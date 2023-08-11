12 decor pieces to make your bedroom look expensive without breaking the bank
I've found the best luxe-looking accents to add to your bedroom – and the best thing is that they won’t break the bank
We all want our homes to look more expensive, and I don’t know about you, but I’d rather achieve this without spending my entire paycheck each time I want a new accessory or two. Your bedroom is your sanctuary, and you deserve for it to feel as luxurious as possible – and you still can spruce up your space for less with a few carefully-chosen accessories.
There are a few brands I always turn to when I’m after expensive-looking homeware pieces on a budget – H&M and Amazon being the primary targets – but there are some hidden gems and on-sale pieces to be found everywhere you look! So I’ve rifled through the top home decor stores and rounded up the most luxurious-feeling pieces for you below.
From chic minimalist pieces to statement styles, here are the best luxe accents to add to your bedroom without spending a fortune.
OUR TOP 12 EXPENSIVE-LOOKING BEDROOM ACCESSORIES
BEST LUXE BEDDING
A linen duvet set is the epitome of effortlessly elegant styling, IMO – but linen sets can set you back a pretty penny! H&M's neutral offering is the most affordable I've found that doesn't skimp on quality.
Luxe fabric
This plush velvet throw pillow features classic pintucked detailing and an elegant sage green shade – I mean, could you possibly get more luxe?
BEST LUXE NIGHTSTAND-TOP PIECES
You can't go wrong with a decorative trinket tray, and this stoneware piece has an eye-catching abstract design that'll instantly elevate your vanity. The delicate rim feels really elegant.
This wavy table lamp strikes the perfect balance between playful and minimalist. The unique design makes an elegant statement without distracting from a neutral color scheme.
Understated-yet-chic
These ceramic vases are an easy way to style your bedside table. They'll make enough of a statement alone or will look even more luxe filled with earthy-toned preserved blooms.
BEST LUXE CANDLE DECOR
I'm stocking up!
This set of tapered candles is on sale right now, so is a complete bargain! The mixed silhouette design and earthy terracotta color makes them feel super expensive.
And to display them in – look no further than these stoneware candle holders. They look like decorative pieces, even without anything added!
BEST LUXE MIRRORS
This full-length mirror feels both classic and modern at the same time. The thin gold rim adds a sense of understated luxury – I'd never have guessed it was under $100!
And if you prefer more of a statement style, I adore this padded wiggle-detail mirror. I've seen similar styles for ten times the price!
HOW DO I MAKE MY BEDROOM LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE WITH ACCESSORIES?
Luxe fabrics like linen and velvet can make your space feel more expensive. A mindful mix of fabrics and the addition of textured details like tufting and raised embroidery can really elevate the look of your fabric-based accessories. These details add interest, balance and dimension when working with tonal hues.
Speaking of colors, it’s a safe bet to stick to a simple color scheme – one or two neutral base colors is a good place to start. You can then add the occasional piece in a brighter color to draw the eye and make an elegant statement. Pieces with luxe gold detailing can also work well to elevate the overall aesthetic.
Finally, make sure you don’t overcrowd your space! Chic ottomans, boxes and decorative trays offer clever storage solutions for small spaces, ideal for your untidy bits while also adding to your decor.
