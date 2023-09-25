The 12 best wood serving boards - entertain in an elegantly relaxed way
The 12 best wood serving boards will help you create an elegantly friendly tablescape and kick dinner party season off in style
We love wood serving boards at Livingetc. Not only are they a great way to present cheeses, cold cuts, crackers and other snacks at the table, most good wood boards can be used in the kitchen for chopping and cutting too.
Wooden boards can be scrubbed and oiled to keep them in good condition. This is better than plastic boards, which get damaged, with the tiny particles ending up in food.
Wood serving boards look lovely when in use, and add character to kitchens propped up on counters or hung from hooks, when they're not.
Bring a natural touch to your best dinnerware sets with one of these wood serving boards, from the best home decor stores.
Best round wood serving boards
Price: $68
Made from rugged, reclaimed teak, this (0.5"H, 11.5"W, 15.5"L) round cutting or serving board is great for serving cheese, charcuterie, crackers and accompaniments, as well as desserts.
Price: $33.99
This round serve board is made from Acacia wood and is just the right shape to serve a small pizza, sandwiches or a selection of cold cuts. It has a handy hanging hook too.
Best oblong wood serving boards
Price: $78
Handmade in upstate New York, this beautiful cutting board is crafted from rich solid walnut and finished by hand with an all-natural, homemade beeswax and sunflower oil polish for protection.
Price: $88
Polished mango wood is teamed with a panel of white marble on this beautiful serving board. It has a jute hanging cord and foam pad feet to rest on when presenting nibbles and snacks.
Best rustic wood serving boards
Price: $38.99
There's little more rustic than a slice of timber, and this board with its beautiful bark decor finish and visible tree rings will bring nature directly to your table for a taste of the country.
Price: $260 for set of 3
These three wooden serving boards have an irregular rustic shape and are finished with iron handles to highlight their handcrafted credentials. Each slightly different in size, they can be used for cutting or serving.
Best simple wood serving boards
Price: $20.99
This small (6.5" x 13.25") simple wooden board is a great piece for chopping in the kitchen, or serving a platter of cheeses and snacks at the table, and can be hung easily from a hook, when not being used.
Price: $51
Whether you're serving small bites or hanging this beautiful mango wood (10"W x 14"L x 1"H) board from a hook, its natural grain and ombre finish will add simple style to your kitchen and dining table.
What is the best wood to serve food on?
Hard woods with dense grains are generally best for serving food, so consider walnut, beech and olive. However, oak, acacia, cherry, maple, mango wood and others are perfectly safe to serve food on too.
Wooden serving boards not only look beautiful, they are hygienic, durable and anti-microbial–and most can double up as chopping boards in the kitchen too.
'I prefer traditional olive woods for serving boards, as they keep extremely well,' says Soho Home Design Director, James Patmore.
'All you need to do is apply olive oil to maintain them. Woods are inherently absorbent, with some - oak especially - actually producing their own oils and tannins which can be tasted in the food, if they're not properly sealed.
'The function of the board also needs to be considered. If you’re using it for cutting as well, the tighter the grain the better - a butcher’s block which uses end grain timber also works well in this case.'
