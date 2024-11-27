We Asked 15 Interior Designers for Their Favorite Tips, Tricks, and Trends for Decorating at Christmas

It is that time of the year again, when Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and the living room is being prepped (if not already primed) for the arrival of your Christmas tree. Christmas decorating ideas are in full swing, and now it's finally time to trade out the pumpkins and fall foliage for fluffy green garlands and mini Christmas villages.

But it's easy to get it wrong; for things to quickly start to look tacky or cluttered. So, how do you get it right? How do the professionals style their homes for Christmas? Well, I asked them. Below, I've listed the best Christmas styling tips, tricks, and trends from 15 different experienced interior designers.

1. "I enjoy collecting vintage painted wood decor like nutcrackers, Danish wooden soldiers and smokers."

Just like with her design projects, Laura Jenkins, interior designer and founder of Laura W Jenkins Interiors, says she finds herself drawn to antique and vintage pieces when decorating for Christmas.

"While these items can be purchased new, what you can find at vintage or second-hand stores may surprise you," she says. "These types of items look better in a grouping. I tend to line my mantels with them and add fresh cut greenery for a festive touch."

2. "Incorporate materials that complement your decor and style."

(Image credit: Stoffer Photography. Design: Kate Marker)

Natural materials like pine cones, branches, and greenery as part of your holiday decor is a classic look that never goes out of style, according to interior designer and founder of Kate Marker Interiors, Kate Marker. She says it has a cozy and festive ambiance that's both elegant and understated.

As for her best tips for achieving the look, Kate says, "Start with a foundation of greenery, by using fresh or faux greenery to create garlands, wreaths, and centerpieces."

Next, "Add natural elements like pinecones, berries, textiles with a warming feel. Keep the color palette simple and stick to a classic color scheme of the season: green and gold."

And lastly, "Add personal touches such as family heirlooms or handmade ornaments."

3. "I am inspired by beautiful New York City and London department store window displays."

"Many department stores go for a 'joyful maximalism' approach that creates a sense of nostalgic magic that proves the everything white trend has gone," adds Isabel Jackson, interior designer and founder of Cheltenham Interiors. "Think hot pink, electric blue, glittery tinsel, and mixing patterns. The idea is to create an artfully edited approach to decoration like living in a snow globe — a space that feels like you are inside a modern fairy tale but with a refined, sophisticated edge."

To replicate the look, why not try creating your own festive window display this year, that will wow your neighbors and guests, alike.

4. "I like picking up unique and/or handmade Christmas ornaments when traveling."

"Each piece becomes a memory and creates a sweet and nostalgic moment to share stories with your loved ones when decorating the tree together," adds Regan Baker, interior designer and founder of Regan Baker Design.

And speaking of nostalgia, there's is nothing that summons the feeling at Christmas more than a train underneath the tree and a Christmas village of small decorative homes with lights inside, she says.

Opting for model villages that are in minimalistic color schemes keeps the look feeling chic, or you can embrace the kitschy Christmas decor.

5. "I love wrapping my front door with a large fabric bow."

(Image credit: Georgina Wilson)

Georgina Wilson, interior designer and founder of Georgina Wilson Associates, says each year she buys a new ribbon with a unique texture or color for her door.

"The beauty of this idea is its simplicity whilst also having a high impact," she adds. "The oversized bow feels festive and joyful, while being easy to execute. Plus, it’s just as striking from the inside as it is from the outside, adding an extra layer of holiday cheer inside!"

Her top tips for getting the look (and embracing the holiday bow decor trend) is to use a wide, sturdy fabric for your ribbon so that it holds its shape, to secure it tightly with discreet hooks (like these ones from Amazon) or adhesive strips (like these from Amazon) to keep it in place, and, for an elevated touch, to coordinate your ribbon color to the rest of your decorations.

Brown Velvet Bow Visit Site Price: $17 Need a quick fix? This pre-tied brown velvet bow from Etsy is so beautiful and can be hung in just seconds to achieve a similar look.

6. "I love decorating the trees in my front garden with fairy lights."

