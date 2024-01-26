The New ‘Barbie’ Coffee Table Book Includes Never-Before-Seen Margot Robbie Press Tour Looks
It's the release of 'Barbie: The World Tour,' a book featuring designer looks inspired by 65 years of the iconic doll — plus, it looks great on a coffee table
The Barbie movie was a cultural phenomenon, but Margot Robbie’s press tour outfits were perhaps the most iconic component of the blockbuster film. Saying that Robbie’s Barbie press tour looks took the world by storm is not an understatement — around the time of the film, you were hard-pressed to step outside without spotting a few Barbiecore looks. From Barbie rugs to hair clips, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was ubiquitous for several months.
Just when we thought the Barbie buzz would die down, Mattel and Rizzoli announced a new stylish coffee table book, Barbie: The World Tour — a collection of photographs documenting the fashion looks that globally made waves. The book, shot by the legendary fashion photographer Craig McDean, will feature vintage-inspired outfits styled by the very talented Andrew Mukamal — some of which never had the chance to appear on the pink carpet due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
“This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the “Barbie” press tour in March 2023,” said Mukamal in a recent Instagram post. "I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams… This book is a labor of love, dedicated to all the Barbie lovers and fashion fans around the world.”
Its release could not have come at a more opportune time, since coffee table books are having a moment right now themselves. Equal parts reading material and decor, designers are using these books to elevate their coffee tables with a couple simple rules of thumb. Stephanie Purzycki, CEO, Creative Director, and Founder at The Finish, likes to break her coffee table “into quadrants and fill each quadrant with an object or stack of books.” “I vary the height of the items in each quadrant for visual interest,” she adds. How to vary the height you might ask? With more coffee table books — and this Barbie one is perfect to top off your stack.
Now is the moment every Barbie, Barbiecore, or even fashion lover has been waiting for: entry to the complete fashion universe of the iconic Mattel doll, as dreamt by the creative minds of Robbie and Mukamal.
Your new Barbie book deserves the best. Style it well with these chic Anthropologie coffee tables.
The iconic looks featured in the book will be accompanied by a foreword from Vogue’s Global Creative and Cultural Adviser, Edward Enninful, an introduction by Editor-in-Chief of Vogue China Margaret Zhang, and an afterword by Barbie's esteemed creator, Greta Gerwig. Wrapped up in a chic Barbie pink cover, it’s just a coffee table book; it's a collector’s item, a fashion statement, and your new favorite piece of home decor. Barbie: The World Tour will release on March 19, but is available for preorder on Amazon, now $49.50. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of fashion history — your coffee table will thank you later.
Must-Have Coffee Table Books for Fashion Lovers
While you wait for your Barbie book to arrive, Livingetc has curated an edit of must-have coffee table decor to shop in the meantime.
Price: $33.49
Was: $60
Make your living room look as high-end as you feel with this Martin Margiela coffee table book, which celebrates the work of one of fashion's most brilliant minds. The reclusive designer famously never showed his face, but looks from these 41 shows speak for themselves.
Price: $30.74
Was: $40
Keeping with the Barbie pink theme, this Yves Saint Laurent coffee table book features a massive backside bow in the now iconic shade. This would look particularly striking paired with neutral books, but would also be a lovely complement to any Barbie coded collection.
Price: $56.99
Was: $80
During the London leg of her press tour, Robbie aptly donned two Vivienne Westwood looks in homage to the late and great British designer. This book, featuring Westwood's iconic tartan print, makes statement on your bookshelf or tabletop from a mile away.
Price: $84
Was: $120
Virgil Abloh refined the meaning of luxury fashion as Louis Vuitton's Men’s Artistic Director. The late designer encompassed a rich and varied assortment of references within his work, all of which are presented in this artistically beautiful book.
Price: $31.18
Was: $40
Remember when Robbie took a quick break from pink during her press tour? Yeah, that two-piece yellow look was Chanel — an iconic French fashion house made even more so by the real-life Barbie herself.
Price: $250
After taking over the helm of Moschino in 2013, the brand's former Creative Director Jeremy Scott gave the Italian fashion house a major facelift. This book celebrates the new Moschino with photographs of fashion's most playful collections, inspired by everything from car washes to — you guessed it — Barbie. Plus, the cover is so much fun.
Price: $12.99
Was: $16.95
Satisfy your craving for hot pink with this darling little book. Telling the story of the surrealist fashion legend Elsa Schiaparelli, this is an indispensable addition to any clothing connoisseur's collection.
Price: $48.42
Was: $65
Harajuku streetwear extraordinaire Jun Takahashi made waves with his deconstructed garments. This cover, featuring a mostly obscured face and asymmetric fabric, is quintessentially UNDERCOVER.
Price: $19.99
Was: $30
There's no discussing fashion photography without touching upon the work of Peter Lindbergh. For over 40 years, the fashion industry mainstay shot legends like Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. Seductive but beautifully simple, these images are an elegant addition to any coffee table.
