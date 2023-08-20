Twisted taper candles will add a stylish charm to your dinner table – here are the 12 best I’ve found
They’re the best way to make your tablescape feel more fun! If you’re as obsessed with taper candles as we are, read on
I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many candlesticks, and of all the tapered candle styles the twisted aesthetic has to be my favorite. From bright and colorful to more neutral and muted styles, one thing’s for sure – this fun candlestick style will never fail to make a statement on your tablescape.
And I’m clearly not alone in my obsession! The best home decor stores are absolutely packed full of twisted candlesticks – from elegant elongated silhouettes to modern chubby styles, there’s a tapered candle to suit everyone. I’m on a mission to find the most eye-catching styles, so read on for my top 12 twisted taper candle picks.
OUR TOP 12 TWISTED CANDLESTICK STYLES
BEST COLORFUL TWISTED CANDLES
I'm a huge fan of the glossy finish, bright tones and elongated twist detail on this Anthropologie taper candle. It comes in a few different shades which look beautiful layered together.
easy to layer
This set of candles offers a variety in shade and twisted shape! With a couple of chubby, elongated and delicate twisted styles in each colour, the styling possibilities are endless!
BEST NEUTRAL TWISTED CANDLES
These cream candles would make an excellent addition to any colorful or neutral sets. Their warm tone makes them feel super cozy.
And these white twisted candles are arguably even more versatile. Their modern chubby silhouette means they'll add a playful look to a monochromatic scheme.
we love
And if you want to create an interesting look while sticking to a neutral color scheme, these tapered candles have mixed silhouettes including a twisted, ridged and straight style.
BEST DARK TWISTED CANDLES
There's something so effortlessly elegant about these deep navy candles. I'm struggling to believe they're under $10 for two! I'm stocking up before they sell out.
so chic
I adore the deep plum shade of these candles that have a rope-like shape. The matte finish makes them feel even more timeless and expensive.
HOW DO I STYLE TWISTED TAPER CANDLES?
Candlesticks are like the cherry on top of the cake for dinner table decor, so why not get creative with them to really make your tablescape stand out? Firstly, layering your candlestick styles is key – a sole, lonely taper candle rarely makes much of a statement. While matching silhouettes and colors work exceptionally well for an elegant uniform finish, you can make more of a playful statement by combining different shades, tones, and shapes freely (and even somewhat randomly).
You can mix and match your colors to your heart’s content, as there are basically no rules here. Combine neutral with bright or dark tones, and straight with twisted and shapely silhouettes for a fun and playful finish. But when playing around with different candles, it’s a good idea to stick to the same style of candlestick or holder to help tie the whole look together. Tall gold candlesticks of different heights work well with most candle colors and silhouettes, but as long as they’re similar in style and color you can experiment with different models e.g. stoneware, wooden or glass.
