I spend too much time on Nordstrom’s home decor section, and had saved these on-sale pieces when they were full price

Nordstrom is currently holding its epic Anniversary sale – a one-time-a-year event where you can save loads on selected items. Unlike seasonal sales, the Anniversary sale is full of current-season products from its bestselling brands. But you’d better be quick, as all the prices you see here will go back up on August 7th!
As team Livingetc considers Nordstrom to be one of the best home decor stores around (and I personally spend more time browsing the site than I care to admit), you can bet I was excited to rifle through its limited-time sale to see what it has to offer – and it did not disappoint! From timeless pieces like a Le Creuset Dutch oven and set of Jo Malone diffusers to seasonal must-haves like scented candles and the chicest beach blanket I’ve ever laid eyes on, I’ve rounded up the very best home deals for you to shop below.
OUR TOP 12 HOME PICKS FROM NORDSTROM’S ANNIVERSARY SALE
There's 23% off this unreasonably elegant kettle. With its wooden handle and sleek design it will suit a minimalist kitchen perfectly.
I bet you didn't think you'd find a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven for 36% off today, did you? This 4.5-quart design is ideal for searing, browning, boiling, and roasting – the culinary opportunities are endless!
Save a sweet 30% on this set of Jo Malone diffusers! The classic Lime Basil & Mandarin scent is the perfect balance of sweet and fresh – ideal for summer
I adore the warped check print on this beach blanket almost as much as its 30% discount! It's large and sturdy yet lightweight, so will be easy to pack in your beach bag.
Striped linen is everywhere this summer, so I'd snap this duvet cover up while it's 32% off! It feels like an on-trend piece but will see you through countless seasons to come.
If you're in the market for a new pillowcase, this mulberry silk one look effortlessly luxurious, will protect your hair from breakage, and is 30% off!
Add an organic touch to your table with this pale wood serving bowl that's currently 32% off.
There's 33% off this marble and acacia wood serving platter, which would make a luxe-looking charcuterie board.
Complete the kitchen set with this 34%-off cake stand – the whole collection looked far more expensive than it actually was, even before the Anniversary Sale discount.
There's an impressive 33% off this set of Voluspa candles. They come in stylish little patterned jars and feature the most beautiful seasonal scents.
I love the tufted pattern on this 30%-off throw pillow. The Scandi-style design will add a cozy-yet-sophisticated touch to your sofa or bed.
WHEN DOES THE NORDSTROM ANNIVERSARY SALE END?
Nordstrom's annual Anniversary sale runs till August 7th, so you have two weeks to shop the brilliant discounts above before the products go back to their original full price! Not every item will stay in stock for the full two weeks of course, so it pays to be quick in order to make sure you get what you want.
After even more inspo? You can check out Nordstrom's Anniversary home sale here and the full Anniversary sale here for a ton of beautiful products from popular designer brands and Nordstrom's bestselling own collection.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
