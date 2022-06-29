Grey couch living room ideas – 10 ways designers add flair to this classic look

Grey couch living room ideas sound pretty standard, right? How much inspiration do you need? But being the most popular and versatile sofas, plenty of advice and inspiration is in fact needed. With so many different tones of grey out there, so many fabric choices, so many shapes, so many colors you can pair with your grey sofa, the options are endless so a little guidance from those in know wouldn't go a miss.

So we've asked top designers what's their advice when it comes to choosing and styling a sofa in your grey living room. From slubby grey linens for that on-trend rustic farmhouse look to minimalist Mid-century modern designs for those who love a contemporary aesthetic, there's plenty here to inspire.

1. Blend styles to create a statement with a grey couch

(Image credit: Elicyon)

Our never-ending love of grey comes down to the fact it's so versatile. Grey can work with any style from uber-modern to rustic farmhouse. And the fact that this neutral can be used to create pretty much any look makes it the perfect hue for a couch that brings together multiple styles.

Example: this living room designed by Elicyon. It's modern, sophisticated, slightly retro, and cozy all at once. And that blending of styles is thanks to the couch that encompasses all of these looks. Mid-century modern vibes with a tactile, cozy fabric.

'Making reference to its elegant 19th-century facade, we designed this Knightsbridge townhouse to have a timeless base, layered with a modern scheme and striking contrasting palette. The furniture pieces are both sculptural and textural for maximum impact.' says Cecilia Halling, Creative Director of Elicyon (opens in new tab).

'The statement sofa was selected to sit at the heart of the scheme, breaking up the formal reception room with its striking angular design. It's contemporary in style with fitted seat cushions and a fully upholstered base, yet its subtly curved edges make a nod to the mid-century modern era. We chose a tactile wool-blend boucle fabric in a warm oatmeal tone, making it soft and inviting.'

2. Use a grey couch to enhance a small living room

(Image credit: Base Interiors)

The biggest mistake you can make with a small living room is to go too small with the furniture. An easy trick to making a small living room look bigger is to in fact go oversized with the furniture – especially the sofa. Now we aren't suggesting a full-on three-piece suite, but a shape that fills the space rather than something diddy that just floats in a sea of floor is a far better use of space.

'The brief for this space centered on a feeling of luxury however this was also an incredibly compact apartment and so it was important for us that there was a freshness and elegance to that sense of luxury.' explains Deborah Bass Creative Director of Base Interiors (opens in new tab) who designed this elegant living room.

'We worked with neutral shades, whites and finely textured natural fibers which give depth and tone in the absence of stronger colors or patterns. The sharp tailored feel of this grey Donghia sofa allowed us to introduce the comfort of an l-shape sofa into a smaller living room, we chose a warm but light grey Rubelli fabric in this instance to avoid overwhelming the space and to create a feeling of calm spaciousness.'

3. Bring in pattern with a classic grey stripe

(Image credit: Albion Nord)

There's something about a classic striped couch. And a grey and white is the perfect combo if you are after something neutral but want it to make a bit of a statement. An oversize sectional like this one also helps fill out a room, so you don’t end up with awkward, empty corners. When faced with a strange nook in one of the home’s main rooms, the Albion Nord (opens in new tab) team gave the spot purpose by swathing the walls in dark green fabric panels and adding a striped L-shaped sofa (the fabric is from Penny Morrison (opens in new tab)).

'That was my favorite room to design,' says Camilla Clarke, Creative Director of Albion Nord. 'Mimicking nature and referencing the lushness of nearby Hyde Park was a big inspiration point for many of the spaces, so they kept the theme going with houseplants. When you go in, you just relax and breathe.'

4. Make a large sofa less imposing with subtle greys

(Image credit: Violet & George)

In a larger living room, or an open-plan space you're going to want a large couch right? But a big piece of furniture can totally overwhelm even the biggest of rooms, but opt for a subtle, soft grey couch with a low-slung design and you'll find it blends into the space, adding minimal visual bulk but maximum seating space.

Case in point, this colorful living room design by Violet & George. The sofa is in scale to the room and yet you barely notice it within the space, allowing the bold prints and impressive architectural features to be the focus. 'This double-height space was in The Lancasters, with views overlooking Hyde Park. It was designed for a father and his children to spend time in together. The issue with the double-height space was finding a way to make it cozy for small children so the sofa needed to be large to fill the space and to feel casual, despite the imposing architectural features.' explains Nicky Mudie founder of Violet & George (opens in new tab).

'There was a riot of color in the room from the art to the rug so the sofa, due to its size, needed to be a neutral grey. We opted for a sofa with a soft, rounded shape to it so that the children felt that they could play all around it and that it didn’t feel too imposing in the room.'

5. Add pops of color to a grey couch with cushions

(Image credit: Future)

'Treat a grey sofa as a canvas to inject color and personality with cushions.' suggests David Harris, Design Director at Andrew Martin (opens in new tab). 'Adding vibrant cushions is a simple and inexpensive way to inject a bold hit of color into a neutral sofa. Start with the soft base linen colors for your sofa, and then try mixing in the hotter pink cushions for added zing. But, if you’re more reserved in your approach, then opt for the soft powder’s blues and neutrals.’

Harris continues ‘Cushions with added details like the ever more popular trend of frills adds a touch of real depth and texture to an interior space. These sorts of textures add instant impact and drama to a room and the range of designs and fabrics are endless, it’s a real way to bring some fun into a scheme.’

