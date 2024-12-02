5 Holiday Decorating Details to Steal From This Interior Designer's Home That'll Up Your Festive Decor Game

Interior designer Alykhan Velji gives us the low-down on making magic in your home through the holiday season

interior designer alykhan velji in front of his christmas fireplace
(Image credit: Michelle Johnson. Design: Alykhan Velji Designs)
Do you ever wonder how an interior designer would decorate for the holidays? While we see plenty of beautiful, inspiring home design projects, we're not always so privy to seeing behind closed doors during the festive period.

However, interior designer Alykhan Velji has flung the door open to his beautiful remodeled 60s bungalow in Calgary, Canada, to show us exactly what celebrating the holidays looks like for him and his partner at home.

"Each year, I enjoy bringing something a little different to the table," Aly tells us. "While I don’t believe in completely overhauling my decor every holiday season — since holiday decor can get expensive — I love to introduce fresh, unexpected elements. I focus on creating a unique blend by experimenting with color schemes, mixing old with new, and playing with scale. It’s all about layering contrasts to make the space feel exciting and fresh."

"For me, Christmas decor sets the stage for the entire holiday experience — it’s like the ultimate vibe. Rich textures, bold patterns, and a touch of glamor really help transform a room into a festive haven," Aly adds. "We entertain often, so I want guests to feel the magic as soon as they step through the door. During the holidays, more is definitely more, and I love to go all-in with the festive spirit."

Below, we take a tour of his festive decor, and the Christmas decorating ideas we'll be stealing for our own homes.

a person decorating a dining table for christmas

(Image credit: Michelle Johnson. Design: Alykhan Velji Designs)

"It's all about blending my partner’s aesthetic with my own to create a space that feels cohesive, but also infused with our personalities," Aly explains. "The excitement we feel at Christmas comes from the overall ambiance — the nostalgia and joy are embedded in the experience, not just in the decor itself. We focus on creating a magical, welcoming space where we can make lasting memories with friends and family."

1. Swag up your windows

a modern kitchen with festive decorations

(Image credit: Michelle Johnson. Design: Alykhan Velji Designs)

Often, kitchen windows are the only ones in the house without treatments, making them an ideal place to make festive. Alykhan Velji's tip? Use natural swags for Christmas kitchen decor across the windows. "Greenery, especially real pine, is my go-to — it’s so effective and the smell is unbeatable," Aly says.

It's a trick that Aly also utilizes in the living room. "Our main living areas are always the priority — this includes the entryway, living room, kitchen, and hallway. Since it’s an open concept space, I want everything to feel harmonious and cohesive," Aly adds. "I also love adding touches of greenery along our curtain rods."

22ft Fresh Evergreen Cedar Christmas Garland
22ft Fresh Evergreen Cedar Christmas Garland

Price: $32.47

If you want to order a fresh garland online, try this one from Home Depot to bring the scent of fresh pine into your home.

2. Do the double

a dark blue dining room decorated for Christmas

(Image credit: Michelle Johnson. Design: Alykhan Velji Designs)

Placing a wreath on a wall, even replacing wall art with one, is an easy way to make your home feel more festive. However, without going oversized with a wreath, it can sometimes feel a little lost on a wall, floating by itself.

We love Aly's choice to double up on wreaths for Christmas dining room decor for an easy but impressive display. "I’m all about creating drama in the dining room," Aly says. "Oversized magnolia wreaths make a bold statement."

Lit Juniper Berry Wreath
Lit Juniper Berry Wreath

Price: $103

A modern take on a traditional Christmas wreath using faux juniper, which is more feathery and prettier than a classic fir.

Christmas Berry Artificial Wreath Red - Threshold™
Christmas Berry Artificial Wreath

Price: $18, Was $30

Simple, but striking — this red berry wreath will add an injection of color into your Christmas decorating

Martha Stewart 24in Real Touch Faux Pine Wreath
Martha Stewart 24in Real Touch Faux Pine Wreath

Price: $29.99

We love this wreath for its gloriously minimalist design and natural-looking foliage

3. Create a theme for gift-wrapping

wrapped gifts in a monochromatic color scheme

(Image credit: Michelle Johnson. Design: Alykhan Velji Designs)

You might not consider your gift wrapping as part of your Christmas decorating scheme, but if they're going to be hanging around under your tree for any length of time, you should do!

Aly's take on gift wrap is cohesive but interesting, using the same color palette but mixing up the scale of the pattern to keep things balanced.

20 Sq Ft Trees With Gold Metallic Snow Christmas Gift Wrap White - Wondershop™: Black Tree Pattern, Fsc Certified Paper
Trees With Gold Metallic Snow Christmas Gift Wrap

Price: $5

This classic Christmas tree print in black and white with a touch of gold would look ideal next to Aly's stripes and checks.

4. Switch up the furnishings

a living room and kitchen decorated for christmas

(Image credit: Michelle Johnson. Design: Alykhan Velji Designs)

Getting festive isn't just about decorations — you can make other changes that fit the mood of the season that aren't all tinsel and ornaments to make a house look Christmassy. "I love swapping out throw pillows for a more seasonal vibe," Aly says. "It’s those little details that really bring the space to life."

"I also love to reuse decor pieces, but I also try to introduce something new each year," Aly adds. "Not only is this more budget-friendly, but it’s also more sustainable and less wasteful. I keep the larger, timeless elements consistent and play with smaller details — like new ornaments or unexpected accents — to create a fresh look each season."

Mauree Velvet Pillow
Mauree Velvet Pillow

Price: $98

This burgundy throw pillow gives rich, elegant holiday vibes, but will work year round, too.

Creative Co-Op Plaid Black & Tan Fringed Woven Cotton Blend Throw 60 Inch X50
Creative Co-Op Plaid Black and Tan Fringed Woven Cotton Blend Throw

Price: $22

The cool color palette makes this checkered blanket feel cozy but a little more modern.

Shiraleah Pink and Red

Shiraleah Pink and Red "merry" Christmas Pillow

Price: $22

We love this take on a Christmas throw pillow, with its modern font and playful color combination.

5. Play with scent

"Scent plays a huge role in setting the mood for the season," Aly says. "It’s incredibly nostalgic for me — certain scents bring back memories like nothing else can."

From candles and diffusers to decorating with natural foliage, there are plenty of ways to make a home smell Christmassy. "During the holidays, I gravitate toward warm, spicy, and earthy fragrances like rich pine, bergamot, and fig," Aly says.

LumaBase Holiday Home Scented Candle Collection from QVC
LumaBase Holiday Home Scented Candle Collection

Price: $41

This trio of candles offers three cozy fragrances that infuse the room with the scent of evergreen forests.

Nest Holiday Classic Candle
Nest Holiday Classic Candle

Price: $50

From Nest's holiday collection, this candles has notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon with a hint of vanilla and amber.

Mainstay Cranberry Mandarin Spice Scented Tree Reed Diffuser 2.8 Fl (88ml)
Mainstay Cranberry Mandarin Spice Scented Tree Reed Diffuser

Price: $5.88

With notes of Citrus, Ginger, Cardamon and Clove, this cute Christmas tree diffuser is perfect for displaying on a Christmas mantel.

Hugh Metcalf
Hugh Metcalf
Editor

Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.

