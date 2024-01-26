The New ‘Barbie’ Coffee Table Book Includes Never-Before-Seen Margot Robbie Press Tour Looks

The Barbie movie was a cultural phenomenon, but Margot Robbie’s press tour outfits were perhaps the most iconic component of the blockbuster film. Saying that Robbie’s Barbie press tour looks took the world by storm is not an understatement — around the time of the film, you were hard-pressed to step outside without spotting a few Barbiecore looks. From Barbie rugs to hair clips, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was ubiquitous for several months.

Just when we thought the Barbie buzz would die down, Mattel and Rizzoli announced a new stylish coffee table book, Barbie: The World Tour — a collection of photographs documenting the fashion looks that globally made waves. The book, shot by the legendary fashion photographer Craig McDean, will feature vintage-inspired outfits styled by the very talented Andrew Mukamal — some of which never had the chance to appear on the pink carpet due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the “Barbie” press tour in March 2023,” said Mukamal in a recent Instagram post. "I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams… This book is a labor of love, dedicated to all the Barbie lovers and fashion fans around the world.”

Its release could not have come at a more opportune time, since coffee table books are having a moment right now themselves. Equal parts reading material and decor, designers are using these books to elevate their coffee tables with a couple simple rules of thumb. Stephanie Purzycki, CEO, Creative Director, and Founder at The Finish, likes to break her coffee table “into quadrants and fill each quadrant with an object or stack of books.” “I vary the height of the items in each quadrant for visual interest,” she adds. How to vary the height you might ask? With more coffee table books — and this Barbie one is perfect to top off your stack.

Now is the moment every Barbie, Barbiecore, or even fashion lover has been waiting for: entry to the complete fashion universe of the iconic Mattel doll, as dreamt by the creative minds of Robbie and Mukamal.

The iconic looks featured in the book will be accompanied by a foreword from Vogue’s Global Creative and Cultural Adviser, Edward Enninful, an introduction by Editor-in-Chief of Vogue China Margaret Zhang, and an afterword by Barbie's esteemed creator, Greta Gerwig. Wrapped up in a chic Barbie pink cover, it’s just a coffee table book; it's a collector’s item, a fashion statement, and your new favorite piece of home decor. Barbie: The World Tour will release on March 19, but is available for preorder on Amazon, now $49.50. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of fashion history — your coffee table will thank you later.

