The 12 best wood serving boards - entertain in an elegantly relaxed way

We love wood serving boards at Livingetc. Not only are they a great way to present cheeses, cold cuts, crackers and other snacks at the table, most good wood boards can be used in the kitchen for chopping and cutting too.

Wooden boards can be scrubbed and oiled to keep them in good condition. This is better than plastic boards, which get damaged, with the tiny particles ending up in food.

Wood serving boards look lovely when in use, and add character to kitchens propped up on counters or hung from hooks, when they're not.

Bring a natural touch to your best dinnerware sets with one of these wood serving boards, from the best home decor stores.

Best round wood serving boards

1. Reclaimed teak board View at Anthropologie Price: $68 Made from rugged, reclaimed teak, this (0.5"H, 11.5"W, 15.5"L) round cutting or serving board is great for serving cheese, charcuterie, crackers and accompaniments, as well as desserts. 2. Delanto wood board View at Wayfair Price: $33.99 This round serve board is made from Acacia wood and is just the right shape to serve a small pizza, sandwiches or a selection of cold cuts. It has a handy hanging hook too. 3. Nature cutting boards View at Burke Decor Price: $88 for set of 2 These beautiful boards with their visible rich wood grain will add warmth to your kitchen when they're hanging up out of use, as much as when they're covered with cheeses and other light bites.

Best oblong wood serving boards

1. Walnut cutting board View at Schoolhouse Price: $78 Handmade in upstate New York, this beautiful cutting board is crafted from rich solid walnut and finished by hand with an all-natural, homemade beeswax and sunflower oil polish for protection. 2. Marble edge serving board View at Anthropologie Price: $88 Polished mango wood is teamed with a panel of white marble on this beautiful serving board. It has a jute hanging cord and foam pad feet to rest on when presenting nibbles and snacks. 3. Cheese board View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $98 Designed by Sara Sherman Samuel, this beautiful (7"W x 16"L) board is made from Acacia wood and can be bought on its own or as part of a set with small and large marble boards to accompany it.

Best rustic wood serving boards

1. Kieron wood board View at Wayfair Price: $38.99 There's little more rustic than a slice of timber, and this board with its beautiful bark decor finish and visible tree rings will bring nature directly to your table for a taste of the country. 2. Boards with iron handles View at Burke Decor Price: $260 for set of 3 These three wooden serving boards have an irregular rustic shape and are finished with iron handles to highlight their handcrafted credentials. Each slightly different in size, they can be used for cutting or serving. 3. European cutting boards View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $325 set of 2 Made from reclaimed oak, each of these German-influenced boards varies in shape and has unique characteristics for a charming farmhouse feel. Treat yourself or give them as a long lasting wedding gift.

Best simple wood serving boards

1. Small wooden cutting board View at H&M Price: $20.99 This small (6.5" x 13.25") simple wooden board is a great piece for chopping in the kitchen, or serving a platter of cheeses and snacks at the table, and can be hung easily from a hook, when not being used. 2. Victor cutting board View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $51 Whether you're serving small bites or hanging this beautiful mango wood (10"W x 14"L x 1"H) board from a hook, its natural grain and ombre finish will add simple style to your kitchen and dining table. 3. Walnut nature cutting board View at Burke Decor Price: $45 This beautiful walnut wood beautiful board doubles up as a cutting board in the kitchen, or a serving board at the table. Prop it up on a kitchen counter or hang it from the hook and its rich dark tones will add warmth to your space.