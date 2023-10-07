The 12 best large serving platters – guaranteed crowd-pleasers at your dinner party

These 12 best large serving platters combine eye-catching detailing with classic shapes, and allow your favorite hors d'oeuvres to shine

best serving platters
(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia, CB2)
Jump to category:
By Jacky Parker
published
Quick menu

1. Best designer large serving platters

2. Best graphic large serving platters

3. Best abstract large serving platters

4. Best simple large serving platters

Whatever style of entertaining you like to do, a large serving platter is an integral piece of kit. From presenting appetizers and nibbles to serving salads, sides, or sliced meats, the serving platter can be a centerpiece for a crowd or an easy and elegant way to serve snacks.

The best dinnerware sets will have a large serving platter as part of the collection. However, introducing a coordinating or contrasting, colorful or patterned platter to plain everyday tableware is a simple way to add some flair when serving food. So here's our edit of the best large serving platters from the best home decor stores.

Best designer large serving platters

House of Hackney Trematonia serving platter
1. Trematonia serving platter

Price: $78

Maximalists will love this platter by House of Hackney, with original illustrations from its Trematonia series. The 18" x 10.25" platter is covered with magical creatures and otherworldly flora, and is inspired by the mythical grounds of the Cornish castle of Trematon, 

Versace Home Jungle Animal platter
2. Jungle Animal platter

Price: $411

Bring some bling to your dining table with Versace Home's Jungle Animal platter. Influenced by Versace's SS20 runway collection, the Jungle print with Medusa accents is immortalized in porcelain for you to enjoy at family gatherings and special occasions.

Abi serving platter
3. Abi serving platter

Price: $68

Hand-painted by print designers and carefully applied to stoneware, the blue floral design on this 15.25 x 10.25" platter is a modern interpretation of Dutch Delftware and French toile fabrics. Its elegant style will elevate your table setting, whether it's an everyday dinner or a celebration. 

Best graphic large serving platters

Vandvid platter
1. Vandvid large plate

Price: $40

Designed by Danish ceramicist Niels Refsgaard, the hand-painted blue and orange dot grid motif has a charming rustic quality that softens the graphic style of this plate, and makes it eye-catching. At 11.25” W x 8.25” L x 0.50” H it's suitable to use as a platter or large plate.

Bico plaid serving platters set of 2
2. Bico plaid serving platters

Price: $32.99

The plaid print on this set of two ceramic platters has a casual style reminiscent of gingham tablecloths, making them great for relaxed family dinners. Dishwasher and microwave-safe, they can be filled with salads, pasta, cheese, bread, appetizers, or whatever else you want to serve. 

Sanaa platter
3. Sanaa platter

Price: $52

This stoneware platter has a beautiful handmade quality to it, so looks as good as a table centerpiece on its own, laden with fruit, or used as a serving platter for bread or pastries when entertaining. It's 14"L x 9"W x 1.38"H and is best wiped clean with a damp cloth.

Best abstract large serving platters

Poterie oval platter
1. Poterie platter

Price: $94

There's a rustic retro feel to this oval (12.25"W x 18"L x 1.75" H) platter by Casafina. Made in Portugal, it's rich glaze and abstract finish will bring laid-back Mediterranean vibes to lunches, while its stoneware construction is strong enough for the oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer.

Swirl serving platter
2. Swirl serving platter

Price: $39.95

Designed by Jennifer Fisher, and exclusive to CB2, Swirl has an eye-catching marbleized effect, achieved by mixing raw porcelain and color clay swirls, with a shiny clear glaze on the surface. The result is this serving platter that could be used for appetizers, sides, and desserts. 

1948 Serving platter
3. 1948 platter

Price: $175

Splattered with real gold and named after the temperature at which gold melts, the 1948 platter would make a sparkling addition to your dining experience. Made with classic porcelain, it's a luxury piece that's durable enough to elevate the every day too. 

Best simple large serving platters

Manta Oval platter
1. Manta Oval platter

Price: $150

Handmade by SIN Studio in Brooklyn, this authentic stoneware platter has a beautiful organic shape and speckled eggshell glaze, that manages to make it elegant and earthy at the same time. It's dishwasher safe and 15.5"L x 10.5" W x 2.5"H, so large enough for a feast.

Two large serving platters
2. Gather platters set of 2

Price: $65

This set of two (large and small) platters is suitable for plating small bites and appetizers, to a whole roasted fish. They're stackable; oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe and compatible with a larger tableware collection.

Earthenware serving dish
3. Earthenware serving dish

Price: $35.90

This platter oozes elegance with its raised-edge design. Despite its delicate appearance, it's made with sturdy earthenware, so suitable for the oven and dishwasher, and at 15.7" x 11.8" large enough for roast dinners, curry nights, and other traditions. 

What is the best size platter for serving?

It's worth having a selection of serving platters and best dessert plates so that you can present different types of food on them, and give your guests a taste of your style. The sizes may vary, depending on what you're serving and for how many people but serving platters need to be able to be stored easily too.    

'Traditionally oval platters were between 14-16 inches in length but increasingly people are becoming more creative in serving food and using a variety of multi-purpose sizes and shapes,' says Louise Rosie, Head of Design at Wedgwood.

'Most round serving platters are around 14-16 inches in diameter too,' adds Daniella Bingham, tabletop buyer at Anthropologie.

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

Latest