Fashion Darling and Aesthete Rachel Antonoff has Mastered the Art of 'Eclectic Elegance' — Here's How You Can Too
Rachel Antonoff is one of my favorite maximalist designers. Here, she reveals her home decor staples, including her favorite quirky plates and luxurious scents
Any self-respecting maximalist knows Rachel Antonoff, the pattern-loving fashion designer with a penchant for kitschy collections, bold and bright colors, and food-themed garments. Her clothes delight and amuse — a rarity for a world increasingly obsessed with neutrals — and offer pattern-obsessed fashion addicts a place to turn when pinstripes just won't cut it.
It comes as little surprise then that her taste in interiors is equally as esoteric and funky, rooted in a love of tastemakers like Diana Vreeland, Gloria Vanderbilt, and Mario Buatta (also known as the "Prince of Chintz").
'I have some friends who are very minimalist, and they've described my taste as, 'Oh you're going to devalue your apartment, like, bring the resale value down',' the designer, who is currently decorating a new home in NYC alongside Remy Renzullo, tells me with a laugh. 'And I'm like, 'That's probably true'.'
She describes her taste as 'eccentric elegance,' an incredibly fitting moniker that succinctly embodies the look she so constantly chases. 'I want prints of prints,' she explains. 'And I want wallpaper everywhere.'
Elsewhere, her new home will be tailored to how she lives, in addition to her trendy (albeit unconventional) taste. 'I think I'm a 'more is more' person, even with things,' she describes. 'I'm very clean, but I don't know that I'm always organized. It's not really an interior design thing, but I feel like, if you need this all the time' — at which point she holds up a tube of Blistex — 'just have it near you. Have one on every table.' In other words, 'design for how you live and not how you want to live.'
To help you live a little more like Rachel, I've rounded up a few of her favorite home staples, from her go-to gift for hosts and housewarmings, to her surprising 'must-have' statue that has survived multiple moves, and the Diptyque candle she can't stop burning. Basically, if you want to channel 'eclectic elegance', consider this your roadmap.
An Eclectically Elegant Rachel Antonoff-Inspired Shopping Edit
A must-buy
Price: $164 for 5 pieces
'I love cabbageware,' Rachel says, when asked what she's excited to buy for her new place. 'It delights people no matter what, every time, even if we've all seen it 100 times. And I really love the pink version of it.'
Although there are plenty of leafy green-themed plates and bowls out there (this Radicchio bowl from Anthropologie comes to mind), the designs from Portuguese potters Bordallo Pinheiro (pictured above) are likely some of the most recognizable — as well as the specific brand Rachel mentioned.
can't-stop scent
Price: $74
French perfumery Diptyque is synonymous with quality and luxury, so much so that consumers save their old jars to upcycle and display. Rachel counts herself among the brand's loyal legion of fans, specifically when it comes to their Feu De Bois — or "wood fire" — scent. It's one she 'can't stop burning.'
maximalist chic
Price: $595
'Anything that has a story is always going to be the best decorative piece,' Rachel tells me. Such is the case with her prized paper mache tiger, an antique she's carried with her for 'at least 15 years' now. 'I got it at that enormous antique store on the Upper West Side.'
She describes her tiger as 'really weird and gross and clearly a homemade piece' with eyes that are 'too realistic,' but 'it has traveled with me to every apartment, and I will probably keep it forever.'
Of course, I couldn't track down the exact piece Rachel owns, but I did find this antique from the 1960s, paper mache and all.
a luxury touch
Price: $100
When given the chance to ask a designer for their favorite scents, I always take it. Thankfully, Rachel had a quick answer for me: 'Oh my god, it's so good,' she said of the Santa Maria Novella Tabacco Toscano fragrance, shown above as a reed diffuser. 'There's a really good candle, too,' she shared.
This luxurious scent carries notes of smokey vanilla, bergamot, Tuscan tobacco leaves, and leather, among other smells. A quick whiff could transport you right to Italia.
the perfect wall
Price: $136 for 1 gallon
If and when it's time to paint, Rachel is fond of one color and shade in particular: pistachio green. 'I love a pistachio wall,' she says. 'I think it's really heaven and classic. And you sort of can't go wrong there. [It's] timeless.'
To commemorate her choice, I found this lovely hue from Farrow and Ball, a Livingetc favorite. Called 'Palm', the subtle shade is supposedly a 'love letter' to the iconic palm trees of LA, whose green leaves are always a bit 'desaturated' in the bright light of California.
Pretty in pink
Price: $50.99
Speaking of colors Rachel loves, 'pink just does not get old,' she says. 'It doesn't matter how many times you've seen a pink house or a perfect pink dress, it's like the first time, every time.'
In honor of that, I had to include 'The Chase,' a pink print from Rachel's peel-and-stick wallpaper collection with WallPops. Similar to classic toile but delightfully different, this quirky and bright temporary wallpaper features a group of 'majestic maidens conducting a good old-fashioned manhunt.' Plaster this around your powder room or guest bed for a bit of fun.
best housewarming gift
Price: From $25
It might feel impersonal, 'but I do feel like a gift card is the least selfish gift a person can give,' says Rachel, when asked about her go-to housewarming present. 'Because when you're giving someone a thing, an item, it's so much more about the gift giver than the receiver, and it is placing a bit of a burden on the receiver.' So while it is 'deeply uncreative,' she admits, 'no one will ever be unhappy with a gift card.'
Anthropologie is one of the best home decor brands on the market. If you're short on time, send the new homeowners a digital certificate (starting from $25) and call it a day. They're sure to find something unique and exciting among the store's many pieces.
that classic look
Price: $198
Interiors brand Colefox and Fowler is likely one of the most timeless and exemplative British design companies in history, known for its wallpapers and fabrics above all. With Bowood, a 'classic' wallcovering that Rachel is 'obsessed with,' rose bouquets tilt and repeat to form a charming and darling print reminiscent of Sunday tea and Jane Austen.
Fave hosting find
Price: $71.99
Was: $89.95
'I really believe that the presentation of a drink affects the taste,' Rachel tells me. So when it comes to hosting her next cocktail hour, she's particularly excited to use an olive-covered martini pitcher, gifted to her by a friend. 'It's so cute,' she says.
I struggled to find a shoppable martini pitcher that might compare, so I settled on this pink (pink!) option from Williams Sonoma for its glass composition and vintage floral etching.