There is something magical about fairy lights, but when used as an outdoor Christmas decorating ideas, they become even more magical, according to Georgina.

As for her best styling trick: "Opt for warm yellow fairy lights for a timeless, sophisticated glow. The warm light just makes the holidays feel so elegant."

These firefly lights on a copper wire (from Amazon) would be perfect for achieving the look, and can easily be twisted and sculpted into your desired shape.

7. "While the holidays are often associated with glitz and glamour, it's the hand-touched details that sets your look apart."

(Image credit: Mackenzie Childs)

Creative director and chief brand officer at Mackenzie-Childs, Rebecca Proctor, says that when it comes to Christmas, "Soft velvets, elegant ribbons, and touches of antiquity truly bring a unique charm. These personal, tactile elements evoke warmth and nostalgia, infusing holiday decor with a meaningful touch."

And she likes to go even further, adding details like vintage post cards, natural materials, and freshly cut evergreens to her styling. "A Christmas Tree is the perfect place to combine beautiful decorative pieces with handmade elements. Don't forget MacKenzie-Childs glass ornaments — our intricate patterns complement the charm of hand-tied bows and natural garlands, bringing a sense of warmth and sentiment to holiday decor," says.

8. "Find that perfect oversized planter to replace your tree skirt."

(Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells)

Peyton Davies, interior design expert and founder of The Cabinista, may just be on to something here. We've already predicted that Christmas trees in pots will be a breakout trend this year.

Peyton explains how she got the idea saying, "You know those late-night Pinterest sessions where you're thinking, "There has to be a better way than another tree skirt"? That was me last November, staring at this oversized granite planter I'd been too nervous to buy. Finally, I thought: why not?

Her top tips for nailing the look include thinking outside the box when it comes to sourcing your oversized planter. "Sometimes the best pieces are hiding at estate sales or the back of garden centers," she says.

Then, layer in the lights. "Here's the game-changer — cluster lights starting from deep inside. It creates this magical glow like the tree is lit from within," she says. (You can get 49ft of cluster lights from Amazon for just $22.)

Them she recommends keeping things natural. "Mix Nordic straw ornaments with dried orange slices and pinecones. Nothing shiny here — we're going for that collected-over-time feel. And to add depth, tuck in extra branches where needed. It should look effortless like it grew that way."

9. "Try hanging greenery in unexpected places, like above doorways or along staircases."

(Image credit: Emily Henderson)

Interior designer and founder of Bankston May Associates, Darla Bankston May, likes how decorating with greenery can bring a fresh, natural touch to your home.

To give it a fresh look, she says to "Choose pieces like pine with unique shapes to create visual interest, giving your holiday decor a layered and dynamic look that feels both classic and creative."

10. "Choosing non-traditional palettes like soft pastels, deep jewel tones, or metallics adds a layer of sophistication while still feeling festive."

Darla also likes to branch out beyond the traditional red and green when it comes to her Christmas color palettes.

"Incorporating unexpected hues allows you to show case your personality and creativity, making your holiday decor stand out in a unique and memorable way. It is a great way to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that feels both personalized and stylish for the season," she says.

11. "Going for a monochromatic look is perfect for those who prefer a minimal and clean aesthetic."

But if color isn't really your thing, Darla has another more minimalist Christmas decor idea for you.

"Going for a monochromatic look is perfect for those who prefer a minimal and clean aesthetic," she recommends. "Sticking to a palette of neutrals and whites creates a serene, sophisticated vibe, while touches of metallics add just the right amount of festive sparkle. This approach allows you to celebrate the season without overwhelming your space."

12. "Candlesticks are a stylish and budget-friendly way to enhance your holiday decor."

When it comes to specific pieces, Darla can't get enough of candles.

"Fun candles bring a touch of elegance and warmth to your space, making them perfect for decorating table settings or mantels," she adds. "With endless color options, you can select candlesticks that align with your style and decor, adding a festive flair to your home."

This red and cream twist taper candle set from Target is the perfect duo to get you in the Christmas spirit.

13. "I like to think of my space as an experience that starts from the moment guests walk in the door."

