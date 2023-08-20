Twisted taper candles will add a stylish charm to your dinner table – here are the 12 best I’ve found

colorful taper candles in different twisted styles
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Terrain, Lulu anf Georgia)
I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many candlesticks, and of all the tapered candle styles the twisted aesthetic has to be my favorite. From bright and colorful to more neutral and muted styles, one thing’s for sure – this fun candlestick style will never fail to make a statement on your tablescape.

And I’m clearly not alone in my obsession! The best home decor stores are absolutely packed full of twisted candlesticks – from elegant elongated silhouettes to modern chubby styles, there’s a tapered candle to suit everyone. I’m on a mission to find the most eye-catching styles, so read on for my top 12 twisted taper candle picks.

BEST COLORFUL TWISTED CANDLES

assortment of colorful twisted candles in gold holders
Glossy twist taper candle

I'm a huge fan of the glossy finish, bright tones and elongated twist detail on this Anthropologie taper candle. It comes in a few different shades which look beautiful layered together.

six twisted candles in different shapes and shades of red and yelloweasy to layer
HAY twisted candles

This set of candles offers a variety in shade and twisted shape! With a couple of chubby, elongated and delicate twisted styles in each colour, the styling possibilities are endless!

twisted taper candles in different green shades
Twisty tapered green candles

These twisted candles come in three tonal green shades, making light work of layering colors. They'd look stunning displayed in tall gold candlesticks of different heights.

BEST NEUTRAL TWISTED CANDLES

cream twisted candles in a brown paper packet
Twisty taper candles

These cream candles would make an excellent addition to any colorful or neutral sets. Their warm tone makes them feel super cozy.

three white twisted candlesticks in gold holders
White spiral taper candles

And these white twisted candles are arguably even more versatile. Their modern chubby silhouette means they'll add a playful look to a monochromatic scheme. 

three ivory taper candles with different silhouetteswe love
Mixed silhouette tapers

And if you want to create an interesting look while sticking to a neutral color scheme, these tapered candles have mixed silhouettes including a twisted, ridged and straight style.

BEST DARK TWISTED CANDLES

navy spiral candles
Navy spiral candles

There's something so effortlessly elegant about these deep navy candles. I'm struggling to believe they're under $10 for two! I'm stocking up before they sell out.

deep plum twisted candles in gold candlesticksso chic
Rope beeswax candles

I adore the deep plum shade of these candles that have a rope-like shape. The matte finish makes them feel even more timeless and expensive.

four black twisted candles
Long black spiral candles

Finally, these long black twisted candles are perfect for a monochromatic tablescape. They're also giving me 'sophisticated witch' vibes – chic Halloween decor, anybody? 

HOW DO I STYLE TWISTED TAPER CANDLES?

Candlesticks are like the cherry on top of the cake for dinner table decor, so why not get creative with them to really make your tablescape stand out? Firstly, layering your candlestick styles is key – a sole, lonely taper candle rarely makes much of a statement. While matching silhouettes and colors work exceptionally well for an elegant uniform finish, you can make more of a playful statement by combining different shades, tones, and shapes freely (and even somewhat randomly).

You can mix and match your colors to your heart’s content, as there are basically no rules here. Combine neutral with bright or dark tones, and straight with twisted and shapely silhouettes for a fun and playful finish. But when playing around with different candles, it’s a good idea to stick to the same style of candlestick or holder to help tie the whole look together. Tall gold candlesticks of different heights work well with most candle colors and silhouettes, but as long as they’re similar in style and color you can experiment with different models e.g. stoneware, wooden or glass.

