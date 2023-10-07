The 12 best large serving platters – guaranteed crowd-pleasers at your dinner party
These 12 best large serving platters combine eye-catching detailing with classic shapes, and allow your favorite hors d'oeuvres to shine
Whatever style of entertaining you like to do, a large serving platter is an integral piece of kit. From presenting appetizers and nibbles to serving salads, sides, or sliced meats, the serving platter can be a centerpiece for a crowd or an easy and elegant way to serve snacks.
The best dinnerware sets will have a large serving platter as part of the collection. However, introducing a coordinating or contrasting, colorful or patterned platter to plain everyday tableware is a simple way to add some flair when serving food. So here's our edit of the best large serving platters from the best home decor stores.
Best designer large serving platters
Price: $78
Maximalists will love this platter by House of Hackney, with original illustrations from its Trematonia series. The 18" x 10.25" platter is covered with magical creatures and otherworldly flora, and is inspired by the mythical grounds of the Cornish castle of Trematon,
Price: $411
Bring some bling to your dining table with Versace Home's Jungle Animal platter. Influenced by Versace's SS20 runway collection, the Jungle print with Medusa accents is immortalized in porcelain for you to enjoy at family gatherings and special occasions.
Price: $68
Hand-painted by print designers and carefully applied to stoneware, the blue floral design on this 15.25 x 10.25" platter is a modern interpretation of Dutch Delftware and French toile fabrics. Its elegant style will elevate your table setting, whether it's an everyday dinner or a celebration.
Best graphic large serving platters
Price: $40
Designed by Danish ceramicist Niels Refsgaard, the hand-painted blue and orange dot grid motif has a charming rustic quality that softens the graphic style of this plate, and makes it eye-catching. At 11.25” W x 8.25” L x 0.50” H it's suitable to use as a platter or large plate.
Price: $32.99
The plaid print on this set of two ceramic platters has a casual style reminiscent of gingham tablecloths, making them great for relaxed family dinners. Dishwasher and microwave-safe, they can be filled with salads, pasta, cheese, bread, appetizers, or whatever else you want to serve.
Best abstract large serving platters
Price: $94
There's a rustic retro feel to this oval (12.25"W x 18"L x 1.75" H) platter by Casafina. Made in Portugal, it's rich glaze and abstract finish will bring laid-back Mediterranean vibes to lunches, while its stoneware construction is strong enough for the oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer.
Price: $39.95
Designed by Jennifer Fisher, and exclusive to CB2, Swirl has an eye-catching marbleized effect, achieved by mixing raw porcelain and color clay swirls, with a shiny clear glaze on the surface. The result is this serving platter that could be used for appetizers, sides, and desserts.
Best simple large serving platters
Price: $150
Handmade by SIN Studio in Brooklyn, this authentic stoneware platter has a beautiful organic shape and speckled eggshell glaze, that manages to make it elegant and earthy at the same time. It's dishwasher safe and 15.5"L x 10.5" W x 2.5"H, so large enough for a feast.
Price: $65
This set of two (large and small) platters is suitable for plating small bites and appetizers, to a whole roasted fish. They're stackable; oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe and compatible with a larger tableware collection.
What is the best size platter for serving?
It's worth having a selection of serving platters and best dessert plates so that you can present different types of food on them, and give your guests a taste of your style. The sizes may vary, depending on what you're serving and for how many people but serving platters need to be able to be stored easily too.
'Traditionally oval platters were between 14-16 inches in length but increasingly people are becoming more creative in serving food and using a variety of multi-purpose sizes and shapes,' says Louise Rosie, Head of Design at Wedgwood.
'Most round serving platters are around 14-16 inches in diameter too,' adds Daniella Bingham, tabletop buyer at Anthropologie.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
