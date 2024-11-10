Embracing This LA Home's Character, Low Ceilings Included, Has Created a Cozy Hideout for a TV Star

Once owned by the legendary movie producer Darryl F. Zanuck - the founder of film company 20th Century Fox, no less - it’s safe to say the current resident of this classic LA Spanish Colonial-style house is adding to its pedigree.

Actress, author, real estate agent and reality television personality - with a starring role in ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ - Tracy Tutor had set her sights on this modern home, which just happened to be situated in the coveted suburb of Beverly Hills.

"We built around a combed plaster fireplace, refinishing the beams to have a rustic neutral appearance, focused on sculptural moments." (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio)

Once she had secured it, she tasked Los Angeles-based design firm KES Studio, led by Kara Smith, to transform it into a soulful oasis for herself and her two daughters, Juliet and Scarlett.

"I was introduced to Tracy through a mutual friend in the business who thought we would have good synergy in remodeling Tracy’s new home," remembers Kara. "I had been aware of Tracy’s accomplishments - especially as they relate to the luxury residential world - and was excited to meet her. As I suspected, she had impeccable taste and an incredible vision for her home that aligned very much with my own personal aesthetic."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio) "This room doubles as Tracy’s home office and bar. Blending the two was her goal. We created a workplace that could easily hide any mess, while also featuring her collection of accessories. We wanted the bar back to be a focal point. Together we handpicked an incredible collection of decanters and glassware." (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio) "The kitchen was all about finding the perfect stone which we wanted to be the main feature. We hunted for something that would feel glamorous and luxurious that would also be durable. We built from there, making sure to incorporate plaster, wood, and iron for a cohesive blend with the rest of the home." (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio)

Originally built in 1928, the house needed a complete makeover to reflect Tracy’s wish to live in a serene space that was also family-friendly, as well as showcase her love for a more neutral color scheme.

"The house’s bones had a lot of its original character which, for a designer, is both a challenge and an opportunity," says Kara. "The decision to embrace a lot of the existing architecture really helped us to find balance. For example, we were initially worried about the low ceiling heights, but ultimately chose to use them to add to the cozy, homely feel of the house. We painted the ceilings to match the walls so the space felt continuous."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio) "This was an opportunity to transform the home. Eliminating the original Spanish Colonial-style staircase, we designed a modern plaster curved staircase. We kept the entire entry serene and neutral and were able to punch it up with the black and white Jamie Nares artwork." (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio)

"The original stairs were a central focal point in the home," continues Kara. "However, they were dated and had more of a Spanish aesthetic, which did not align with our goals. So we completely reimagined the space, and designed a curved staircase made of plaster, which became a stunning entry point into the house."

The original Spanish floor tiles were also replaced with hardwood flooring and a color palette based on soft neutrals with accents of taupe, cognac and blush in select areas, helps create a peaceful environment that also has visual depth and interest.

"When creating a house using neutrals, it’s important to play with a variety of textures to give it life," says Kara. "That’s why we chose to mix plaster, wood, rough stone and honed stone throughout." The new-look house is very much about honoring this attention to detail, as well as the craftsmanship that was part of creating it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio) This soothingly serene space is all about, "a romantic layering of nudes and textures," says Kara. (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio) "An incredibly fun challenge to take on, creating a space that serves as a glam room as well as her bathroom, an idyllic setting to prepare for shoots, filming, and business meetings."

And with its relaxed indoor-outdoor living that naturally promotes a sense of work-life balance, every nook of this soothing home feels harmonious; the use of organic materials and curves accentuating that feeling of being in a refuge. "The house was meant to be calming, entertainment focused, but lifestyle friendly," says Kara. "It is the perfect backdrop to Tracy’s high intensity work life."

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio) (Image credit: Ingalls Photography. Design: KES Studio) "We wanted a curved organic banquette to ground the corner of the room and built a custom breakfast table to fit the unique shape."