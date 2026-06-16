I get asked about shelf styling a lot, and honestly, I understand why. Shelves can either make a room feel beautifully pulled together or suddenly very busy — and very quickly. If you are trying to incorporate a Japandi style, the trick is not to fill every space, but to choose pieces that feel tactile and quietly intentional. Japandi blends Scandinavian simplicity with Japanese craftsmanship and natural materials, so the result should feel warm and like it has come together naturally over time rather than feeling cluttered or overstyled.

Start by laying out what you already own and identifying what is missing. Maybe you need a taller vase, a wider bowl, or a few books to create layers. This is also where Japandi decor works beautifully, because the pieces tend to feel quiet but still full of material interest.

I would focus on sculptural bowls, handmade ceramics, warm wood trays, paper lamps, books, and branches. Stack books horizontally, lean artwork behind objects, and mix different heights and organic shapes to create balance. But most importantly, leave space around each piece. When styling a bookshelf with a Japandi aesthetic, negative space is just as important as the objects themselves.

If styling a bookshelf is the first step, Japanese living room decor shows how that same calm, warm feeling can carry into the rest of the room without making the space feel too minimal or bare.

And if you ever find yourself staring at a room thinking, 'I like it all, but why is this not coming together?' that is exactly where Livingetc's Style can help. It's our new design service where we talk through your space, figure out what is not quite working, and help shape a clearer direction with product suggestions and styling guidance that actually feel useful.

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