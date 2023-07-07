The perfect solution for modern life, the 12 best futons are compact, multi-functional and stylish, too
The 12 best futons all have so many reasons to buy them. Good for sleeping, sitting and fitting into small spaces it helps that they're stylish, too
Quick menu
Futons have shed their student image, with many sophisticated and stylish models on the market. Switching easily from seating to sleeping in seconds, futons are a great space-saving solution for guest rooms and home offices - which for many city dwellers are often the same place.
Forget the chunky timber frames and bulky mattresses of old, the latest futons are available in a range of styles. We've seen linear silhouettes, elegant tufted upholstery and mid-century styling among the best couches.
Most are inexpensive too, with futons from some of the best home decor stores available at under $1000.
Best box tufted futons
Price: $899.99
Upholstered in teal composite suede with box tufting and walnut color legs, this slender futon is one of the best light blue sofas. At 76"L X 40"W X 37"H and without arms it would work well in a home office or guest room that's required to do double duty.
Price: $459.39
With its box tufting and upholstery options, this futon sofa bed is a stylish addition to small spaces. It's roughly the size of a standard twin mattress in the flat position, so would make a comfortable spot for an overnight guest or two.
Best mid century style futons
Price: $407
With so many lovely colors of upholstery to choose, the well-priced Brittany futon is selling fast. Its curved armrests, tapered legs and mid-century style manage to disguise the fact it's a futon too.
Price: $199
The Segmart multi-functional futon switches simply from sofa to bed in seconds. Available in five fabric colors, its tailored upholstery and retro aesthetic make it a stylish way to host sleepovers.
Price: $674.99
This elegant futon is one of the best couches for a small space, with its stone or blush colored upholstery and mid-century styling. Yet it folds easily into a bed when you're hosting guests and at 34.3"H x 82.3"W x 34.3"D will sleep two people.
Best linear futons
Price: $156.99
Sleek and slender, this linear futon converts easily into a sleep position with a click-clack function. Covered in faux leather (cream, white or black), it's an inexpensive and easy to clean option for multi-use spaces.
Price: $329.99
This convertible sofa has three options: couch, lounger or sleeper bed. It's stylish, comfortable and the side pocket in the armrest is a convenient place to store remote controls, tablets and reading material. One of the best blue sofas.
Best diamond tufted futons
Price: $509
With diamond-tufting, vintage styling and six velvet color options, the Tallulah memory foam futon is a sophisticated way to provide extra sleep space in a multi-functional room or living area. Easily one of the best green sofas.
Price: $349.99
This beautiful diamond-tufted futon is selling fast, with just this gorgeous soft pink velvet version left (at the time of writing). Its tidy size (30.7'' H x 63.78'' W x 31.50'' D) and elegant detailing make it a safe and sophisticated bet for a small space.
Are futons worth buying?
Futons are a good option, particularly if you will need to accommodate guests in a small living space. They offer seating when you're not hosting and sleep space when you are.
'Futons are a great purchase if you have a small space and want your furniture to do double duty without taking up additional square footage,' says Paula Cossarini, Product Design Manager at Article. 'They’re perfect for small apartments or home offices that need to double up as guest rooms.'
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
How to light up a dark spots of your backyard – 5 ideas that'll make your outdoor space pop at nighttime
Good outdoor lighting is for as much as when you're using your backyard as when you're looking at it out the window. Here's how to eliminate dark spots
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published
-
It’s a fact – yellow is the most joyful hue. So here are 12 cheerful home accessories to uplift and elevate your space
If your home is in need of an injection of joyful color, look no further than these sunny-toned accessories to instantly uplift your home decor
By Valeza Bakolli • Published