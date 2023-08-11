12 decor pieces to make your bedroom look expensive without breaking the bank

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We all want our homes to look more expensive, and I don’t know about you, but I’d rather achieve this without spending my entire paycheck each time I want a new accessory or two. Your bedroom is your sanctuary, and you deserve for it to feel as luxurious as possible – and you still can spruce up your space for less with a few carefully-chosen accessories.

There are a few brands I always turn to when I’m after expensive-looking homeware pieces on a budget – H&M and Amazon being the primary targets – but there are some hidden gems and on-sale pieces to be found everywhere you look! So I’ve rifled through the top home decor stores and rounded up the most luxurious-feeling pieces for you below.

From chic minimalist pieces to statement styles, here are the best luxe accents to add to your bedroom without spending a fortune.

OUR TOP 12 EXPENSIVE-LOOKING BEDROOM ACCESSORIES

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST LUXE BEDDING

Linen twin duvet set $137 for a two-piece set at H&M A linen duvet set is the epitome of effortlessly elegant styling, IMO – but linen sets can set you back a pretty penny! H&M's neutral offering is the most affordable I've found that doesn't skimp on quality. Luxe fabric Velvet mini round throw pillow $29 at Urban Outfitters This plush velvet throw pillow features classic pintucked detailing and an elegant sage green shade – I mean, could you possibly get more luxe? Beige bouclé throw $19.99 at H&M This neutral bouclé throw adds the perfect elegant-yet-cozy finishing touch to your bed setup. It pairs perfectly with materials line linen and rattan and looks far more expensive than its under-$20 price!

BEST LUXE NIGHTSTAND-TOP PIECES

Stoneware tray $20.99 at H&M You can't go wrong with a decorative trinket tray, and this stoneware piece has an eye-catching abstract design that'll instantly elevate your vanity. The delicate rim feels really elegant. Alora table lamp $129 at Urban Outfitters This wavy table lamp strikes the perfect balance between playful and minimalist. The unique design makes an elegant statement without distracting from a neutral color scheme. Understated-yet-chic Ceramic ribbed vases $42 for a set of two at Amazon These ceramic vases are an easy way to style your bedside table. They'll make enough of a statement alone or will look even more luxe filled with earthy-toned preserved blooms.

BEST LUXE CANDLE DECOR

BEST LUXE MIRRORS

Gold arched full-length mirror $92.99 at Amazon This full-length mirror feels both classic and modern at the same time. The thin gold rim adds a sense of understated luxury – I'd never have guessed it was under $100! Full-length cream wavy floor mirror $159.99 at Amazon And if you prefer more of a statement style, I adore this padded wiggle-detail mirror. I've seen similar styles for ten times the price! Seagrass-framed mirror $36.99 at H&M Finally, add some interest to your walls with this seagrass framed mirror. The natural border will look beautiful against an earthy-toned wall.