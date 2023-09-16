This "trend-defying" kitchen color could make your home sell for thousands of dollars more, say experts

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We'd always thought the advice is that if you want your home to sell, you should paint it something light, bright and neutral. But, according to new data released by the popular real estate website Zillow, this might not be the best way to get the best price for your home.

According to their figures, homes with a dark grey kitchen could sell for as much as $2,512 more than similar homes, and in actual fact, a white kitchen could cause your home's value to fall by $612.

It's fair to say grey is regarded as a timeless color by most, but given that grey has largely fallen out of favor when it comes to color trends, we're a little surprised it has such an effect on how much your home could sell for. However, it's a color that plays a part in a wider trend towards moodier, darker ideas for spaces like kitchens.

'Buyers have been exposed to dark grey spaces through home improvement TV shows and their social media feeds, but they're likely drawn to charcoal on a psychological level,' suggests Mehnaz Khan, a New York-based color psychology specialist and interior designer. 'Grey is the color of retreat. As we come out of the pandemic and return to our hectic lives, buyers want home to be a refuge. They want to withdraw and escape from the uncertainty of the outside world, and rooms enveloped in dark grey can create that feeling of security.'

So, how do you make a dark grey kitchen work to add value to your home, while defying some of the trends that say it's out of fashion? Here are 5 brilliant examples that feel anything but dated.

1. Get the undertone right

(Image credit: The Misfit House)

When it comes to painting kitchen cabinets, choosing a dark grey paint with the right tone is important in keeping the feel modern. Deeper, darker, moodier grey tones are more likely to feel sophisticated than mid-tone, battleship grey, but more than that, it's about the colors that make up the undertones, too.

Dark greys that channel richer, warmer undertones - whether that's a hint of olive green, brown or even burgundy - will feel more expensive than a flat, pure grey tone. The sorts of colors that feel deep, and appear different colors at different times of day, will feel intriguing and opulent. It's no wonder these shades add value to a kitchen.

2. Embrace warming touches

(Image credit: Carina Skrobecki. Design: Cohesively Curated Interiors)

You'll find one thing in common in all the dark grey kitchens we've curated here: an aged brass accent. A dark grey kitchen that relies on a chrome or stainless steel accent can feel a little cold and stark, while brass is an excellent way to add warmth to the scheme. Brass with a patina works brilliantly to bring a bit more character and stops these darker, charcoal greys from feeling too soulless.

Brass isn't the only option to add this warmth, either. Raw woods, natural stone, artisanal ceramics and even terracotta are all brilliant styling choices for making a dark grey kitchen feel more modern.

3. Use contrast carefully

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Unique Kitchens and Baths)

If we could offer one piece of advice for making a dark grey kitchen feel more modern, it's to not pair it with a bright white kitchen countertop. This contrast can feel a little harsh and clunky, while natural or stone-effect countertops that have grey tones in them will soften the look and make the whole thing look more tonal.

Consider this in all your color choices, too. This kitchen, designed by Unique Kitchens & Baths, features a grey-veined marble for a softer contrast, a dark-toned wood island and a floor that doesn't jar with the grey cabinetry and n aged brass range hood that feels connected to the overall palette. Even the walls aren't a stark contrast - an off-white that blends the entire scheme together.