Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalized edit of Thai flute player sculptures for your living room, keeping a Japanese-inspired aesthetic in mind.

I have to say, this was such an interesting piece to source. Thai flute player sculptures aren't something you come across every day, and many of the most unique examples tend to appear through antique dealers, vintage galleries, and online auctions rather than traditional retailers. Because of that, I looked across a range of specialist sources to find pieces that I thought would suit your brief.

While I wasn't able to find an exact match to your requested dimensions, I have included a selection of sculptures in different sizes, materials, and styles that capture the same spirit. As many of the available pieces were priced below your budget, I've focused on selecting the strongest options rather than trying to meet the budget itself.

I hope you enjoy exploring the edit, and that one of these pieces feels like the perfect addition to your space. I'd love to hear which one is your favourite.

Warm regards,

Iokasti