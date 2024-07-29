Can't Leave Without — What Emerging Designer Abreham Brioschi Never Forgets to Pack Before a Vacation
The rising talent's suitcase reflects the dynamic nature of his creations, poised between the vivid cultural legacy of Ethiopia and the impressions of his native Italy
Ever wondered what's in the travel bags of your ultimate artistic inspirations? Curious to know what are the items shaping their lives while taking a break from the dayjob, how they plan for weather swings, or stay inspired in their downtime? Can't Leave Without is the Livingetc column bringing you packing advice courtesy of our favorite names from the contemporary interior design and creative scene.
Product designer Abreham Brioschi might be fairly new in the industry, but his original, skillful use of materials — from linearly sculpted rough wood to hand-knotted, woven, and tufted wool — and mesmeric earthy palettes have already earned him features at the likes of design fair Salone del Mobile. Investigating his Ethiopian roots, the Milan-born-and-bred designer's work is evocative enough to take us places. That makes him an ideal adviser for those searching to cultivate a sense of discovery while preparing for a holiday.
Among Brioschi's latest projects is a collaboration with design carpets publisher Nodus, which was first unveiled at this year's Milan Design Week. The playfully textural rugs of this collection — inspired by the fluorescent morphology of the Danakil Depression and the African ritual of scarification — embody his ability to draw closer to Ethiopia's culture by means of matter, shape, and devoted research. This is also reflected in Brioschi's suitcase essentials, which allow him to disconnect while remaining in touch with his identity and craft, as he tells us below.
1. Diadora CELLULA
Brioschi might be ecstatic at the thought of putting his bare feet on the beach, but as he waits for that moment to arrive, "I usually prefer comfortable, dynamic, and fresh shoes that speak of my personality as someone always on the move who doesn't enjoy wasting time on commutes", the designer says. He has been loyally wearing Diadora shoes for years now: versatile and performing, Brioschi likes to pair them with both his go-to total black outfits and the smarter clothing combinations he goes for on special occasions.
"As I am part of a Diadora Run Club, I often catch passers-by's attention when I couple them with a pair of egocentrically colored socks," he laughs. "Sneakers and, more precisely, these Diadora CELLULA, are my favorite footwear, as they allow me to cover many kilometers without even knowing the destination — just trusting my feet."
2. Sunglasses
Despite not being set on any specific pair of sunglasses, Brioschi considers them an integral part to his wardrobe, and not only ahead of his summer vacation, but year-around.
"Shades are essential to me because the eyes are the windows to our soul," he says. "I like to insert some distance between my eyes and what's in front of them, as if there were a veil between me and the rest of the world that ensures my emotions don't come straight through. Plus, they add a touch of personality and style to any outfit you might be wearing."
Our suggestion? These Saint Lauren 54mm sunglasses from Nordstrom are top of our wishlist right now.
3. Sketchbook
Unsurprisingly, one of the things Brioschi can't leave without taking when setting off for a holiday "is my red sketchbook", he explains. "That's where I unload all of the ideas and thoughts that come to mind, inspired by the everyday shapes that I encounter during my travels and trips." With its vintage-inspired look and fine, multi-shade paper, this Fabriano Journal from Cult Pens we selected is perfect to do just that.
4. Pininfarina Space
Designed to perform well under astronauts' microgravity conditions, where regular pens cannot write, and gifted to the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) during the latest V.I.T.A. mission, the Pininfarina Space is one of a kind. Entirely shaped out of magnesium, rather relying on graphite or ink, its Ethergraf metallic tip writes by oxidation.
Having received it for his birthday, Brioschi, who describes it as "the modern heir of the Silverpoint", only takes it out of his bag when "I don't feel like showing what I am drawing or thinking about", he says. "Its innovative metal alloy leaves a light, romantic line similar to that of graphite and as timeless as ink's," he says.
This pen costs just under $170 on Amazon.
5. The Creative Act: A Way of Being
While not traditionally used to reading, when it comes to going on long trips, "I always like to take a good book or a magazine with me that can offer me new information or allow me to learn about different destinations, realities, or ways of conceiving projects", Brioschi says. This year, he will be packing legendary American record producer Rick Rubin's best-seller The Creative Act: A Way of Being (2023) — a deeply thought-provoking, philosophical exploration of artmaking as a lifeline, rather than merely a profession.
The designer adds that, to him, reading is "simply another way of traveling".
6. Garmin Venu 2
The sixth pick on Brioschi's travel list has some romanticism to it, as is one that many of us would probably leave behind. "You know that feeling of void you get whenever you realize you can't do without a specific object, or accessory that you might have forgotten elsewhere?", he tells me. "Well, I feel it specifically on my wrist."
Catering to both his sporty routine and his need for organization, "I am used to wearing a watch wherever I go to check the time, as I am obviously never punctual, or monitor some of the various functions and advice that come with its apps", the designer explains. Try ths Garmin Venu 2 from Amazon for a stylish take on the smart watch.
7. Afro Comb
"Another object I am very fond of, both because of its link to culture and its intrinsic meaning, is my Afro comb," Brioschi says. Since his hair doesn't have a set shape, "it often requires a touch of volume", he explains. "But it is also a matter of pride: whenever I walk through the streets of my city, it gives me an extra dose of personality and elegance."
Reminiscent of the organic materiality put forward by the designer's creations, this olive wood Afro comb from Earth Hero is as credible as an accessory as it is as a sculpture of sorts.
The nature of Abreham Brioschi's summer holiday essentials reveals that movement, form, and narrative are as core to his three-dimensional, striking reinterpretation of Ethiopian culture as they are to his experience of reality. Similar to what Rubin emphasizes in his work, for Brioschi, there is no distinction between the man and the artist; instead, both are constantly after new inspiration.
