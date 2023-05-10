9 trending pots for indoor gardens - our shopping editor knows how to elevate your growing game

It's fair to say that I've got a mild obsession with houseplants. From where I'm writing alone I can see 11 plants of varying sizes, from my trailing satin pothos with its silver-speckled leaves to my sprawling big cheese (which I've just noticed has a new leaf pending!)

The mix of shapes, colors and sizing make my indoor garden collection what it is, and variety certainly keeps things interesting. But I'm almost as obsessed with the containers themselves - the houseplant pots.

'I'm loving the sphere pots from Crate & Barrel,' says landscape designer, Amber Freda. 'They are trending because they have a classic, timeless appeal and can work well in both modern or more traditional settings. They’re also more durable and made of higher quality materials than some of the plastic or resin materials that are available now, and they won’t be as likely to chip or crack as terracotta.'

Inspired by the latest trends in indoor vegetable gardens, trees, herbs and flowers - such as Jake Arnold's latest collaboration with Crate & Barrel, featuring a selection of seriously stylish plant pots - and armed with Amber's words, I bought three pots this year, of three different styles. A cute basket, a round pot for that curved feel, and an extra oversized pot, big enough for an indoor fruit tree and ideal to house my rubber plant that is in need of a good home. Here are others of a similar style that I'm considering buying next.

Best round houseplant pots

(opens in new tab) 1. Sphere grey indoor planter I love the perfect roundness of this spherical pot. There is no escaping it, curves and organic, spherical shapes are big in interiors, and there is no reason your hard materials can't be this soft shape either. It's simple and elegant and a nice piece for an entryway. (opens in new tab) 2. Stoneware plant pot For a bit of extra texture, I like the ripples along the outside of this round plant pot from H&M. If you're looking for a simple way to decorate a minimalist bedroom that is lacking color, these fluted edges add a bit of extra texture. 3. Tulpan round plant pot Adaptable for indoor and outdoor planting, this round ball-like pots are made from a lightweight yet durable faux-cement composite. They bring an industrial look and would look great with a statement fiddle leaf - one of the best indoor trees.

Best basket houseplant pots

(opens in new tab) 1. Handled planter basket I love a basket pot, and the trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere. With a simple woven look, this planter basket is lined with a plastic insert so you don't need to worry about water damaging the bottom of the basket. (opens in new tab) 2. Rattan planter For something a little more Boho, this rattan look has a tropical feel, and would look great with a big leafy banana plant - one of the best trees to grow in pots. The standing base elevates your chosen houseplant off the ground to give it a bit more focus in the room. (opens in new tab) 3. Indoor pasket plant pot Another intricate weave that gives a hand-crafted look, but at such a bargain price - you can't go wrong with this budget-friendly Walmart steal. I like the cute handles too - practical for moving around when you want to give an unloved corner of the room a touch of greenery.

Best oversized houseplant pots

(opens in new tab) 1. Large metal plant pot Extra large plant pots are definitely having their moment. They make quite the statement, especially when with a little stand of their own. I like these simple creations from H&M. Cheap, cheerful and in an array of playful color pops. Go red for something dramatic, or keep it minimalist with the black or white. (opens in new tab) 2. Landis planter Go for the Mediterranean garden look and bring it indoor with these statement, terracotta plant pots made from hand-thrown ceramic. Make a statement in your entryway with one large mixed with a small sized pot for immediate style. (opens in new tab) 3. Plant pot with saucer I love the grey tone and slight speckled effect of this extra large plant pot which has been crafted from polystone - a durable compound that mimics the texture of stone. The stone look and feel create a permanent look, almost like a piece of sculpture. It's available in various sizes but XXL has most impact.

Which pots are best for indoor houseplants? When it comes to indoor houseplant pots, you can have a lot more fun with the material you choose as they won't need to withstand the outdoor conditions. You'll also be decorating with plants, so you can pick colors and materials that work for your interiors. However, you need to make sure you go for the more porous option. Ceramics and clay will dry more evenly than in plastic pots. Even though plastic is the cheaper option, there is nowhere for the water to escape to and plastic keeps the water in for nearly double the time as clay. If you do go for plastic, make sure the soil is held by another plastic pot with drainage holes on the inside.