6. Create a classic tonal look with grey

(Image credit: Echlin)

We often find living room filled with different neutral tones can be every bit as interesting as a space filled with bold color. Using a grey sofa as a base to layer up beiges, creams, whites and browns creates a living room with depth, giving the space a warm and cozy atmosphere while still feeling chic and neutral.

'At our Knightsbridge Mews project, the complete renovation of a three-story home near Hyde Park, we opted for the sofa in a warm grey color.' explains Somya Singh, Interior Designer Echlin (opens in new tab).

'Whilst grey isn't a groundbreaking tone for furnishings, it will never go out of style if it works with the architecture of a space. As the living area was sunken and floors were a creamy polished concrete, we opted for a neutral fabric to feel tonal and complimentary, and wrapped it in an earthy walnut veneer.'

'We wanted to create a sanctuary in the city and so the space was all about calm luxury, with bronze tones, textured fabrics, leather and the two-story green wall. The sofa blends into the room but becomes a feature through movable cushions and blankets, which are easy to change if the clients wish in a few years.'

7. Choose a corner sofa in an open plan space

(Image credit: Pringle & Pringle)

Grey is the ideal hue for a couch in an open plan room, especially if you opt for a pale hue that doesn't interrupt the space. In this living room the view was the focus, and the idea was for none of the furniture to block the large windows, so a low-slung pale grey couch was the perfect choice.

'The entire scheme of this house was based around the surrounding Devon countryside, and we designed this bespoke sofa especially for the space, with a low back so as to not obstruct the beautiful views.' explains Sophie Pringle, founder of Pringle & Pringle (opens in new tab).

'Because it sits within a large open plan living area, we made it accessible by leaving the corner piece without a back. Bolster cushions add some interesting shape detail, and we chose a textured heavy weight linen in a stone washed effect from Mark Alexander to tie in beautifully with the natural finishes throughout the rest of the property.'

8. Use linen for a relaxed effortless look

(Image credit: Fiona Barratt Campbell)

If you are after a modern rustic living room vibe, linen is the perfect choice for a grey couch. It adds that instant slubby texture creating an undone, effortless feel that's so on-trend right now. Pair it with driftwood accents, woven natural fabrics like jute and seagrass for a laidback beachy feel.

'This is a property we designed on the island of Mallorca. Having worked in many different locations around the world with different climates, I have realized that it is key to the success of a design to adapt the materiality and palette of the furniture to suit the climatic conditions.' says designer Fionna Barratt Campbell (opens in new tab). 'Also, where climates are at their most diverse, natural materials are always more functional. In the living room, we chose a large grey linen sofa - the muted tone complemented the overall palette of the room and was lifted through colorful cushions.'

9. Choose boucle for an on trend grey sofa

(Image credit: Mel Yates)

Boucle is still going strong in the world of interior design trends and this lovely tactile fabric can give a grey sofa more interest, adding subtle texture and extra comfort. It's also a super durable fabric so a practical choice too. The key to making it work is to pair this very deep pile fabric with plenty of clean lines so you get that lovely contrast and the boucle really makes a statement.

'The project is a large family home in London, which was completely reworked. The grey sofa sits in a room overlooking the garden, filled will light and designed to bridge the outdoors and the interior to offer a calming, complaintive space.' explains designer Shalini Misra (opens in new tab). 'The sofa is by Flexiform in a mottled boucle. Boucle is a great choice is you are looking for a material that feels soft and comforting but still offers a textural look.'

'The pinks warm timbers I have paired with this sofa tend to work well. Grey can often work as a particularly good canvas for other pops of stronger color without making a scheme feel overwhelming. I also like to combine mustard colors and blue tones with grey.'

10. Balance a deep dramatic grey with natural texture

(Image credit: Kathryn MacDonald)

'Don’t be afraid to mix things up!' says designer Kimberley Harrison (opens in new tab). 'Our client was looking for a modern and masculine home that also incorporated metal into the design. My instinct was to blend textural elements to bring warmth and visual interest to the home resulting in this modern mixed-material composition which is in harmony with the client’s desires.'

'This dark living room features a beautiful, dark grey sofa with white oak shelves that frame the tiled linear fireplace front and float over white, plaster-like wallpaper offering texture and balance to the room. The soft-curved swivel chair was upholstered in Holly Hunt winter white wool as a juxtaposition to the masculine elements in the room.'

What colors go with a grey couch?

Colors that go with grey are endless so really it's just about what colors suit your space. The key thing to consider however that will dictate what shades to pair with your couch is the tone of grey. If you have opted for a shade that's quite cool with blue undertones, you want to stick with those so think blues, cool greens, pinks, nothing too warm that's going to clash with the grey. And then for those warmer greys, the colors to go with are well... warmer. Beiges, creams, yellows, or those lovely terracotta oranges we are seeing everywhere right now.

Look to the rest of your room for inspiration too. You might have a rug or print with certain colors you want to pull out and use around the rest of your room. As Cecilia Halling explains, 'A neutral sofa perfectly pairs with colorful and patterned cushions. Picking up colors from other elements in your room such as the curtains or a rug helps bring it all together.'

How can you style a grey couch?

A grey couch is the perfect base to get really creative with how you style it. Being a neutral hue, what you want to be looking to do is add interest. The most obvious way to do this is with color and pattern. Bold hues are really going to pop and you can bring in plenty of pattern too without worrying about it being overwhelming.

And if you want to keep everything neutral, that's where texture comes in. Layering up different fabrics in the form of cushions and throws can create just as much interest as bringing in a rainbow of color. Mix together beiges, creams, and whites in linen, boucle, velvet, any materials that have a tactile quality.