4 Ways Designers Makes Homes Look More Expensive on a Budget

Well-designed homes exude a certain je ne sais quoi - an elusive quality that sets them apart from the rest. Identifying this characteristic might pose a challenge for the average person, as these powerful rules of interior design are often kept under wraps.

Fortunately, we've uncovered some of the secrets that most designers guard closely. Scouring the best home decor stores carefully, there are some easy ways to imbue your home with an expensive appearance. From a quick refresh of the bedding to a flick of a new window dressing, favorite leaders in the realm of interiors share how they give homes an artfully lavish look.

Here are the indoor plants that make a room look more expensive.

How to elevate your home on a budget

Window Treatments

According to Eva Bradley and Alicia Cheung at Studio Heimat, "window treatments have the effect of waving a magic wand." Disguising anything unsightly, "you can hide an oddly placed window or make the ceiling height feel better by taking the curtains all the way to the ceiling."

Color

Nearly all the experts we consulted emphasized the pivotal role of color in creating a luxurious home ambiance. Interior designer Tom Stringer suggests that one of the best ways to infuse drama and opulent detail is with a dark wall color.

Wood Paneling

Wood paneling, often underestimated, holds significant potential. DIY expert James Bryant at Cut My explains, "Adding wooden paneling is a great way to make your home look more expensive. Traditional paneling can add a lot of character to a basic room, providing a cozy Victorian vibe, or try a more modern and chic slat wall." For those with limited space, James recommends, "half-height paneling is perfect for making rooms, entryways, and hallways appear longer than they are."

Bedding

Sometimes it's best to return to basics. When it comes to the bedroom, that’s one of the best bedding sets. Eva and Alicia recommend investing in a nice duvet, euro shams, and throw pillows: “They are the top layer of a bed and can really make it feel elevated,” explains the design duo. Mia Jung, Director of Interiors at Kligerman Architecture & Design elaborates, it’s “the layers and the textures that make the bedroom look rich.”

