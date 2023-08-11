12 decor pieces to make your bedroom look expensive without breaking the bank

I've found the best luxe-looking accents to add to your bedroom – and the best thing is that they won’t break the bank

vases lamp and pillow
(Image credit: Amazon, Urban Outfitters)
We all want our homes to look more expensive, and I don’t know about you, but I’d rather achieve this without spending my entire paycheck each time I want a new accessory or two. Your bedroom is your sanctuary, and you deserve for it to feel as luxurious as possible – and you still can spruce up your space for less with a few carefully-chosen accessories.

There are a few brands I always turn to when I’m after expensive-looking homeware pieces on a budget – H&M and Amazon being the primary targets – but there are some hidden gems and on-sale pieces to be found everywhere you look! So I’ve rifled through the top home decor stores and rounded up the most luxurious-feeling pieces for you below. 

From chic minimalist pieces to statement styles, here are the best luxe accents to add to your bedroom without spending a fortune. 

OUR TOP 12 EXPENSIVE-LOOKING BEDROOM ACCESSORIES

BEST LUXE BEDDING

beige linen duvet and pillow cover
Linen twin duvet set

A linen duvet set is the epitome of effortlessly elegant styling, IMO – but linen sets can set you back a pretty penny! H&M's neutral offering is the most affordable I've found that doesn't skimp on quality.

green round pintucked velvet cushionLuxe fabric
Velvet mini round throw pillow

This plush velvet throw pillow features classic pintucked detailing and an elegant sage green shade – I mean, could you possibly get more luxe?

beige boucle throw blanket
Beige bouclé throw

This neutral bouclé throw adds the perfect elegant-yet-cozy finishing touch to your bed setup. It pairs perfectly with materials line linen and rattan and looks far more expensive than its under-$20 price!

BEST LUXE NIGHTSTAND-TOP PIECES

abstract trinket tray in beige stoneware
Stoneware tray

You can't go wrong with a decorative trinket tray, and this stoneware piece has an eye-catching abstract design that'll instantly elevate your vanity. The delicate rim feels really elegant.

white table lamp with a wavy stem
Alora table lamp

This wavy table lamp strikes the perfect balance between playful and minimalist. The unique design makes an elegant statement without distracting from a neutral color scheme.

two ceramic vases of different heights with a ribbed designUnderstated-yet-chic
Ceramic ribbed vases

These ceramic vases are an easy way to style your bedside table. They'll make enough of a statement alone or will look even more luxe filled with earthy-toned preserved blooms.

BEST LUXE CANDLE DECOR

pack of three terracotta taper candlesI'm stocking up!
Assorted taper candles

This set of tapered candles is on sale right now, so is a complete bargain! The mixed silhouette design and earthy terracotta color makes them feel super expensive.

two stoneware candle holders in the shape of a knot
Ceramic knotted candle holders

And to display them in – look no further than these stoneware candle holders. They look like decorative pieces, even without anything added!

orange glass jar with matches inside
Glass cloche with matches

Speaking of practical products that look like works of art, this chic glass cloche is full of matches. It's the perfect complementary decor piece for your growing candle collection.

BEST LUXE MIRRORS

full length arched gold mirror in a living room
Gold arched full-length mirror

This full-length mirror feels both classic and modern at the same time. The thin gold rim adds a sense of understated luxury – I'd never have guessed it was under $100!

floor-length mirror with a cream wavy border
Full-length cream wavy floor mirror

And if you prefer more of a statement style, I adore this padded wiggle-detail mirror. I've seen similar styles for ten times the price! 

wall mirror with a large frame of woven seagrass
Seagrass-framed mirror

Finally, add some interest to your walls with this seagrass framed mirror. The natural border will look beautiful against an earthy-toned wall. 

HOW DO I MAKE MY BEDROOM LOOK MORE EXPENSIVE WITH ACCESSORIES?

Luxe fabrics like linen and velvet can make your space feel more expensive. A mindful mix of fabrics and the addition of textured details like tufting and raised embroidery can really elevate the look of your fabric-based accessories. These details add interest, balance and dimension when working with tonal hues.

Speaking of colors, it’s a safe bet to stick to a simple color scheme – one or two neutral base colors is a good place to start. You can then add the occasional piece in a brighter color to draw the eye and make an elegant statement. Pieces with luxe gold detailing can also work well to elevate the overall aesthetic.

Finally, make sure you don’t overcrowd your space! Chic ottomans, boxes and decorative trays offer clever storage solutions for small spaces, ideal for your untidy bits while also adding to your decor.

