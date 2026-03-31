Curated Finds for Suzi — Floor Lamps
A curated selection of floor lamps, chosen to bring warmth, texture, and balance to your space.
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Dear Suzi,
Thank you so much for your detailed brief. It is incredibly helpful and gives a clear sense of your design direction and priorities.
Inspired by your brief, I have curated a personalised selection of floor lamps. Each option has been chosen to reflect a warm, contemporary feel, with subtle Scandinavian and mid-century influences that align with your aesthetic.
As you know, selecting the right piece is always most effective when considered within the context of the full space. While your description gives a strong sense of the atmosphere you are creating, seeing the room visually would help further refine the choices, especially in relation to the dining table, chairs, and surrounding elements.
That said, I completely understand how overwhelming the number of options online can feel, particularly when you are looking for something that balances proportion, materiality, and function. I have included a mix of mid-range and more accessible options, all chosen for their quality, presence, and ability to complement a warm, considered scheme.
Since you mentioned wanting a warm light (around 2700K) and a soft, diffused glow with no harsh glare, I’ve selected several options with linen shades to help achieve that gentle effect. Of course, the final warmth of the light will also depend on the bulb you choose, which gives you flexibility to fine-tune the atmosphere.
Wishing you the best with the project, I’m sure your client will love the design.
I hope this edit gives you a strong starting point, and I look forward to hearing your thoughts.
Warm regards,
Iokasti
This is a great mid-range option. The Greyson Floor Lamp has a sculptural yet understated design that feels timeless and easy to place within your scheme. I particularly like the combination of wood and brass, which adds warmth and subtle contrast, while the linen shade creates a soft, diffused light that works beautifully.
This is a more design-led option. The Wren Floor Lamp feels very refined and architectural, with its angled oak base and parchment shade. It gives off a soft, warm light, making it ideal for creating a calm atmosphere, while the materials add depth and texture without feeling heavy.
This is a lovely Scandinavian-inspired option. The Danika Floor Lamp combines walnut wood with a natural linen shade, creating a soft, warm look that feels calm and understated. I really like the pleated shade, which adds a subtle layer of texture, while the overall design remains simple and timeless. And for this price, it feels like a well-considered piece that offers both quality and character without feeling overcomplicated.
A beautifully sculptural floor lamp with a ribbed wood base that adds personality and refined presence to your space. The tactile, hand-crafted silhouette brings a quiet, organic rhythm that complements warm, layered interiors, while the soft light from its linen shade creates an inviting glow perfect for relaxed evenings.
This is a refined, elegantly sculptural floor lamp with a distinctly Japandi sensibility and a focus on quiet simplicity. The walnut finish and soft linen shade create a calm, grounded presence, while subtle detailing adds a sense of considered craftsmanship, perfect for bringing warmth and balance to a pared-back interior.
I really like this piece for its sculptural quality and beautifully balanced silhouette. The travertine base gives it a strong, tactile presence, while the curved stem and adjustable shade introduce a sense of lightness and movement. It feels like a thoughtful addition that would bring both character and a warm, ambient glow to the space.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.