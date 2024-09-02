5 Colors to Paint Walls That Will Make an Entryway Look Bigger — Even if It's Your Smallest Room

Entryways often have poor light and a lack of space and storage. And yet, they're also the spaces that welcome you into the home.

My own entryway is pretty limited in space, and I'm always looking for clever ways to make a small entryway look bigger, or at least not so cramped, without spending a fortune. The big question is, what color should I paint the walls in my entryway?

The best colors for small entryways don't all have the same effect. Some of us love the 'jewel box', choosing dark colors that make a space feel cozy and enveloping; some want to make their entryway feel larger than it actually presents.

If you fall into the latter camp (just as I do), these are the paint colors you should choose, say experts, to avoid claustrophobic feeling entryways, while balancing aesthetics and practicality.

1. White

(Image credit: Agnieszka Jakubowicz Photography. Design: Bynn Esmond Designs)

Choosing the right color for an entryway often comes down to playing it safe — and that might mean picking white. Some dismiss white as bland and boring, but it's a classic for a reason and it's still something that interior designers like Bynn Esmond reach for, especially as an entryway idea. "I believe it remains timeless when used thoughtfully," Bynn says. "Its high light reflectance value makes a narrow space feel brighter and more open by bouncing light around the room. By incorporating different sheens of the same white paint, we can add subtle dimension and depth, enhancing the overall design."

2. Pale Blue

(Image credit: Prospect Refuge Studio)

Pale blue may have been the last color on your mind, but looking at this small-ish, L-shaped entryway by Prospect Refuge Studio, and how the light is reflected around the space, I can see why they recommend this color.

"We used several tricks to create the desired illusion of space on the project," says Victoria Sass, founder of Prospect Refuge. "We incorporated a large scale patterned floor – I know it seems counterintuitive but small spaces love big patterns. Then we selected a statement color for the trim which outlines the space and creates little windows of relief through which you can glimpse this beautiful gold bee-patterned Jennifer Shorto wallpaper. Wallpaper creates the illusion of depth with a foreground and background — tricking the eye into a sense of more space."

They used the color “Copen Blue” by Sherwin Williams for the trim — which tied into the colors that go with this light blue in the adjacent rooms. By creating a thread of connection between the entry and the subsequent rooms, it also makes the room feel larger than it is — almost borrowing visual space from the room next door.

3. Warm beige

(Image credit: Truss Interiors)

If you're questioning whether to paint an entryway light or dark, it seems light neutral tones are what to aim for to make spaces look bigger. "You're not limited to white. Lighter neutrals such as warm beige will help to make the space feel bigger," advises Angela Higgins, founder of Nourished Home. Usually, this works even better when there is natural light available too, offering a refreshing feel and strong connection to the outside world while feeling calm and content in your own home.

Victoria from Prospect Refuge Studio agrees, "I am partial to soft, warm neutrals. Think about how you are connecting color between rooms for narrow transition spaces. Jumping from color to color between rooms creates a choppy effect and makes your home as a whole feel like a series of small spaces rather than one larger environment." A neutral palette will be the simplest option for creating that open-plan effect.

4. Light walls with darker trims

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

There doesn’t seem to be a single color that will automatically translate to the illusion of space, but there are some ways to use color that can affect how your entryway feels. For example, Victoria recommends, "Colored trim with lighter walls tend to have an 'outlining' effect that can help a space feel more spacious than it is."

This method projects an air of sophistication and draws focus to the design details.

5. Soft gray

(Image credit: Yond Interiors)

If you’ve got the urge for something a little more bold, Angela suggests considering a soft gray, and this all-gray entryway by Yond Interiors is the perfect example. "All over color can create a very cozy and welcoming space, great for colder climates or hardworking, kid-friendly spaces," says Victoria. Color drenching make it more obvious as to where the light is hitting and reflecting, as well as casting shadows which naturally creates a little more drama.

As Bynn says, "The beauty of color (or even the absence of it) lies in its ability to completely transform a room based on how our clients want to feel in the space. We can brighten a naturally dark room, or introduce depth to a naturally light one."

You can apply color in all sorts of ways, but the shade and application will most certainly make a difference.