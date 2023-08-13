'You'll feel happier - 12 pieces of brightly colored decor that are like joy for your soul
From tinted glassware to statement-making vases, here's the very best in colorful decor to brighten up your home while keeping an elegant feel
Sure, we all love a neutral color scheme, but nothing livens up a room quite like bright colors! I’m not talking pastel shades or earthy hues (although we do love both here at Livingetc!), but rather the eye-catching bold tones that really make a statement in any room. Now, I know what you’re going to say – color can look childish! Well, with the right pieces, you can make your space feel both uplifting and sophisticated.
So I’ve gone through the best home decor stores to find the most stylish-looking colorful home accessories to liven up your decor without making the whole vibe feel too ‘kindergarten’. From cookware to tabletop pieces, here’s the best brightly colored decor to spruce up your space.
OUR TOP 12 COLOURFUL-YET-STYLISH HOME ACCESSORIES
BEST COLORFUL DINNERWARE
I simply couldn't curate a roundup of colorful homeware pieces without including this set of La DoubleJ glasses. The shades are so beautifully vivid and I adore the contrasting colors on the rims. Add to your table settings for a trend-led feel.
My adoration for this bright stoneware serving bowl is no secret by now. With its sunshine yellow shade and rustic dimpled texture, it'll make a beautiful statement on your table – pairing well with neutral and colorful pieces alike.
Trend alert
These linen placemats tick multiple summer decor trend boxes, from their scalloped edges to their contrasting color design. They're the perfect way to brighten up your dinner table.
BEST COLORFUL TABLETOP PIECES
You can't go wrong with a brightly-colored vase – it's probably the easiest way to incorporate colors into your space! This sunset yellow one has a unique-yet-sleek silhouette which won't distract from the eye-catching shade.
Under $6!
I'm a huge fan of the emerald green shade of this candle holder – with its classic ridged design it's reminiscent of a jewel. Not only does it look far more expensive than it actually is, it's suitable for both tea lights and tapered candles, so there are endless styling options.
BEST COLORFUL COOKWARE
Our Place's iconic Always Pan is a worldwide bestseller for a reason (I own one myself and have been singing its praises to anybody who'll listen!), and the best thing is it comes in a range of stunning shades! Might I suggest this stunning cobalt blue option to liven up your culinary creations?
A timeless choice
And Le Creuset's Dutch oven will stand the test of time, and this bright red shade is both iconic and beautiful. Perfect for stews and baked goods alike, it'll make a classic addition to your kitchen.
This bright wooden spatula feels both stylish and playful. The sunset-themed colors will make you feel like you're on vacation. It's the perfect complimentary accessory for your colorful pots and pans, and it goes without saying that it'd make a gorgeous gift!
BEST COLORFUL STORAGE ACCESSORIES
While we’re on the subject of colorful kitchenware, this stoneware canister is the ideal stylish storage solution for your sugar or spices.
MoMA Design Store is a failsafe place to find elegant-looking colorful decor pieces, and this fruit bowl is no exception! The mesh design adds interest and height to an otherwise quite simple product.
HOW CAN I MAKE COLORFUL DECOR FEEL STYLISH?
When it comes to bright decor, it’s pretty easy to go overboard with the color clashing and end up with something that resembles a 5-year-old’s playroom. As with any decor dilemma, the rule of three is a great place to start – stick to three different colors at most to avoid your scheme looking too slapdash or unrefined. Three different shades of the same color can also look really elegant.
If you’re not brave enough to go full-on color clash mode, a single piece in a statement bright color can have a beautiful effect. The H&M decorative bowl or bright coffee table book above will still fit in with a minimalist aesthetic, adding a much-needed pop of color for added interest.
Finally, when picking your colorful pieces, stick to block colors rather than patterned designs. While texture works well (particularly in stoneware pieces), keep the overall silhouette sleek and minimal – you don’t want to distract from the eye-catching colors you’ve so carefully curated!
