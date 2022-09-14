Move over Monstera, these are the plant trends you need to know about instead

Just like with anything in your home, there are trends when it comes to plants. Houseplants grow and wane in popularity at different times, capturing a mood that complements the on-trend interiors of that moment.

Of course, when it comes to plant trends, some practical considerations inform the most popular choices, too. A houseplant may be beautiful, but if it's not easy to look after, then it's unlikely to find a permanent spot in any but the most green-fingered of homes.

Since the pandemic, a love for greenery indoors has certainly blossomed, but with that, some much-loved houseplants have begun to feel a little ordinary, leaving the more adventurous among us seeking out more interesting alternatives.

Monstera, or the swiss cheese plant, has dominated as an interior design trend for years when it comes to houseplants, but other styles with equally intriguing forms and low care needs are now coming to the forefront.

However, the best modern plant trends are more than just particular varieties, but also focus on the ideal shapes, sizes, and design applications to experiment with.

Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Content Editor Aditi is a homes writer and editor with several years of experience. Her articles, backed by expert insights, offer suggestions aimed at helping readers make the best home design choices. For this article, she spoke to top plant experts and gardeners to understand the market and gauge plant trends that will be big next year.

Indoor plant trends to look out for in 2023

It would be safe to say that plant trends right now are leaning less tropical than they have in the past. The absence of the those large, round, waxy leaves that have long dominated in our homes is creating space for interesting flowering varieties and plants with more sculptural, angular forms.

But as well as individual plants, trends are also shifting in decorating with plants in our homes. Here are the expert-recommended plant trends you need to know about, as well as the varieties to look out for in fall, and beyond.

1. Statement-making varieties

(Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson)

Sometimes, plants are all you need to lift the decor of your space. A single, tall houseplant or a large, leathery, leafy variety can make a big statement.

'Plants of all sizes are in trend right now,' says Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, founder, and CEO of FLOWERBX (opens in new tab), 'but statement-making varieties are going to be big in 2023. These can completely change the feel of a room and offer an extra touch of luxe thanks to their glossy leaves and rich green shade.'

Monstera remains a great choice for making a statement, but fiddle Leafs, rubber trees, and Birds of Paradise plants with their large size and eye-catching appearance will also make it big in homes next year.

2. Indoor trees

(Image credit: Jessica Nicastro Designs)

Good thing is, trees aren't just for forests. While plants and living walls are definitely ones to love, the best indoor trees are a wonderful way to create a mini-forest vibe at home. This is, in fact, going to be a big trend next year as homeowners look to grow and expand the greenery indoors. Ficus, jade, Norfolk Island pines, citrus trees and palms are some common indoor trees.

Trees add a unique presence to any interior, and in some cases, make it seem grand. Just be sure to follow the care instructions for your chosen plant, and prune trees to keep their shape.

'This tree is called a corynocarpus laevigatus (or New Zealand Laurel),' says interior designer Jessica Nicastro (opens in new tab). 'The ceilings in the home are tall and the tree can grow up to 10' tall with minimal care. The evergreen tree's dark leaves complemented the white interior to add depth to the space.'

3. Plant vignettes

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Indoor plants are a great way of adding a pop of color or boosting the vibes in any room. Plus, indoor plants are also available in a large variety of shapes and sizes, so, there's a plant for every corner, space, and surface.

An emerging decor and plant trend is to create a vignette of plants of different sizes and heights together. Consider placing a Giant bird of Paradise, next to a Madagascar Dragon Tree, with a Heart Leaf Philodendron and jade plant.

'Bigger doesn’t always mean better, as smaller plants are also having a moment,' says Whitney. 'We find that people love to mix and match different textures and tones, like our Boston and Blue Wave Ferns. Styling a selection of smaller and bigger plants allows you to create depth in an arrangement, plus they also work well as an alternative to flowers when tablescaping.'

4. Living walls

(Image credit: thejoyofplants.co.uk)

We haven't seen the last of the vertical garden trend in 2023, so it's still worth investing in a living wall.

'We love seeing the impressive ways in which people incorporate living walls into their homes, creating fresh foliage displays without taking up valuable floorspace,' says Matt Lindsay, plant expert at Growing Revolution (opens in new tab). For a modern take, consider additions that will bring some color to a living wall, too. 'This year, the anthurium is the perfect colorful plant to add to a living wall.'

Which houseplants are on-trend?

When it comes to houseplants or garden plants that are going to be big in 2023, it's all about the easy-to-maintain, visually-appealing varieties. While more and more homeowners are looking to expand on the greenery in their homes, they do vie for plants are do not require a lot of upkeep or constant supervision.

For busy professionals and those without green fingers, these following greens are ideal and will be seen across homes next year, according to the plant experts at thejoyofplants.co.uk (opens in new tab).

1. Paper plants

(Image credit: thejoyofplants.co.uk)

For a houseplant with large, impressive leaves, fatsia japonica is a plant to consider in place of a monstera plant. This plant is often seen in outdoors settings, but it's relatively easy to grow inside, too. Also known as paper plants, they're one of the best air purifying plants, and love humid climates so are great bathroom plants.

You can find a paper plant to purchase on Amazon (opens in new tab).

2. African violet

(Image credit: Flower Council of Holland)

This enduringly popular plant with a charming retro vibe is making a comeback. The plant offers bright flowers in various colors, from traditional violet to shades of mauve, blue, pink, red, and white. In the right growing conditions, African violets can flower non-stop for months on end.

You'll find them in assorted colors in garden centers and you can also buy African violets on Amazon (opens in new tab).

3. Leaf begonia

(Image credit: Flower Council of Holland)

This flowering plant originates from India and is known for its beautiful colors, and is available in several varieties, however, nowadays it's best to find ones at your local flower shop or garden center that have been created by specialized breeders. The plant can suit any room. Due to its versatility in appearance, it will be a big trend in the coming years.

4. Kalanchoe

(Image credit: Flower Council of Holland)

Don't have green fingers? This is the plant for you. Kalanchoe is super easy to maintain, and its thick, sturdy succulent leaves look fresh and healthy year long. Due to its dazzling colors and appealing looks, it ups the design quotient of any room it's placed in. You can find Kalanchoe on Amazon (opens in new tab) in an arrange of colors, too.

5. Prayer plant

(Image credit: Maranta )

This tropical favorite is still in fortunately still in favor with designers. The maranta or prayer plant is named such because when it gets dark, its leaves stand more upright and fold themselves closed, like hands in prayer. The top side of its leaves are green and verdant, while the underside has purple tones. You can find lots of prayer plants to buy on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Are monstera plants still on trend?

Monstera are by no means a no-no to have in your home, but they have in some ways become a cliché of the modern millenial 'plant parent'. However, if you want to try something a little out of the ordinary with a monstera plant, one of the most lust-worthy plant trends online right now is for the monstera albo, sometimes known as the ghost monstera. This rare houseplant has variegated ghostly white leaves, however, it's not easy to get hold of, as the prices of monstera albo on Amazon (opens in new tab) will only go to attest.

The best places to buy plants online

Lowes (opens in new tab) has a vast selection of every type of plant, really affordably priced. It is particularly good for a tall, architectural and structural plant.

Bloomscape (opens in new tab) sells all the most desirable plants, from Ficus to Callasia Pink Panthers, all packaged up with beautiful fonts (an important point, believe us).

The Sill (opens in new tab) not only sells a smart variety of modern house plants, but even smarter variety of even more modern looking planters.

Patch Plants (opens in new tab) has taken over the plant delivery world, beloved by Instagrammers for having all the most aesthetic variations.