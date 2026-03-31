Curated Finds for Suzi — Floor Lamps

Dear Suzi,

Thank you so much for your detailed brief. It is incredibly helpful and gives a clear sense of your design direction and priorities.

Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalised selection of floor lamps. Each option has been chosen to reflect a warm, contemporary feel, with subtle Scandinavian and mid-century influences that align with your aesthetic.

As you know, selecting the right piece is always most effective when considered within the context of the full space. While your description gives a strong sense of the atmosphere you are creating, seeing the room visually would help further refine the choices, especially in relation to the dining table, chairs, and surrounding elements.

That said, I completely understand how overwhelming the number of options online can feel, particularly when you are looking for something that balances proportion, materiality, and function. I have included a mix of mid-range and more accessible options, all chosen for their quality, presence, and ability to complement a warm, considered scheme.

Since you mentioned wanting a warm light (around 2700K) and a soft, diffused glow with no harsh glare, I’ve selected several options with linen shades to help achieve that gentle effect. Of course, the final warmth of the light will also depend on the bulb you choose, which gives you flexibility to fine-tune the atmosphere.

Wishing you the best with the project, I’m sure your client will love the design.

I hope this edit gives you a strong starting point, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Warm regards,

Iokasti