike a bathroom — which can be a hotspot for high humidity levels — most powder rooms aren’t prone to lots of water splashes, heat or mold. Plus, powder rooms are usually bijou so most designers say this small footprint leaves them open to bigger and bolder designs.

‘Wallpaper is an excellent idea for a powder room as it offers a unique opportunity to experiment with bold and intricate designs without overwhelming a larger space,' Jennie Bishop, co-founder of Studio Gild says. ‘It can enhance the overall aesthetic and create a memorable experience for guests.’