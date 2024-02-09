Designers Are Redefining the 'New York Cool' Trend Which Makes Homes So Sophisticated — Here's How
Equal parts grit and glamour, the Big Apple has its own brand of style. I talked to the city's tastemakers about mastering 'New York cool' at home. Here's how to achieve the coveted urban look
The essence of the 'New York Cool' looks is irreverence meeting abundant charm. We don’t fuss, and we effortlessly exude style. While I'm not a native New Yorker, my time here has taught me a thing or two about the city's interior aesthetic. It's a blend of sophisticated wit with an air of nonchalance, reminiscent of Paris but a little more personal, skewing higher on the side of eccentricity.
This is why a new interior design trend is emerging as we're seeing a new New York Cool look take over. “New York has its own cool,” says Ryan Matthew of Studio RM. It's a “melting pot of design styles with inspiration everywhere.” From hotels to subway stations, a stroll around the city offers more visual stimulation than any art book. Surprisingly, one of Ryan’s richest sources of interior design inspiration comes from the city’s restaurants, New York institutions such as the Odeon, Dante, and Balthazar. Details like ceiling tiles, industrial lighting, weathered burgundy leather, and the warm, dim light that floods our windows at night all contribute to the character of our apartments.
In New York, the key to cool is romanticization. The city can either be the ugliest thing you've ever seen or the most beautiful, depending on your perspective. So, before we delve into the details of New York cool, Ryan advises us to “fall in love with your space. Find the thing (or many things) that you love about your space, romanticize it — even if it's challenging — lean into romance and own your style.” New York cool isn’t about completely transforming your space or imitating someone else's style; it's about enhancing and reframing what already makes your space unique. With that sentimental note, let’s explore the subtle metropolitan touches from the best home decor stores that elevate our interiors.
Get the Look: New York Cool
Bar Carts
Ryan hits the nail on the head when he quips, “New York homes are just big bar carts.” Indeed, we adore our barware, especially a sleek martini glass. When it comes to bar decor, Ryan advises, “Mix vintage and contemporary styles while owning your own personality nuances. Don't overthink it. Your space should look good, and be useful — and ready to entertain. Don't be a stickler for the rules,” he adds. Dare to step out of your comfort zone with quirky selections and don't shy away from mixing metals — New Yorkers are anything but conventional.
Price: $15
Following Ryan's advice, I've paired the antique brass bar cart below with a stainless steel coupe. The elongated silhouette adds a dramatic twist to the classic design, ideal for sipping anything from whiskey to wine — an embodiment of New York's penchant for rewriting the rules.
Price: $200
This impeccably sleek geometric decanter seamlessly blends mid-century modern aesthetics with contemporary flair. Its subtle ombre effect and jet black top infuse a touch of edginess, echoing the artistic vibrancy of the city.
Price: $699
Display your prized bar accessories and spirits on this timeless bar cart, exuding elegance with its brass finish and cognac leather details. Featuring two shelves, it accommodates an eclectic mix of items — one of the best bar carts for those who appreciate a dash of variety, whether it's candles or coffee table books.
Texture
According to interior designer Alex Bass, textured walls and decor add that gritty urban edge we love. Think stucco, brick, and plaster techniques, which, if you lack these design elements, can easily be replicated with various types of wallpaper or paints. Pair tactile materials like boucle with handmade ceramics for a unique, perfectly imperfect touch.
Price: $0.73 per square foot
Embrace the character of New York's pre-war apartments with this wallpaper, which mimics the irregular plastered walls often found in such spaces. Its textured feel and matte finish bring depth and charm to any room.
Price: $695
The irregular shape of this porcelain vase echoes the natural tones and textures of rock, offering depth and uniqueness to your decor. Whether displayed on its own or used to hold your favorite stems, it adds a touch of artful sophistication to any mantle or side table.
Vintage-Inspired
“Seek out pieces that exude art deco elegance, rustic wooden tables or cabinets that stand the test of time, and anything with a ‘shabby chic’ vibe,” suggests Alex. Ryan recommends incorporating mid-century French-inspired decor and billowy fabrics — items that evoke the feeling of heirlooms, even if they're not. Remember, old doesn’t equate to dull; continue to opt for unexpected choices.
From: $40.99
Channel the influence of art deco designs pervasive in New York's iconic skyscrapers with a vintage-inspired art print. Infuse your home with metropolitan mystique and timeless allure with this nod to the city's ubiquitous aesthetic.
Price: $799
Mixing sleek with slouchy, this chair exudes vintage charm with a modern twist — an epitome of New York City's eclectic style. Available in a range of materials and colors, it serves as the perfect focal point for any living room.
From: $32.99
Was: $48.99
Illuminate your space while maintaining privacy with these semi-sheer curtain panels. Light and breezy, this living room curtain idea exudes vintage charm while casting a warm glow.
Set the Mood
“Candles and incense! Always! They help set the mood... every time.” Lighting is paramount — it ties the room together, creating that enchanting urban ambiance that captures the essence of the city. Take cues from New York with industrial lights featuring bold, almost harsh lines that ultimately cast a warm and inviting glow. If this sounds like a metaphor for New Yorkers, it's because they're cut from the same cloth.
Price: $11
Capture the essence of New York's iconic aromas with these incense sticks by P.F. Candle Co. Smokey and fresh, it's among the best incense to evoke the city's gritty yet vibrant allure, perfect for unwinding or setting the mood for guests.
Price: $36.99
Was: $52.99
Maximize space with this antique-inspired lamp that doubles as a candle holder. Its glowing ambience adds warmth and old-timey sophistication to any setting, offering an elegant solution for small spaces.
Price: $149
Add a metropolitan flair with this sconce featuring textured metal accents and a monochromatic leather base, complemented by a cotton-linen blend lamp shade. Perfect for adding an industrial touch to your bedside, console table, or favorite art piece.
Every New York interior has at least one stack of books. Check out our selection of the best interior design books to complement your newly New York-inspired space.
