Pandora's NYC Salon Brings Scandi Elegance to SoHo — and Lets AI Pick Charms Matching Your Personality

World-renowned jewelry brand Pandora has recently inaugurated their debut VIP salon in the US. Tucked away in their New York City's SoHo flagship, this new venture provided the house with the perfect opportunity to showcase the winning blend of refinement, character, and creativity that has long been at its core within a global, exclusive context.

"We aimed to create a space that exudes effortless charm and relaxation, and SoHo seemed like the ideal setting to achieve that," Erin Matson, VP of Marketing at Pandora, tells me of the project, first unveiled this spring. Countering the elegantly minimalist interior design of the main store, the salon acts as a getaway. "Hidden like a speakeasy bar, the space immerses guests in a distinct atmosphere, shifting from the serene simplicity of the store to an entirely captivating experience," adds Matson.

(Image credit: Brian Berkowitz. Design: CASALAU Design)

Here, "selected" visitors are invited to engage with the product in a different light, but it doesn't end there: "the purpose of the salon," explains Pandora's VP of Marketing, "is to offer a luxurious, elevated private space where we can welcome ambassadors, VIPs, influencers, and editors to view, interact, shoot, try on, and experience Pandora’s collections." Ranging from 1:1 appointments to private launches and events, all of the happenings shaping the salon's calendar manifest founders Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen's original vision for the label — or the desire "to foster meaningful connections through jewelry".

First established in Copenhagen in 1982, Pandora has grown to become one of the best-known jewelry manufacturers in the world. And while its customizable charms are now sold to more than 100 countries across over 7,800 sale points, including some 2,400 concept stores, its soul has remained quintessentially Danish. Created by CASALAU Design's founder Laura Ramirez, the salon brings both Pandora's delicate exploration of beauty and Scandinavian design to the fore.

(Image credit: Brian Berkowitz. Design: CASALAU Design)

Widely influenced by Danish interiors and their balanced blend of sleekness and playfulness, this coral sands-hued, plaster room incorporates pieces from acclaimed local designers, "including a custom Gubi sofa upholstered in pink fabric from Denmark, vintage Danish sheepskin armchairs, and a custom oak bench with mohair fabric custom built by a local artisan", Matson explains. A tribute to Pandora's Danish heritage, the salon seamlessly boasts elements of Scandinavian design throughout, as well as pieces from just-as-notable craftsmanship traditions.

To achieve the perfect mood, "we installed a custom Italian chandelier, complete with hand-blown glass globes, as well as sconces by Copenhagen lighting studio Louis Poulsen, a pendant light, and a bespoke table lamp," she adds. They also sourced custom mirrors which, beyond their decorative appeal, allow guests to try pieces on throughout their visit.

(Image credit: Brian Berkowitz. Design: CASALAU Design)

Landing on the right color scheme had a major role in the development of the salon's cocoon-like aesthetic, as well as optimizing the actual retail journey. The monochromatic color scheme serves another purpose, too — "the warm lighting and shades were also chosen because of their power to make people look their best while looking at and styling the jewelry in front of the mirrors, or capturing content," Matson says.

This consistency was maintained even in the selection of items spotlighted across the salon which, matching the wall coloring background, "pops throughout the space." It is a stylistic choice that feeds into the salon's relaxed, welcoming energy: compared to conventional stores, where the product display can feel rather obvious and purposefully arranged to facilitate sales, the salon naturally transforms the jewelry on view into yet another element of its stunningly executed interiors.

(Image credit: Brian Berkowitz. Design: CASALAU Design)

After all, the hyper-central Broadway location of the VIP hotspot is bound to have community-building and socialization prevail over mere profit, and it allows a good dose of fun too. Given that the endless possibility of personalization is a distinguishing — and key — element of the brand, which seeks to empower people to express themselves through their chosen pieces, the salon's Pandora Kiosk complements its offering in an entertaining, culturally-relevant way.

First conceived for the house's 2023 Holiday Party, "this AI-powered custom quiz machine now lives on in the space", explains Matson. Characterized by a rather Wes Anderson-esque, retro funfair look, the Pandora Kiosk contains pieces that are regularly updated to reflect the inimitable identity of each season. In turn, the algorithm's tailored questions enable guests "to translate their personality into Pandora's items, highlighting the variety of charms unique to the brand".

(Image credit: Brian Berkowitz. Design: CASALAU Design)

Envisioned as a reprieve from the busy streets of downtown Manhattan, the salon's plush, gracefully illuminated interiors convey a sense of tranquility that contrasts the vibrant activity outside. In doing so, "our jewelry takes center stage," adds Matson. "Located in SoHo, the heart of the fashion capital, the salon presents our finest pieces in a setting that truly showcases our brand's elegance" — heralding the next chapter in the history of the beloved Danish house and its growing imprint on New York’s cultural scene.