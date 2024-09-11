This Genius "Hidden" Kitchen Storage Is the Perfect Swap for Your Unorganized Junk Drawer

For a lot of homes, the "junk drawer" is an integral part of everyday life. It's where keys are thrown after a long day, where important letters sit so you know where to find them, and where you always know you can find a pen.

However, with this multitude of uses, it's also a space that becomes disorganized, quickly. But what if this untidy space could be spun into a stylish upgrade?

This hack we discovered online turns the infamous junk drawer into an idyllically organized hub for all your to-do list items. By capitalizing on functionality, this is a genius kitchen storage idea that will eliminate wasted space in your most useful room and, to be honest, we think that every kitchen should have one built-in.

Interiors content creator Danielle Horton had the idea to create this slim spot of cabinetry based on the amount of life admin that she noticed piling up, especially with three small children around. "From hospital appointments, school letters, and party invitations, there is always something that needs to be easily accessed, but I hate having hundreds of pieces of paper stuck to the fridge," says Danielle.

The solution to this came in the form of the "family hub cupboard" — a shallow cabinet, hidden behind a door, that's been designed to better house this miscellaneous clutter. Danielle explains that the cupboard was an addition they added when they were remodeling their space, as a clever way of better organizing the kitchen. The slimline cupboard is simply built into the side of their pantry to act as a central information point at the entrance and exit of the kitchen. "It works so well as it can be hidden away, but once you have opened it up, we have got everything there to keep our busy family home running smoothly," says Danielle.

(Image credit: Danielle Horton)

A trick like this works well as a DIY in homes to elevate a space without going for a total renovation, too. The biggest thing to keep in mind when tackling this project is making sure that the addition will blend seamlessly into your space. The last thing you want when trying to maximize your kitchen storage space, is to create further obstructions and chaos.

Danielle explains that the best part of a trick like this is the wow factor it creates when people notice its function. "The unit itself is really shallow as most of the organization comes from paper file units and hangers, so people are always so surprised when I open it up and show them the secrets it keeps inside," says Danielle.

To recreate her organized pocket door space, consider including the likes of meal planners, notice boards, and hooks in your own storage kitchen. You can get a range of weekly whiteboard planners on Amazon, or try these stylish adhesive hooks, also from Amazon, which reviewers claim are reliably strong.

Matching your kitchen cabinet color to the paneling piece for the door will help invoke symmetry and create a more harmonious environment. Danielle even recommends extending the storage idea to cabinets themselves saying, "I love the idea of installing something similar to the end of any kitchen cabinet run: really anything that adds the extra little bit of function." Opting for neutral kitchen cabinet colors is another timeless way to incorporate a sleek, modern refresh when redesigning, but trying out a fun pop of color on the cabinets could add that fresh breath of life to such a well-used room in the home.

However you choose to style this technique, you are sure to come out the other end with less clutter and a more streamlined space. If DIY-ing is not your forte, trying out a stand-alone cabinet could bring a striking new look to where you do your cooking.