(Image credit: Future)

Atmospheric lighting and scents are key to creating a festive home that is ready to enjoy, says interior designer and founder of McLain by Design, Erica McLain.

"Holiday decorating should feel as warm and memorable as the holiday itself," she says. "I use layered, dimmable lighting with plenty of candles to create a soft, inviting glow that helps everyone feel at ease. The scent also plays a role; something subtle and natural like cinnamon, cedarwood, or balsam fir can make the space feel even more inviting and cozy without overpowering the senses."

The goal is to create a space where people feel truly at home, surrounded by beauty that feels effortless and comforting.

14. "For tablescaping, I’m drawn to a blend of natural and nostalgic elements— think sprigs of evergreen, rustic ceramics, or candlelight in antique holders."

Interior Designer, Erica McLain says the trick is to consider how each styling element you choose invites warmth and a sense of conversation to your home.

"And it’s not just the table," she adds. "Creating cozy, intentional nooks throughout your home where guests can relax — whether that’s a fireside chair with a soft throw or a bar cart set up with seasonal drinks — makes your space feel like a journey."

15. "A Christmas tree is typically the focal point of festive decorations, and while it remains my favourite, I love using alternative styles."

(Image credit: Future)

Paulina Wojas, interior designer at Stunning Chairs, says she likes to wow her guests with Christmas tree alternatives, especially for small spaces.

"A Christmas tree or the ‘main attraction’ doesn’t have to be a traditional tree; it could be a feature that resonates with you and sparks joy in your home this festive season," she says.

Plus, this way gives you more freedom to be creative and personalize your festive trimmings in a budget-friendly, space-saving way.

16. "A nostalgic tree; something that’s catered to each individual persons life."

Interior designer and digital creator, Val Turmalaj, likes to decorate her tree with nostalgic and personal ornaments.

"Growing up my parents saved our school Christmas crafts and our footprints, pictures of us in frames and fun Christmas ornaments we found through the years and created a tree montage of everything. I love the idea of a tree being personal to your life and showcasing your family. It doesn’t always need to be aesthetic or curated from Pinterest, especially with having small kids I want them to remember Christmas that way"

17. "Christmas trees don't have to stay confined to the living room."

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Lauren Ashley, interior designer and founder of Lauren Ashley Experiences, says sometimes the best styling secret can be as simple as putting expected things (i.e. a Christmas tree) in unexpected places.

"Placing Christmas trees in unexpected spaces, such as a home office, can elevate your holiday décor and make the season even more special,"she says. "And if you spend most of your day in your office, why not bring a bit of festive cheer into that space too? One of my favorite projects involved a client who embraced this concept — she had three Christmas trees, one for every level of her home! It’s a beautiful way to spread the holiday spirit throughout the house and give each space its own festive personality."

When it comes to more specific styling tips, Lauren says "The most stylish holiday décor comes from pulling colors that complement your existing home palette. Rather than the traditional red and green, I gravitate toward unexpected tones like deep purples, chocolate browns, gold, and blush."

18. "When it comes to ornaments, think outside the box."

And when it comes to dressing that tree, Lauren urges you to think outside the box. "Incorporate unique touches like strings of pearls, faux flowers, or even playful figurines for a child’s bedroom tree," she says. "These creative details add personality and charm, making your tree a standout centerpiece that reflects your personal style."

Many designers mentioned dried orange slices in this conversation as well. Darla says "Not only does dried citrus add a nostalgic and charming touch to your home, but it makes for a fun hands-on holiday activity. The citrus fills your space with a refreshing, natural aroma, enhancing the festive atmosphere."

19. "Vintage velvet bows are my go-to for effortlessly elevating holiday decor."

And for Marina Hanisch, founder of Marina Hanisch Interiors, vintage velvet bows are her "go-to" styling trick for effortlessly elevating her holiday decor.

"They’re timeless, chic, and come in so many colors to match any festive palette," she says. "For a touch of nostalgic sparkle, I love using metallic tinsel — it’s an easy way to add a fun, retro vibe to your Christmas tree with minimal fuss!"

Hopefully, this list has inspired some festive ideas for your home, now all that is left is to get decorating!