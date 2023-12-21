I Think This Decor is the Perfectly-Priced, Last-Minute Gift Idea For Even the Most Difficult People to Buy For
There's still time to pick up a gift for design lovers! Discover the 15 best designer trinket trays that will arrive by Christmas
I wear a substantial amount of jewelry — rings on every finger, at least a couple of necklaces, and more earrings that I can count. Naturally, trinket trays, with their capacity to cradle small treasures, have become indispensable in my daily routine. I place them strategically in the entryway, bathroom, living room, and various other corners of my home.
Beyond their utilitarian function, trinket trays insert a considerable amount of personality into your living space. Perhaps you wouldn't commit to an entire animal print sofa, but the subtler accent of an animal print trinket tray allows you to embrace the trend in a more modest yet impactful way.
The compact nature of trinket trays makes them an ideal last-minute Christmas gift, swiftly delivered from the best home decor stores. While there are numerous commendable qualities to extol about trinket trays, if you’re searching for a beautiful designer gift that will arrive in no time, look no further than the following edit. This curated selection is sure to convince your coworkers, friends, and family that you've been meticulously planning their gifts for months. Presenting to you now with the most stylish trinket trays money can buy.
Best designer trinket trays
Price: $120
Mosaic tiles and 24k karat gold adorn this Hermes trinket dish, exuding an undeniably Parisian allure. An ideal gift for those with a refined taste for the finer things in life.
Price: $109
No one does stainless steel like Georg Jensen. Nicknamed ‘Car Crash,’ this surprisingly delicate trinket tray looks as if it just weather heavy impact - in the best way possible.
Price: $550
Brunello Cucinelli's roch-toned horn tray is sophisticated as ever. Perfectly suited for a study or office, it’s an impeccable gift for the high-achieving workaholic in your life.
Price: $65
Jonathan Adler's tiger hyde-inspired dish captures the essence of glamour and wildness. A perfect choice for the friend who seemingly has it all.
Price: $195
I’m partial to anything even remotely equestrian - and I know that I’m not alone. Crafted from rich saddle leather, the dish embodies all of the rustic luxury we love about Ralph Lauren. It’s a timeless gift sure to be loved by anyone.
Price: $20
Anthropologie's pedestal trinket tray adds a grand yet playful touch to any dresser, vanity, or shelf. Its multicolored glass imparts a unique artisan flair.
Price: $120
Baccarat's crystal ring dish is the epitome of elegance and minimalism, destined to sparkle in the possession of your loved one for a lifetime.
Price: $17.50
Abalone shells, with their pearlescent sheen, have been all the rage as of late. Give this to someone in the know.
Price: $117
Hand-painted in Italy, this unique porcelain tray, featuring Rahathra Palace from Ginori 1735's five famous home fragrances, is an ideal gift for scent enthusiasts.
Price: $250
The image of Gwyenth Paltrow at her ski trial holding a blue Smythson leather notebook lives in my mind rent-free. Think of this trinket tray as a subtle homage to the iconic fashion moment.
Price: $52
Was: $130
With its evil eye talisman believed to protect against negative energy and bring good fortune, this surreal dish is perfect for the spiritually inclined.
Price: $70
Versace's alphabet letter trinket dish gives the illusion of thoughtful personalization. Its rich hues and ornate lettering make it a standout gift.
Price: $39.95
While not explicitly advertised as trinket dishes, these items, adorned with elegant flora and fauna motifs, can serve the purpose well. Consider breaking them into four distinct gifts for a chic last-minute stocking stuffer.
Price: $120
This marble tray, perfectly sized for sunglasses, a watch, keys, and a little something extra, is an excellent addition to an entryway.
