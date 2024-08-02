7 Double Shower Ideas That Prove Sometimes "Seeing Double" Can Be a Good Thing

Sometimes seeing double is a good thing. The growing trend towards inviting bathrooms featuring spa-like double shower ideas is the perfect example. It's a natural flow on from the ease and symmetrical beauty of 'his and her' sinks, but double showers also make life easier, as no one has to wait for their turn anymore.

Not only do double shower heads highlight the continued creativity we see with walk-in shower ideas, but they also shines a spotlight on the hardware. Much of the narrative around shower design has long been dominated by ceramics — be that the tiles or stoneware — but often these double shower ideas celebrate the jewelry of the bathroom, the taps and fittings, too.

Interior designers and experts know all too well have to emphasize the marriage between form and function with it comes to this design idea, presenting inspiring examples that feature nautical references, curves, and even Y2K-inspired schemes. A testament to the permanence of the double shower lies in its ability to adapt to a multitude of aesthetic styles. Below, we've shared the secret to its success.

1. BLEND YOUR DOUBLE SHOWER WITH THE WALL

(Image credit: Lisa Lev Design)

By opting for a grey and white tile that flows effortlessly from the floor to the wall, the silver hardware in this shower enclosure doesn’t fight with the wall but instead feels wonderfully integrated into this scheme. This is a great approach for those who want all of the benefits of a double shower but may not want it to be the focal point of their bathroom.

"This large walk-in shower is both functional and elegant, pulling in the 'Modern Moroccan' theme that is present throughout the home," says interior designer Lisa Lev. Elsewhere in the space, warmer tones are cleverly introduced through the colorful rug and walnut vanity, that houses a double sink to match the shower.

2. MIX & MATCH YOUR SHOWER HEADS

(Image credit: West of Main Design)

This serene shower design creates calm with natural materials, including softly colored stone and charming wooden benches on either side. The combination of multiple shower heads gives the homeowners even more choice and lends this space some visual variety too.

The interior design team at furniture brand West of Main, who were behind this space, were keen to create the ultimate shower experience for their clients. “We wanted to create a spacious, wall-to-wall double shower that brought natural elements in to create a spa-like bathroom," they explain. "This double shower provides ample space for two with a window to let in natural light, enhancing the luxurious feel of the bathroom.

3. LOOK TO NAUTICAL INSPIRATION

(Image credit: Peter Aaron, Design: Kligerman Architecture & Design)

Double shower ideas don’t have to be void of personality, and this coastal bathroom by New York-based studio Kligerman Architecture & Design showcases how this works in practice. “This shower includes a nod to traditional boat design — teak plank walls and a riff on a naval hatch for the floor,” says Thomas Kligerman, founding partner of KA&D. Consider how you can lean into the story and narrative of your home with your bathroom design to create a similarly enticing escape.

The traditional brass hardware adds to the heritage feel of the space, but also frames the beautiful landscape with the symmetrical placement of the shower and benches.

“This teak-lined shower for two provides individual controls and shower heads, as well as a wonderful view of the waterfront. This arrangement allows for more flexibility with busy schedules and temperature preferences,” adds Ross Padluck, partner at KA&D.

4. TAKE A MINIMAL, SPA-LIKE APPROACH

(Image credit: Loak Designs)

This clean and contemporary bathroom realized by LOAK Designs offers their clients ultimate versatility. Muted green and beige tones create a calming aura whilst black hardware draws the eye to the double showers that sit on either side of a central bathtub.

The layout is central to its success, as symmetry introduces its magic. "This bathroom showcases a sophisticated blend of minimalism and luxury by employing a restrained use of materials," says Farida Bn Mohtar from LOAK Designs. "High-quality finishes, such as sleek marble countertops and elegant brass fixtures, are chosen with meticulous attention to detail, creating an opulent ambiance without overwhelming the space. The clean lines and uncluttered surfaces amplify the sense of spaciousness and tranquillity, transforming the bathroom into a serene retreat that epitomizes modern elegance."

5. KEEP THINGS PLAYFUL WITH Y2K NOSTALGIA

(Image credit: Stephen Paul, Design: Another Human)

The stylistic influence of the 2000s has quickly permeated the worlds of fashion and beauty, and interiors are not far behind, with a number of dated bathroom details making a comeback of late. This colorful and cool bathroom designed by LA-based studio Another Human makes the case for bright white tones and playful aqua hues in this distinctive space.

The double shower and hardware lean into the cool temperature of this bathroom, offering the client both function and beauty. “This home was designed for a young bachelor, and we increased the footprint of the bathroom quite a bit, which allowed for quite a large shower. The client thought it would be nice to have double shower curtains for a future potential partner and/or for guests as he sometimes rents out his home when he's traveling,” says Leah Ring, the studio's principal.

6. LET THE HARDWARE BE THE STAR OF THE SHOW

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Hardware is in many ways akin to jewelry, not just because some of it is made with precious metals, but its visual effects can be just as powerful as the right pair of earrings. Its reflective nature pulls you in and gives your scheme greater visual depth and texture. As such, when designing your double shower — choose bathroom hardware that will last, not just against water damage over time but stylistically too.

This charming shower design created by Marie Flanigan Interiors features beautifully detailed double showers with stunning brass hardware. The rest of the scheme is minimal in comparison but still feels welcoming.

“Including this double shower in our client’s pre-war New York City building allowed for modern functionality while the fixtures honor the home’s historical charm. The dual shower heads are a practical addition, optimizing the compact layout to create a luxurious and efficient bathing experience. The fixtures were thoughtfully selected to reflect the building's vintage character, seamlessly blending old-world elegance with contemporary convenience,” explains interior designer Marie Flanigan.

7. ACCENTUATE EVERY CURVE

(Image credit: Alexis Garrett Design and Dagan Design Construction)

Curved arches have made their way into popular shower trends lately, too, but they feel especially enticing when paired with curved double shower heads. This bespoke shower design imagined by Alexis Garrett Design and realized by Dagan Design Construction feels almost dream-like with its repeated use of soft arches.

"Our goal for this space was two things; we wanted to incorporate our clients' beautiful garden in the shower with the gorgeous operable, steel windows and we also wanted to highlight the symmetry of the room with the jewelry like Waterworks fixtures framing the windows," shares interior designer Alexis Garett. The lesson to be learned here is the power of bespoke interiors, working closely with the experts you can create a double shower that truly maximizes the beauty of your home and its surroundings.

What's the point of a double shower?

Apart from the obvious opulent aesthetic that double shower heads bring to a bathroom, there are also plenty of functional purposes to this design choice.

"Double showers allow for greater customization, including different water pressures, spray patterns and temperatures, and space for two people's shower essentials," explains the design team from West of Main Design. Not to mention you'll never have to wait for the shower again.