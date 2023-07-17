I spend too much time on Nordstrom’s home decor section, and had saved these on-sale pieces when they were full price

Nordstrom is currently holding its epic Anniversary sale – a one-time-a-year event where you can save loads on selected items. Unlike seasonal sales, the Anniversary sale is full of current-season products from its bestselling brands. But you’d better be quick, as all the prices you see here will go back up on August 7th!

As team Livingetc considers Nordstrom to be one of the best home decor stores around (and I personally spend more time browsing the site than I care to admit), you can bet I was excited to rifle through its limited-time sale to see what it has to offer – and it did not disappoint! From timeless pieces like a Le Creuset Dutch oven and set of Jo Malone diffusers to seasonal must-haves like scented candles and the chicest beach blanket I’ve ever laid eyes on, I’ve rounded up the very best home deals for you to shop below.

OUR TOP 12 HOME PICKS FROM NORDSTROM’S ANNIVERSARY SALE

