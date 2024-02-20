4 Lessons From The Goop Villa at The Colony Hotel — "Gwyneth Nails The Relaxing Paris-Meets-Palm-Beach Vibe"
Palm Beach meets Paris in a boutique bookable residence that feels quintessentially Goop. We talked the stay's designers — here's how to get the look
Goop and New York-based design studio Ronen Lev collaborated on a luxury Palm Beach villa that is as Gwyneth Paltrow-coded as we could have hoped. For $4,000 a night, guests can indulge in the Goop Villa — a 2,524-square-foot haven at The Colony Hotel, promising pure bliss that may be hard to part with. "There are plenty of beautiful hotels," says Goop, "but only a few with so much soul and history. Goop is known for its curation — from travel guides to beauty products – and lending our point of view to a historic space at The Colony felt like a natural fit."
As expected from a Goop collaboration, the villa's interior design hinges upon wellness. Instead of solely emphasizing beauty products or health foods (though there is a Goop green soup and smoothie on The Colony menu), this type of stay gets at the holistic lifestyle essence that defines Goop. A perfect match for the tranquil setting of Palm Beach, often synonymous with relaxation, Goop's goal was to leave "you feeling inspired and anew” with a bright and airy oasis.
Remaining true to Goop’s laid-back ethos, yet influenced by the spirit of the Florida coast, the residence exudes a palpable vibrancy. It's a delicate balance between the balmy and the bustling, or as Goop puts it, “Paris meets Palm Beach’ — a harmonious fusion achieved through a blend of expert design prowess. Livingetc talked to Gwyneth’s famed wellness and lifestyle brand — who wanted to be quoted as the collective Goop, rather than one individual — along with Roven Lev, to uncover all the tips, tricks, and decor you need to recreate the Goop Villa ambiance at home.
Shop the Goop's collaboration with CB2 for additionally elevated design choices.
Inside Goop Villa at The Colony Hotel
1. Color
“We started with the color palette, looking at colors that we felt evocative of both destinations,” says Goop, elaborating, “For us, both Paris and Palm Beach have a distinct femininity, as does Goop, so we cemented the design in a soft palate, with blushes, sky blue and pinks, and materiality that evoked casual, warm sophistication.” ““Look for furniture in these tones to capture the feminine and timeless aesthetic,” adds Ronen Lev. Subtle hues like “blush, gray, and seafoam” are apparent throughout, from the tonal primary bedroom to the gray marble in the kitchen.
Price: $49.95
Riffing on the stunning gray marble from the Goop Villa's kitchen backsplash and counter, we've chosen a similarly toned marble bowl. Its perfect to ground the space's comparatively more playful tones of blush and blue.
Price: $130 per gallon
This reflective, pale blue-gray paint becomes even dreamier with a 7% sheen. The airy tone enhances natural light, giving any interior the illusion of being bathed in Florida sunshine. Consider using it to paint your cabinets for a similarly joyful kitchen transformation.
2. Clean Lines & Gentle Curves
Goop is a contemporary brand. To that end, “Choose furniture pieces with clean lines and subtle curves to achieve a modern and comfortable appeal,” advises Ronen Lev. While avoiding overly sleek designs, prioritize pieces with a touch of softness, complementing the space's feminine, Parisian aesthetic.
Price: $2,158.40
Was: $2,698
The more you look around Goop Villa, the more you'll notice its lovely arches. If your home lacks this structural feature, choose furniture that lend a similar effect, like this grand bookshelf and cabinet from Anthropologie.
Price: $1,670
Was: $2,080
"The living room is incredibly distinctive, with each furniture piece carefully chosen to contribute to the overall aesthetic of the space," explains Ronen Lev. The studio opted for a Pierre Augustin Rose couch, though we've selected a more affordable boucle sofa option from Wayfair. It imbues a comparable sense of modernity, exuding femininity and Parisian charm while offering comfort with touchable upholstery.
3. Natural Materials
Opt for natural materials whenever possible, whether it's in furniture or layered pieces like rugs. Ronen Lev advises incorporating “materials such as rattan, marble, and mohair to add a touch of glamour and warmth.” Speaking of rattan, the material is “integral to Palm Beach,” explains Goop, “and also a material often found in the French countryside.” It was crucial, however, to use it sparingly, sprinkled throughout rather than opting for large rattan furniture pieces. This approach helped to “maintain the elegance we desired,” explains the wellness brand. In terms of rugs, Ronen Lev suggests “Natural fibers like jute and sisal” to “add a natural and textured element to the space, providing warmth and grounding the room.” These, along with classics like wool, “also have a timeless quality that aligns with spaces near the water and historical settings."
Price: $399
Rattan naturally has a beautiful high-low dimension, offering compelling depth. This floor lamp amplifies the material's already robust character, and is remarkably similar to an iteration found in the villa.
Price: $223.20
Was: $279
Mohair has long been regarded a luxury material. Fluffy beyond compare, if you choose to invest in a mohair throw, you will not be disappointed. This one by The Citizenry is loomed in Ireland and is available in a range of earthy tones like sage and sand.
4. Vintage-Inspired
Leaning into the “Paris meets Palm Beach” aesthetic, the designers mixed “gorgeous vintage pieces with modern heirlooms,” says Goop, with Ronen Lev explaining, "for added character." Throughout the residence, you’ll encounter pieces like antiqued mirrors that reminisce a bygone era. “Palm Beach and Paris are both cities steeped in history, which is why we felt it was important to incorporate vintage pieces into the space,” explains Goop. Accessories serve as an easily interchangeable means of achieving this. For instance, the design team adorned a coffee table with trinket trays from Cartier — not actually vintage, but certainly lending that look. Ronen Lev suggests opting for “unique and handmade items that add an element of surprise and individuality to your space.” The goal is to infuse your space with a “sense of history and authenticity.”
Price: $460
Admittedly, these Cartier trinket trays are a bit of a splurge, but the visual impact of their ornate motifs makes them well-worth it. Use them to stylishly display your jewelry or keys. Plus, since there’s two of them, our logic is that they're practically 50% off, right?
Price: $339
Was: $424
The villa features a skirted ottoman that is near identical to this one from The Inside. Its cabana stripe lends a vintage poolside feel, nodding to that of The Colony Hotel.
Bobby Berk's design rules are a masterclass on California cool.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
