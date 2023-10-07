The 12 best large serving platters – guaranteed crowd-pleasers at your dinner party

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whatever style of entertaining you like to do, a large serving platter is an integral piece of kit. From presenting appetizers and nibbles to serving salads, sides, or sliced meats, the serving platter can be a centerpiece for a crowd or an easy and elegant way to serve snacks.

The best dinnerware sets will have a large serving platter as part of the collection. However, introducing a coordinating or contrasting, colorful or patterned platter to plain everyday tableware is a simple way to add some flair when serving food. So here's our edit of the best large serving platters from the best home decor stores.

Best designer large serving platters

1. Trematonia serving platter View at Anthropologie Price: $78 Maximalists will love this platter by House of Hackney, with original illustrations from its Trematonia series. The 18" x 10.25" platter is covered with magical creatures and otherworldly flora, and is inspired by the mythical grounds of the Cornish castle of Trematon, 2. Jungle Animal platter View at Amara Price: $411 Bring some bling to your dining table with Versace Home's Jungle Animal platter. Influenced by Versace's SS20 runway collection, the Jungle print with Medusa accents is immortalized in porcelain for you to enjoy at family gatherings and special occasions. 3. Abi serving platter View at Anthropologie Price: $68 Hand-painted by print designers and carefully applied to stoneware, the blue floral design on this 15.25 x 10.25" platter is a modern interpretation of Dutch Delftware and French toile fabrics. Its elegant style will elevate your table setting, whether it's an everyday dinner or a celebration.

Best graphic large serving platters

1. Vandvid large plate View at Schoolhouse Price: $40 Designed by Danish ceramicist Niels Refsgaard, the hand-painted blue and orange dot grid motif has a charming rustic quality that softens the graphic style of this plate, and makes it eye-catching. At 11.25” W x 8.25” L x 0.50” H it's suitable to use as a platter or large plate. 2. Bico plaid serving platters View at Walmart Price: $32.99 The plaid print on this set of two ceramic platters has a casual style reminiscent of gingham tablecloths, making them great for relaxed family dinners. Dishwasher and microwave-safe, they can be filled with salads, pasta, cheese, bread, appetizers, or whatever else you want to serve. 3. Sanaa platter View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $52 This stoneware platter has a beautiful handmade quality to it, so looks as good as a table centerpiece on its own, laden with fruit, or used as a serving platter for bread or pastries when entertaining. It's 14"L x 9"W x 1.38"H and is best wiped clean with a damp cloth.

Best abstract large serving platters

1. Poterie platter View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $94 There's a rustic retro feel to this oval (12.25"W x 18"L x 1.75" H) platter by Casafina. Made in Portugal, it's rich glaze and abstract finish will bring laid-back Mediterranean vibes to lunches, while its stoneware construction is strong enough for the oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. 2. Swirl serving platter View at CB2 Price: $39.95 Designed by Jennifer Fisher, and exclusive to CB2, Swirl has an eye-catching marbleized effect, achieved by mixing raw porcelain and color clay swirls, with a shiny clear glaze on the surface. The result is this serving platter that could be used for appetizers, sides, and desserts. 3. 1948 platter View at Jonathan Adler Price: $175 Splattered with real gold and named after the temperature at which gold melts, the 1948 platter would make a sparkling addition to your dining experience. Made with classic porcelain, it's a luxury piece that's durable enough to elevate the every day too.

Best simple large serving platters

1. Manta Oval platter View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $150 Handmade by SIN Studio in Brooklyn, this authentic stoneware platter has a beautiful organic shape and speckled eggshell glaze, that manages to make it elegant and earthy at the same time. It's dishwasher safe and 15.5"L x 10.5" W x 2.5"H, so large enough for a feast. 2. Gather platters set of 2 View at From Our Place Price: $65 This set of two (large and small) platters is suitable for plating small bites and appetizers, to a whole roasted fish. They're stackable; oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe and compatible with a larger tableware collection. 3. Earthenware serving dish View at Zara Home Price: $35.90 This platter oozes elegance with its raised-edge design. Despite its delicate appearance, it's made with sturdy earthenware, so suitable for the oven and dishwasher, and at 15.7" x 11.8" large enough for roast dinners, curry nights, and other traditions.