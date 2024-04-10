This Kitchen Trend Can Make Your Space Look Like a Charming, Tuscan Retreat — "It's Instantly Warming"
Limewash has a unique, textural quality that gives spaces a subtle but expressive effect. Here's how to use it to transform kitchens
Limewash paint finish has been around for hundreds of years and for good reason. It is an earthy, eco-friendly, and versatile paint type, usually seen in old Italian villas and quaint French country cottages. Over the years, it has seen a revival in homes of all styles and sizes; TikTokers and Instagram influencers alike have DIY'd various looks with it and created stunning settings at home.
As experts suggest, this paint can be used in any type of aesthetic, and to prove that, have offered these modern kitchens as inspiration. Take a look at the different ways to use limewash paint and elevate your humble cook room.
1. Use limewash to add warmth to a single-tone kitchen
Limewash paint is neither a flat nor a uniform finish. It shows subtle brush strokes and makes a statement without being too overpowering. Plus, it works in all styles of spaces — from a modern farmhouse kitchen to a fresh, contemporary one.
'The lime-based plaster from Domingue Finishes that we used provides warmth, imperfection, and materiality, characteristics that we always seek in our designs,' says Andrew Trotter, founder of Studio Andrew Trotter.
One thing to note while using this finish: 'If the limewash is inert when dry, it's a great look as it provides a soft and aged appearance which adds to that lived-in look,' says Jane Lockhart, founder of Jane Lockhart Design. 'However, if it's a finish that can be reactivated when wet. So keep that in mind.'
2. Consider a colored limewash finish
If you're looking for a soothing, relaxing kitchen color, then you could consider limewash in other versatile yet soft tones such as pink, green, or rust. The tones will add a hint of softness and a lighthearted appeal to the room.
'Earthy tones remain a favorite choice when it comes to lime paint,' say Audur and Hjortur of Kalklitir. 'Neutral beiges and olive greens are standout choices for the spring season, offering versatility that complements a range of design styles and homes. This can easily be reflected in our best-selling colors; Palladio, Ecru & Oliva. Additionally, we see a notable demand for our darker, moodier colors, suggesting a trend towards richer tones for the year ahead.'
3. Pair limewash with veined marble
'Our goal was to emulate nature as much as possible, using its color palette in the interior,' says Artem Kropovinsky, founder & principal designer of Arsight . 'We aimed to incorporate natural materials reminiscent of a beach setting, using sand, clay, and stone as inspiration. We applied limewash on the walls and the ceiling to diversify the space, creating a beautiful backdrop. This allowed us to arrange other materials and colors perfectly, without the need for an accent wall color. This combination of different natural materials is what we liked, and we are pleased to have achieved this goal.'
'Other materials used include wood and fume veiny stone on the kitchen island and backsplash,' says Artem. 'These elements have different shades — some greenish, grayish, and brown, but together they form a beautiful arrangement.'
The two tone kitchen with colored marble and limewash will create the most visually striking space.
4. Add depth to a white kitchen with limewash
Where traditional paint will look flatter, limewash paints can add extra dimension to an otherwise minimal white kitchen or a marble kitchen.
'This paint has great durability, evidenced by its enduring presence in old European buildings,' say Audur and Hjortur. 'Maintaining these walls is simple. Just apply a fresh layer if needed. Applying a new layer of lime paint requires no preparation, offering an opportunity to effortlessly update your space with a fresh coat of color and a rejuvenated appearance. For added protection, consider our VOC-free Top Coat—a clear, matte finish ideal for high-traffic areas like cooking spaces and around sinks.'
5. Pair limewash with modern fixtures
If you're remodeling a kitchen, and want to create the most well-balanced interior, consider pairing this organic, humble paint with shiny, modern hardware and fixtures. Against the backdrop of the textural limewash, you'll find that the brass and gold elements look especially eye-catching.
'Limewash paints have a skilled artisanship quality, which can't be emulated by standard mass-production methods,' says Guillaume Coutheillas, founder of frenchCALIFORNIA. 'We use this technique to achieve a textured, deeply nuanced effect.'
3 companies to buy limewash paints from
J.H. Wall Paints has 88 shades in its limewash paints, with lots of beautiful neutrals, soft earth tones, and cooler blues and greens - the sorts of on-trend shades we're looking for in limewash paint.
Another Los Angeles-based brand, but with stockists across the country, $ Sydney Harbour Paint Company$ has limewash paint in an amazing range of colors, with all the tools you'll need to apply. You can shop online, too.
Color Atelier$ 's Lime Paint creates an authentic limewash finish, and is available is a rainbow of shades, from soft neutrals to bold and bright colors. Whatever you choose, you're guaranteed a soft, subtle texture and matt finish. You can get the primers and finishers you need, too.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari is an architecture and design journalist with over 10 years of experience. She's worked at some of the leading media houses in India such as Elle Decor, Houzz and Architectural Digest (Condé Nast). Till recently, she was a freelance writer for publications such as Architectural Digest US, House Beautiful, Stir World, Beautiful Homes India among others. In her spare time, she volunteers at animal shelters and other rescue organizations.
-
-
6 Vegetables to Plant in April for a Bountiful Organic Harvest Later This Year
You'll be ditching the trip to the store and serving up fresh organic veggies before you know it
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
I'm Shopping H&M Spring Decor — "It's So Chic H&M And Somehow All Under $40"
My budget for spring decor this season was $100. From floral napkin rings to colored glass carafes, here's how I got the mood of the moment without breaking the bank
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Bathroom Trend Makes Spaces Feel More Open, Accessible, and Spa-Like — But Is It Practical?
Doorless showers can make the room feel plush and expansive, but it is going to make the room high maintenance and damp? Experts offer advice
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
'Get This Element Right, and Add The Perfect Finish to Your Kitchen,' Say Designers
The kitchen counter stool, of course! Designers point out the most exciting trends around this element, and how it can give your space the right polish
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
Red is the Unexpected Bathroom Color Trend of the Moment — And These Designers Say It's Better Than Beige
The color red may not traditionally be associated with relaxation, but these leading designers show it can make bathrooms both beautiful and calming
By Kate Hollowood Published
-
Emerging Icons — The Italian Furniture Shaping How Designers Are Decorating Now
By Amy Moorea Wong Published
-
This Outdated Paint Trend is now Predicted to Return — Designers Love its "Fun, Eye-Catching Glamor"
Lacquer walls were considered outdated until recently, but we think its the paint trend to watch this year
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
The Most Controversial Decor Trend of 2024? How to Create a Color Scheme Around the "New Magnolia"
An accent hue can lift this new neutral and give a scheme extra dimension. These are the color pairings designers are using the most
By Ellen Finch Published
-
Designers are Calling Burgundy This Year's Big Color Trend — These 5 Rooms Show How It Can Make Your Home Warm
Deep, dark burgundy is having an interiors renaissance – and designers are using it to elevate the luxe levels of any room
By Ellen Finch Published
-
Designers Love Beige Marble Bathroom Accessories — Here's Why, And How To Style The Trend At Home
Beige marble bathroom accessories are having a moment for those wanting to create an elegant, spa-like look at home. Here’s why, and how you can style them to get the look
By Raluca Racasan Published