The perfect solution for modern life, the 12 best futons are compact, multi-functional and stylish, too

Futons have shed their student image, with many sophisticated and stylish models on the market. Switching easily from seating to sleeping in seconds, futons are a great space-saving solution for guest rooms and home offices - which for many city dwellers are often the same place.

Forget the chunky timber frames and bulky mattresses of old, the latest futons are available in a range of styles. We've seen linear silhouettes, elegant tufted upholstery and mid-century styling among the best couches.

Most are inexpensive too, with futons from some of the best home decor stores available at under $1000.

Best box tufted futons

1. Yolandi View at Target Price: $899.99 Upholstered in teal composite suede with box tufting and walnut color legs, this slender futon is one of the best light blue sofas. At 76"L X 40"W X 37"H and without arms it would work well in a home office or guest room that's required to do double duty.

2. Ollie futon View at Wayfair Price: $459.39 With its box tufting and upholstery options, this futon sofa bed is a stylish addition to small spaces. It's roughly the size of a standard twin mattress in the flat position, so would make a comfortable spot for an overnight guest or two. 3. Pinzon sleeper View at Havenly Price: $379.99 Choosing a futon doesn't require skimping on style or comfort with the Pinzon. Box tufting, contrast stitching and piping are all part of its elegant design. Plus there's a drop down cup holder for added convenience.

Best mid century style futons

1. Brittany futon View at Novogratz Price: $407 With so many lovely colors of upholstery to choose, the well-priced Brittany futon is selling fast. Its curved armrests, tapered legs and mid-century style manage to disguise the fact it's a futon too.

2. Segmart futon View at Walmart Price: $199 The Segmart multi-functional futon switches simply from sofa to bed in seconds. Available in five fabric colors, its tailored upholstery and retro aesthetic make it a stylish way to host sleepovers. 3. Safavieh Bushwick futon View at Kohl's Price: $674.99 This elegant futon is one of the best couches for a small space, with its stone or blush colored upholstery and mid-century styling. Yet it folds easily into a bed when you're hosting guests and at 34.3"H x 82.3"W x 34.3"D will sleep two people.

Best linear futons

1. Cnut futon View at Wayfair Price: $156.99 Sleek and slender, this linear futon converts easily into a sleep position with a click-clack function. Covered in faux leather (cream, white or black), it's an inexpensive and easy to clean option for multi-use spaces.

2. Jaxsin futon View at Havenly Price: $329.99 This convertible sofa has three options: couch, lounger or sleeper bed. It's stylish, comfortable and the side pocket in the armrest is a convenient place to store remote controls, tablets and reading material. One of the best blue sofas. 3. Futon with Arms View at Target Price: $240 This is a simple and inexpensive option if you require extra sleep space in a small home, studio or dorm room. Its clean lines and simple design make it an unobtrusive piece that would suit most modern spaces.

Best diamond tufted futons

1. Tallulah futon View at Novogratz Price: $509 With diamond-tufting, vintage styling and six velvet color options, the Tallulah memory foam futon is a sophisticated way to provide extra sleep space in a multi-functional room or living area. Easily one of the best green sofas. 2. Uhomepro futon View at Walmart Price: $349.99 This beautiful diamond-tufted futon is selling fast, with just this gorgeous soft pink velvet version left (at the time of writing). Its tidy size (30.7'' H x 63.78'' W x 31.50'' D) and elegant detailing make it a safe and sophisticated bet for a small space. 3. Cassidy tufted futon View at Novogratz Price: $551.00 The diamond-tufted velvet upholstery, plush rolled arms and turned timber legs give this futon a vintage Chesterfield vibe, making it a dramatic yet discreet multi-functional piece of furniture.