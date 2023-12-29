It's Official — This is the Paint Shade We Think is *Actually* Color of the Year for 2024

Every year, there are color predictions for interiors — and it's up to you whether you want to take them with a pinch of salt. However, there are some colors that are certainly being pushed for one reason or another that we don't think will actually take off in interior design — while some become approved across the design zeitgeist as the next big thing. And for 2024? It's all about lighter (and even mid-tone) shades of blue.

Blue has had many reinventions over the years and evokes many different things for different people. Nautical bathrooms is one of the trends that hasn’t necessarily stood the test of time, however on the other hand the right shade of blue can create an energizing space that feels fresh and bright.

Color experts reveal that ‘blue is going to be the new black’ next year - it is one of the biggest color trends for 2024. It's been the Color of the Year for multiple paint brands, including Benjamin Moore, Sherwin Williams, C2, Valspar and Minwax, so that's enough to convince us it's actually the shade we're going to see a lot of next year. These are the reasons why you may want to consider it for when you’re next embarking on a decorating project at home.

1. Blue Nova - Color of the year

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Blue Nova was announced by Benjamin Moore as their Color of The Year for 2024, which gives us a major indication that light and mid toned blue paint shades are going to be on designers' wish lists moving into the new year. Helen Shaw, color expert at Benjamin Moore confirms that ‘we are going to continue seeing a lot of blue in homes throughout 2024’ due to its vibrant and uplifting properties.

Helen goes on to explain that ‘Blue Nova was inspired by the brilliance of a new star formed in space. It’s an intriguing blend of blue and violet that beckons us to unknown places in search of new experiences. This alluring mid-tone has a slight warmth in its undertone that evokes a sense of comfort and reassurance, yet the violet cast brings a cosmic and mystical feel to elevate any space’.

2. Create a blue bedroom sanctuary

(Image credit: Charlap Hyman & Herrero)

Blue can be mistaken for being purely a cool tone, which can be off-putting when designing a bedroom. However, in the right space with natural light it can feel ultimately soothing - and there are so many amazing blue bedroom ideas.

Helen states that ‘pale blue works particularly well in small spaces to keep the room feeling light and bright, while allowing for your own character to shine through. Finish a pale blue look with crisp white painted woodwork, reflective surfaces and undressed windows to flood the space with natural light’.

3. An uplifting entryway

(Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: Joshua Smith Interior Design



)

Blue is a versatile color that can be paired with other colors to create a fun and exuberant contrast. If you’re redesigning your entryway and want to make a statement with your decorating then you may want to consider painting the walls a pale or mid-toned blue.

‘Opting for a pale blue can not only create a relaxing sanctuary but can also be used to create playful spaces filled with personality’, says Helen. Be confident with your color pairings and juxtapose blue with a sunshine yellow or perky pink for a hallway that has the ‘wow-factor’.

4. Contrast different shades of blue

(Image credit: Studio Munroe. Photo credit Thomas Kuoh)

Rather than sticking to one shade of blue - pigment pairing with another shade gives the room depth and interest. This can work really well when creating a feature wall behind a fireplace in a living room or perhaps even with a painted ceiling in a bedroom.

Benjamin Moore's color expert suggests pairing a mid-toned blue like Blue Nova with a lighter and fresher shade. ’Polar Sky 1674, part of our 2024 Color Trends Palette, is a soft, crisp blue that brings to mind a winter morning sky, bringing freshness and optimism into our daily lives’, claims Helen.

5. The new blue bathroom

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

The color blue is synonymous with bathrooms, traditionally used to pay homage to coastal or nautical landscapes. This can easily feel quite cliched, so we’d recommend ditching the obvious fish and life ring motifs.

Instead, opt for a more modern pale shade of blue that feels less pastel and more muted. You can still nod to a coastal setting with a blue and white color combination and by introducing wooden accents. There are many blue bathroom ideas out there, however, keeping things simple in the bathroom to create a soothing and relaxing space often works best.