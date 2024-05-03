This Viral $15 Amazon Buy is the Ultimate Privacy Hack for Good-Looking Glass Doors and Windows

With this fluted glass window film, you won't have to choose between natural light and privacy ever again. How's that for a summer win?

privacy film overtop of colorful background
(Image credit: amazon)
By Brigid Kennedy
published

The summer sun is too beautiful to miss this time of year. After a winter of 4:30 pm sunsets, nothing feels better than watching that golden glow drench every corner of your home until night finally takes over, beckoning you to sleep until the day begins again.

For my family (at least growing up), this meant leaving our front door open so that those gorgeous July rays could stream in uninterrupted, stopped not by a giant wooden gateway but refracted through a second glass door meant instead to keep bugs at bay. As the day passed, the afternoon sun would first warm the floor in the foyer (decorated with items from all the best home decor brands, of course) before illuminating the kitchen at lunch. As you ate your 12pm turkey sandwich, taking a break from the heat, you didn't need to turn on the lights; the sun was doing all the work for you, and doing it better.

The downside here, of course, was that you could see from the street right into our entryway, where, at any given time, we could be found donning and doffing shoes, greeting visitors, or doling out hugs. Nothing particularly scandalous was happening so we didn't mind all that much, but not everyone is so apathetic.

Indeed, it is understandable to find yourself torn between the glow and warmth of solar power and the desire for privacy that windows and glass doors simply do not beget. The most top-of-mind solution is probably curtains, but that creates another problem: no more sunlight. So what are you to do? Elena Lohse, the interior design lover and content creator behind @thishouse5000, has the perfect hack.

A post shared by Elena

A photo posted by thishouse5000 on

Faced with a glass-paneled kitchen door that opens up into what I can assume is a shared space, Elena decided to get crafty rather than sacrifice her privacy for light or vice versa. Instead of doing nothing or hanging a curtain, Elena and her husband instead installed a static-cling fluted-glass window adhesive that's also removeable and reusable (which means it's renter-friendly!). The frosted, hazy pattern is not only design-forward, adding a customized touch to a likely inherited door, but it's also near-impossible to see through, save for a few colored blobs on the other side. Most importantly, however, it still allows for light (while simultaneously filtering out strong rays), which means you needn't sacrifice good vibes for peace of mind.

These nifty panels start at just $7.99 for a 17.5"x78.7" roll, so it's a budget-friendly upgrade, too. Go for the fluted look for something more antique, or stick with something akin to frosted glass but without the hassle. Whichever you pick, the summer is already off to an excellent start.

Mangobox Privacy Window Film Frosted Cloudy Patterned Window Decorative Film Static Cling Window Sticker Glass Tinting for Bathroom Door Covering Uv Block Etched Vertical Strips (17.5x 78.7 Inches)
Mangobox Privacy Window Film

Price: From $7.99

'Easy to install and look super professional,' says one reviewer. 'Works fabulous!' says another. 'I'm probably buying this for myself!' adds Style Editor Brigid Kennedy.

Tiptopcarbon Wallpaper Kit Wallpaper Smoothing Tool Wallpaper Tools for Peel and Stick on Contact Paper Hanging Vinyl Backsplash Window Film
Tiptopcarbon Wallpaper Kit/Smoothing Tool

Price: $5.69
Was: $6.90

Elena uses this smoothing kit to trim the edges of the film and better smooth it onto the glass. Not a must-buy, but definitely a helpful one for just $6.

Velimax Rain Glass Window Film Privacy Static Window Clings Decorative Glass Sticker for Home Office Removable Uv Protection Heat Control 17.7 X 78.7 Inches
Velimax Rain Glass Window Film

Price: From $9.99

If the fluted look isn't for you, try this rain glass variation for a similar effect. Over 800 units were bought in the last month alone.

Other window decals to try

abstract window decal
Eryberto Abstract Non-Wall Damaging Window Decal

Price: $27.99
Was: $34.99

Cast colored shadows around your living room with this vibrant static-cling film, seen here decorating two balcony doors (though it could look just as good on a kitchen or bathroom window).

stained glass-style window decal
Plants & Flowers Window Decal

Price: $17.99
Was: $21.99

Did you ever think it would be so easy to get the stained glass look? This customer-beloved decal hits all the right notes and does it for less. A great look for a living room window.

dogwood window decal
Artscape Dogwood Window Film 24" X 36"

Price: $41.99

Running out of window seat ideas? Fear not. Perhaps my favorite of the bunch, this dogwood flower film looks particularly delicate and comforting. I know I've talked a lot about summer sun, but it would be a crime not to admit how great this would look in the winter.

regent-style window decal
Artscape Regent Window Film 24" X 36"

Price: $24.91
Was: $27.98

This fabulous design is straight out of a country manor or estate; to me, it screams luxury. Good thing it's not as expensive as you'd think!

12
12" X 12" Newport Amber Accent Window Film - Artscape

Price: $9.99

I would style this 12" x 12" decal exactly as it is here; on a tiny accent window, preferably behind the sink.

stained glass-style floral window decal
Stain Glass Window Cling

Price: From $5.76
Was: $14.40

I love the big, floral design of these stained glass-style window clings. They make such a statement, and the amber is perfect for catching the sun.

stained glass-style window decal
Artscape Montage 24 In. x 36 In. Window Film

Price: $25.21
Was: $37.51

The ultimate colorful look. Lay this abstract film atop a full window for a showstopping feel, or cut and paste smaller sections of it here and there for something a bit more understand, but nonetheless exciting.

privacy frosted window decal
RoomMates Mini Mosaic Privacy Window Film

Price: $17.01

Of course, there is on need for a overt design if you'd rather not. This 'mini mosaic' film from brand RoomMates is more about that frosted look than conveying a pattern (though there is one, if you look closely).

frosted window privacy screen
VEELIKE 15.7'' x 118'' Frosted Window Privacy Film

Price: From $12.88

Simple and sweet, this basic film adds a subtle blur to your windows for a versatile privacy solution. And like many of the others on this list, it's also non-adhesive, making application and removal a total breeze.

Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest