'You'll feel happier - 12 pieces of brightly colored decor that are like joy for your soul

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sure, we all love a neutral color scheme, but nothing livens up a room quite like bright colors! I’m not talking pastel shades or earthy hues (although we do love both here at Livingetc!), but rather the eye-catching bold tones that really make a statement in any room. Now, I know what you’re going to say – color can look childish! Well, with the right pieces, you can make your space feel both uplifting and sophisticated.

So I’ve gone through the best home decor stores to find the most stylish-looking colorful home accessories to liven up your decor without making the whole vibe feel too ‘kindergarten’. From cookware to tabletop pieces, here’s the best brightly colored decor to spruce up your space.

OUR TOP 12 COLOURFUL-YET-STYLISH HOME ACCESSORIES

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST COLORFUL DINNERWARE

La DoubleJ rainbow glasses $1,100 for a set of eight at Net-a-Porter I simply couldn't curate a roundup of colorful homeware pieces without including this set of La DoubleJ glasses. The shades are so beautifully vivid and I adore the contrasting colors on the rims. Add to your table settings for a trend-led feel. Stoneware serving bowl $21.25 at H&M My adoration for this bright stoneware serving bowl is no secret by now. With its sunshine yellow shade and rustic dimpled texture, it'll make a beautiful statement on your table – pairing well with neutral and colorful pieces alike. Trend alert La DoubleJ linen placemats $170 for a set of four at Net-a-Porter These linen placemats tick multiple summer decor trend boxes, from their scalloped edges to their contrasting color design. They're the perfect way to brighten up your dinner table.

BEST COLORFUL TABLETOP PIECES

Sunset vase $28 at Anthropologie You can't go wrong with a brightly-colored vase – it's probably the easiest way to incorporate colors into your space! This sunset yellow one has a unique-yet-sleek silhouette which won't distract from the eye-catching shade. Under $6! Glass candle holder $5.10 at H&M I'm a huge fan of the emerald green shade of this candle holder – with its classic ridged design it's reminiscent of a jewel. Not only does it look far more expensive than it actually is, it's suitable for both tea lights and tapered candles, so there are endless styling options. Assouline Havana Blues by Pamela Ruiz hardback book $105 at Net-a-Porter You simply can't go wrong with a brightly-toned coffee table book! This Assouline hardback does all the hard color-clashing work for you, and inside you can take a journey through the Cuban capital's equally colorful history.

BEST COLORFUL COOKWARE

Always Pan 2.0 in Azul $150 at Our Place Our Place's iconic Always Pan is a worldwide bestseller for a reason (I own one myself and have been singing its praises to anybody who'll listen!), and the best thing is it comes in a range of stunning shades! Might I suggest this stunning cobalt blue option to liven up your culinary creations? A timeless choice Le Creuset Dutch oven in cerise $290 at Nordstrom And Le Creuset's Dutch oven will stand the test of time, and this bright red shade is both iconic and beautiful. Perfect for stews and baked goods alike, it'll make a classic addition to your kitchen. Baltique Montego Bay collection wooden spatula $11.99 at Amazon This bright wooden spatula feels both stylish and playful. The sunset-themed colors will make you feel like you're on vacation. It's the perfect complimentary accessory for your colorful pots and pans, and it goes without saying that it'd make a gorgeous gift!

BEST COLORFUL STORAGE ACCESSORIES

Nelda wide canister $28 at Anthropologie While we’re on the subject of colorful kitchenware, this stoneware canister is the ideal stylish storage solution for your sugar or spices. MoMA Design Store wire mesh bowl $50 at Nordstrom MoMA Design Store is a failsafe place to find elegant-looking colorful decor pieces, and this fruit bowl is no exception! The mesh design adds interest and height to an otherwise quite simple product. Calle canister $16 at Anthropologie Finally, this glass jar is perfect for storing your bathroom bits and pieces. It'll make the plainest and most practical parts of your home feel more playful.