Can't Leave Without — Packing for Milan Design Week 2025 With Articolo Studios' Creative Director Nicci Kavals

Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your artistic inspirations? Curious to know the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.

With Milan Design Week 2025 (April 6-13) very nearly back in full force, you might be wondering what to pack for the trip. Readers who have stumbled upon our beginner's guide to the event already know the city comes alive with installations, gastronomic activations, collateral initiatives, and impromptu social gatherings, but what are the designers who take part in Salone del Mobile (April 8-13) and its satellite fairs bringing to the northern Italian creative capital this year? What are they most looking forward to seeing and experiencing while there, and what objects are they taking along with them for the ride?

"Milan Design Week 2025 marks a defining chapter for Articolo Studios as we celebrate a decade of artistry and evolution," Nicci Kavals, founder and Creative Director of the Melbourne-based firm, tells me. At Euroluce, the biennial lighting showcase that alternates with the kitchen-focused EuroCucina exhibition and coincides with Salone del Mobile, "we will unveil three new collections — each a testament to our journey from decorative interior and exterior lighting to furniture design and now, our first adjustable performance decorative lighting," she adds. "From technologically driven task lights to textured cast glass pendants and hand-crafted leather detailed lounge seating, our display encapsulates ten years of maturity for the brand through innovation and refinement."

Image 1 of 4 Articolo Studio's "Swivel" lighting design. (Image credit: Chris Budgeon. Design: Articolo Studios) Articolo Studio's "Saddle" furniture collection. (Image credit: Chris Budgeon. Design: Articolo Studios) Articolo Studio's "Cubo" lighting design. (Image credit: Chris Budgeon) Articolo Studio's "Saddle" furniture collection. (Image credit: Chris Budgeon. Design: Articolo Studios)

Nestled within a warm, travertine-materiality-clad exhibition space, Articolo Studios' Euroluce installation seeks to "remove visitors from the bustling trade show floor", transporting them to "a meditative dimension where curated floor-to-ceiling fixtures and refined furniture contribute to crafting a luxury lifestyle atmosphere," Nicci says. As the studio moves beyond product design for the first time, Milan Design Week 2025 will see "the 'world of Articolo' come to life."

When able to sneak out of the fair and away from the stand, the creative director will be strutting about town. "I have scheduled appointments to meet several exceptional craftsmen and ateliers, as well as visiting Milan's most inspiring showcases, including Palazzo Molteni, NILUFAR's Repertorio, Hermès, which is always a standout and this year presents a light-led, emotional scenography co-created by architect and Hermès Home Artistic Director Charlotte Macaux Perelman and Alexis Fabry, and Google's immersive installation Making the Invisible Visible," says the Articolo Studios founder. "That said, the most memorable moments often happen in between — the 'by chance' encounters, unplanned discoveries, spontaneous conversations, and the fabulous creativity of a global design community that one cannot help but be immersed in."

As for her Milan Design Week 2025 travel non-negotiables, "the first thing I think about when preparing for it is bringing my team with me — they're my work family, and their support and energy keeps me going through the long, exhilarating days," Nicci explains. "Beyond that, I'm always packing last minute, so it's a few personal items that give me comfort whilst travelling. MDW is non-stop, so I need things that keep me feeling good, from my skincare essentials to heat pack patches and anti-inflammatory tablets to keep my back limber and mobile after long days standing, mint chewing gum for fresh breath, and, of course, my trusted Tod's sneakers that get me through day and night."

Curious to know what else the Articolo Studios' Creative Director is packing ahead of her week on the go? Read on to learn more.

1. By Terry Lip Balm and Kiehl's Hand Balm

By Terry Baume De Rose $48 at Amazon The first items on my Can't Leave Without list got to be my By Terry Lip Balm and Keihl's Hand Balm. Size: 10g Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve Visit Site Both are absolute must-haves for me — dry lips and hands are a terrible distraction! Size: 150ml

2. Monica Castiglioni Ring

Monica Castiglioni SPATUSCE' Ring €160 at monicacastiglioni.com My Monica Castiglioni ring is a personal staple everywhere I travel. It's big, sculptural, and chunky, more like a brass artwork on your finger. I love Monica's work; she is an incredibly talented jewelry designer. I always feel great when I wear it. Size: M/L Material: Bronze

3. "Unreasonable Hospitality" by Will Guidara

Tarcher Unreasonable Hospitality: the Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect £25 at Amazon UK Wherever I go, a book always travels with me, and right now it's Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara. This brilliant read has resonated deeply, reinforcing the importance of attention to detail and exceeding client or customer expectations, without hesitating to go the extra mile. It is something that speaks directly to Articolo's ethos, and I have gifted it to the entire team.

4. Tod's Sneakers

Tod's Stretch-Knit Slip-On Sneakers £630 at NET-A-PORTER APAC I am 60 now and behave with the experience of a 60-year-old, but my heart and enthusiasm remain those of a 20-year-old. Unfortunately, high heels are long gone, so my Tod's sneakers are now my new 'high heel' — I wear them from day to night.

5. Notebook

Smythson Panama Notebook £55 at Smythson My notebook (or, when needed, the nearest napkin!) is my creative lifeline. Milan is a sensory overload, and I find inspiration in everything — from fashion, art, and nature to people. Travel puts my mind in overdrive, and I often lose sleep as thoughts ruminate in my mind. Scribbling things down, no matter where I am, helps me prompt designs before they fade.

6. Earbuds

HUAWEI Freebuds Pro 4 £139.99 at Huawei UK I always pack my earbuds as I love listening to music ... I am currently all over the Bungalo 34 playlists. Bungalo 34 is a cool restaurant in Nikki Beach (my namesake) in Dubai. The food is insane, the playlist fabulous, and the interior fit-out quirky. Many of the interior decorative pieces can be bought in their store adjacent to the restaurant.

Deciding what to bring with you to Milan Design Week 2025 can be a hard task, particularly if you are aiming to marry sophistication with comfort. But if there's anything you can learn from Articolo Studios' Nicci Kavals and her travel essentials, it is how not to let the stress of moving around get in the way of your beauty routine and personal style.