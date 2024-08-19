The "Arched Cabinet" Trend is the Answer to One of Your Biggest Kitchen Design Dilemmas

There's one problem that many classic kitchen designs share — they're too straight. I mean, we've got the rectangular nature of your cabinets, and Shaker panels; the linear countertop and shelving — even a lot of hardware doesn't bring much to a cooking space in terms of shape. It's the reason why we're seeing more curvaceous innovations in the kitchen, from flowing countertop shapes to sculptural light fittings and decor. But, there's an emerging idea for adding it to your cabinetry, too.

Enter the arched kitchen cabinet. In every other room of the home, the arch has been an inescapable design motif, but when it comes to it as a kitchen trend, it's been a bit more of a slow adoption. That's because arched cabinets are a bit more of a rarity.

(Image credit: Blakes London)

Fully arched kitchen cabinets do exist — just take this design by UK-based kitchen design studio Blakes London as proof. It's a showstopping example of craftmanship in cabinet design — which is also the reason you don't see them very often. This design is not only harder (and more expensive) to manufacture, but it has its limitations too — after all, an arched kitchen cabinet has far less actual storage space than a standard one, which is a compromise not everyone will want to make.

However, as well as a true arched cabinet like the above, there are some other ways to create the look of an arch on kitchen doors, which helps bring the design benefits, without the functional drawbacks.

1. The Arch Door Panel

(Image credit: Heju)

This design by Parisian design studio Heju offers an alternative kitchen cabinet idea to bring the softness of an arch into your scheme. In lieu of a classic panel design like a Shaker, the designers have opted for a contemporary arch with handleless cabinetry that preserves the purity of the shapes, and gives the repeating motif an architectural, viaduct-like design.

"The kitchen of the Madeleine apartment is punctuated by the arch-shaped panels which give it all its singularity and give it a sculptural appearance," says Hélène Pinaud, founder of Heju Studio. "These are a reminder of modern art and the modernist movement, and also, the arched designs hide handles."

It's a design that feels effortless contemporary, especially painted in this light beige, which softens the look of these strong geometric forms.

2. Arched Cabinet Molding

(Image credit: Tina Kulic. Design: Tina Kulic)

For the pantry cabinet in the kitchen of her own home, interior designer Sha Wang, founder of Atelier Fēn, turned to a simple molding to add a little extra texture to her minimalist white kitchen.

"The inspiration for the arches in the kitchen came from a desire to blend classical architectural elements with modern design," Sha tells me. "We wanted to create a space that felt timeless yet modern. To realize this vision, we carefully selected materials and finishes that complement the overall aesthetic."

It's a more understated approach to the arch kitchen cabinet trend, but one that gently adds a more nuanced form to this space.

3. The Half and Half Cabinet Door

(Image credit: Christopher Stark. Design: Banner Day Interiors)

Arched cabinet doors, set into a standard frame, aren't uncommon, even in classic kitchen designs. However, I love this idea, created by designer Clara Jung of Banner Day Interiors for its versatility, as the designer has found a way to make an arched cabinet work as a pocket door by combining two finishes in the design to create the shape of the arch.

The wood is inlaid with the light blue kitchen finish to form an arch on a door that can still be recessed into the pocket of this coffee bar idea.

"The execution of this was truly a collaboration with the cabinetmaker," Clara tells me. "A retractable door was key to the functionality of the space. We started with that idea and worked our way backward to the execution."





These are just three of a multitude of ways in which designers are getting creative with cabinet doors to introduce arches and other shapes into their designs. If you're at the start of your remodel, it's something to think about if you're unsure whether your kitchen might end up looking too linear, but even if you're not, consider simple ways to introduce arches into your scheme, be in a freestanding cabinet, or just some decor for your countertop.

The contrast between straight lines and curves will bring just a little more life to your space.