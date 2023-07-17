I spend too much time on Nordstrom’s home decor section, and had saved these on-sale pieces when they were full price

Nordstrom is having its huge annual anniversary sale for a limited time, and I’ve found all the best home deals so you don’t have to

reed diffuser, pillow, and le cresuet dish
published

Nordstrom is currently holding its epic Anniversary sale – a one-time-a-year event where you can save loads on selected items. Unlike seasonal sales, the Anniversary sale is full of current-season products from its bestselling brands. But you’d better be quick, as all the prices you see here will go back up on August 7th!

As team Livingetc considers Nordstrom to be one of the best home decor stores around (and I personally spend more time browsing the site than I care to admit), you can bet I was excited to rifle through its limited-time sale to see what it has to offer – and it did not disappoint! From timeless pieces like a Le Creuset Dutch oven and set of Jo Malone diffusers to seasonal must-haves like scented candles and the chicest beach blanket I’ve ever laid eyes on, I’ve rounded up the very best home deals for you to shop below. 

OUR TOP 12 HOME PICKS FROM NORDSTROM’S ANNIVERSARY SALE

white and wooden kettle
Corvo EKG white and wood electric kettle

There's 23% off this unreasonably elegant kettle. With its wooden handle and sleek design it will suit a minimalist kitchen perfectly.

red le creuset pot on a oven mitt
Le Creuset Dutch oven

I bet you didn't think you'd find a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven for 36% off today, did you? This 4.5-quart design is ideal for searing, browning, boiling, and roasting – the culinary opportunities are endless!

two jo malone reed diffusers
Jo Malone reed diffusers – Lime Basil & Mandarin

Save a sweet 30% on this set of Jo Malone diffusers! The classic Lime Basil & Mandarin scent is the perfect balance of sweet and fresh – ideal for summer

check print blanket thrown over an armchair
Printed cotton beach blanket

I adore the warped check print on this beach blanket almost as much as its 30% discount! It's large and sturdy yet lightweight, so will be easy to pack in your beach bag.

striped linen bedding on a bed
Pom Pom at home linen duvet cover

Striped linen is everywhere this summer, so I'd snap this duvet cover up while it's 32% off! It feels like an on-trend piece but will see you through countless seasons to come.

taupe silk pillowcase on a bed
BLISSY mulberry silk pillowcase

If you're in the market for a new pillowcase, this mulberry silk one look effortlessly luxurious, will protect your hair from breakage, and is 30% off!

wooden serving bowl with wide base
Blonde wood serving bowl

Add an organic touch to your table with this pale wood serving bowl that's currently 32% off.

board made of half wood and half marble on a table with food and cutlery around
Round marble and acacia wood serving board

There's 33% off this marble and acacia wood serving platter, which would make a luxe-looking charcuterie board.

marble cake stand with an acacia wood base
Marble and acacia wood cake stand

Complete the kitchen set with this 34%-off cake stand – the whole collection looked far more expensive than it actually was, even before the Anniversary Sale discount.

six colorful scented candles stacked on top of one another
Voluspa pedestal candle set

There's an impressive 33% off this set of Voluspa candles. They come in stylish little patterned jars and feature the most beautiful seasonal scents.

beige pillow with a tufted diamond pattern
Beige cotton accent pillow

I love the tufted pattern on this 30%-off throw pillow. The Scandi-style design will add a cozy-yet-sophisticated touch to your sofa or bed.

ugg blankets in different colors folded up and stacked
UGG Whistler throw blanket

And while we're on the subject of cozy purchases, it's a great time to invest in this UGG throw blanket while it's 32% off. Fall is right around the corner, after all!

WHEN DOES THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE END?

Nordstrom's annual Anniversary sale runs till August 7th, so you have two weeks to shop the brilliant discounts above before the products go back to their original full price!  Not every item will stay in stock for the full two weeks of course, so it pays to be quick in order to make sure you get what you want.

After even more inspo? You can check out Nordstrom's Anniversary home sale here and the full Anniversary sale here for a ton of beautiful products from popular designer brands and Nordstrom's bestselling own collection.

Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

