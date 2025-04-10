This One Piece of Bathroom Furniture Solves the Most Frustrating Problem With Freestanding Tubs

Investing in a bath table has revolutionized my evening bath routine, now I'm sharing the secret with you. An icy glass of water, a good book, and a whole lot of bubbles. To me, that's the recipe for the perfect wind-down bath, my favorite way to treat myself at the end of a long day. There's only one issue with this winning formula: Where are you meant to put your bath-time accessories? Sure, you can try balancing your book on the edge of the tub, or leaving your glass on the floor, but this stressful set-up will seriously take away from the spa-like feel we're going for.

This is why I'm such a loyal supporter of the humble bath table. Even the simplest designs can help transform your bath-time ritual and the overall feel of your bathroom ideas — making the act feel more intentional, considered, and comfortable. Since I've added one of these clever designs to my tub, I find myself looking forward to a bath even more than I already did.

Best of all, these additions can actually help elevate the look of your bathroom and make it a more comfortable and functional space. Whether you opt for a sleek table or a rustic-looking stand, there are styles to suit any bathroom aesthetic. Plus, they create a space to intentionally place your clutter, as opposed to hiding it away in corners or letting it spill out of your cupboards. So, bath-lovers, get your shopping basket ready.

What Is a Bath Table?

Load up your bath table with necessary additions, or keep it simple and minimalist. (Image credit: Lindye Galloway + Shop)

A bath table is one of the best bathroom accessories, designed to solve the problem of your loose bath-time accessories, like a lit candle, or even a glass of chilled wine, if you're going for an extra relaxing soak. Designed with a surface that hovers just above your tub, these tables offer a safe, solid space to rest for any of your bath accoutrements.

"A bath table is such a simple addition, but it can completely change how you use the space. It invites you to slow down and enjoy the ritual of bathing, whether that’s five minutes with a morning coffee or a longer soak with a good book," says Louise Ashdown, from West One Bathrooms.

While the simplest designs offer nothing more than a solid surface to store your goods, you can also find more specialist options, like ones with built-in wine glass holders or slats designed to hold up your phone or book. Your bath table can reflect the way in which you choose to enjoy a bath, whether that means including a space for a burning candle or even multiple compartments for all your different accessories.

"A bath table offers a moment of indulgence, somewhere to set a book, a candle, or a glass of wine within easy reach. It introduces an element of ritual to the bathing experience, inviting you to linger a little longer," explains Helen Pett, from Arteriors.

What Are the Benefits of a Bath Table?

For extra storage, combine your bath table with a bath bridge. (Image credit: BC Designs)

"A bath table is such an easy way to maximise storage in the bathroom," says Lynette Pym, Co-Founder of Black By Design. "It’s really simple, requires no installation and can be repurposed as the perfect resting place for a glass of wine and a candle when you want an indulgent bath," she continues.

A bath table is a perfect, space-saving bathroom storage idea that requires no complex installation and can be found to suit any budget. Minimal storage is an issue so many of us run into with bathrooms, and even when you do have enough cabinet space, it can seem that they get filled up in the blink of an eye.

A bath table can help mitigate the issue, offering a space for extra items, like shower gels or bath salts, to sit proudly on display. We love using them for our more visually pleasing bathroom goods. I may not be displaying my loofahs or acne creams here, but I most certainly will be proudly positioning my best candles front and centre.

"A bath table is a brilliant way to bring both function and indulgence to your space. It offers a surface to rest essentials like a book, drink, candle or even a tablet, so everything you need for a relaxing soak is within reach," explains Kalli Karella, designer from Ripples Towcester, "Beyond practicality, it also adds to the overall ambience – helping to create that spa-like feel that many people want to replicate at home."

If you've ever wondered how to make your bathroom feel like a retreat, a bath table will certainly help you at least partially achieve this dream.

Kalli Karella Designer at Ripples Kalli has a degree in Interior Architecture and Design, and brings plenty of previous bathroom design experience with her to Ripples. Prior to specializing in bathrooms, she also worked as an interior designer. In her role, Kalli works closely alongside Ripples’ customers, helping design their dream bathrooms in Ripples signature luxurious design style.

What To Consider Before Buying

A small side table is a great alternative to a design that lays across your tub. (Image credit: Zac&Zac. Design: Jeffreys)

The first and most important thing to consider before making your purchase is the size of your bath table. This is not a one-size-fits-all situation, and it's crucial to measure both your tub and your bath table of choice before buying. However, if you aren't sure of the height, or width of your bath, your best bet could be an adjustable bath tray. These come with extendable sides, so they can be made to fit any bathtub.

You may also want to think about how the design you choose will complement the rest of your bathroom. "To make it feel considered, choose a bath table that echoes the materials and tones already present in your bathroom," suggests Kalli.

"For example, if you’ve got brass in your bathroom, a bath table with brass accents will tie everything together. A wooden or stone piece can add warmth and texture, while something minimal in acrylic or glass will suit a more contemporary look. It’s all about selecting a style that complements the rest of the design so it feels like an extension of the space, not an afterthought," she continues.

Helen agrees and says, "The key is in the materials and form. Look for sculptural lines and a finish that complements your bathroom’s aesthetic. Rather than a standard caddy, consider a side table in a refined material; something that feels curated rather than utilitarian."

How to Style a Bath Table

This sleek marble design is an excellent option for luxe bathrooms. (Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Barker Architecture Office)

"The key is to treat it as part of your bathroom design, not just a functional afterthought," says Keeley Sutcliffe, from BC Designs.

"Choose one in a finish that complements your bathroom, for example, wood can be create for adding warmth and texture, while a metal one can be chosen in the same finish as your brassware, and then keep it simple but curated. A candle, a loofahs, a couple of well-chosen toiletries - it doesn’t need to be cluttered to look considered."

A bath table can be a highly functional addition to your bathroom setup, but it can also be a stylistic decision, a way to create emphasis in your room, or a way to highlight your favorite objects.

"When styling a bath table, layer with intent, not just clutter," says Helen. "A simple ceramic dish for jewellery, a low-slung candle, perhaps a folded linen towel or a small vase with fresh stems. It should feel effortless and balanced — more like a styled vignette than storage."

This is a space for you to build up an atmosphere, to create a vibe in your bathroom. Bringing some stylish bathroom decor pieces, as well as your most beautiful candles and bubble baths, allows you to create a display that blends function with beauty.

"Think of it like a mini shelf for self-care," says Kalli, "Less is more – a few thoughtfully chosen items will always look better than a crowded surface. Try a scented candle, a pretty vase with fresh or dried flowers, and a neatly folded flannel or luxury soap bar."

A great bathroom spa buy, thinking of it as a 'self-care shelf' also feeds into this relaxing, luxury feel. It's about indulgence, and the simple acts that make life feel better. "You can also add a small dish for jewellery or a coaster for a drink," says Kalli, "Keeping the colours cohesive with your bathroom palette will help everything feel intentional and serene."

Dunelm Marble Effect Top White Bath Table £26.60 at Dunelm With its sleek, compact design, this bath table is perfect for bathrooms that are short on space. Elements Matt Black Bath Side Table £38 at Dunelm With the same space saving design, the black matte version is great for minimalist bathrooms. Yumkfoi Yumkfoi Bamboo Bathtub Tray Table With Adjustable Height £37.99 at Amazon UK This side table has an adjustable height lever, making it perfect for taller freestanding tubs.

We know all bath-lovers will rejoice in this small spa-like luxury, but what about those who don't enjoy spending hours soaking in the tub?

Well, there are plenty of ways to create just as sumptuously comforting an atmosphere with showers, how about some of our most luxurious wet room designs?