The 12 best cheese serving platters - finish your entertaining in style
Cheese serving platters are handy items to have in your kitchen and dining kit. Whether you like to host and entertain friends and family, or nibble picky bits in front of the TV, the cheese serving platter is an elegant and easy way to share food.
The choices are many. From luxurious marble and rich timber, to simple stoneware and decorative styles, there's a cheese platter to suit your style.
Want a platter to accompany your best dinnerware sets, or one that can double up as a cutting board? See our round up of the best cheese serving platters from the best home decor stores.
Best marble cheese serving platters
Price: $71.50
Whether you're a sucker for blue cheese or mad for Manchego, this gorgeous grey and white marble cheese board will keep your choices cool. Its handles make it very pleasant to hold.
Price: $84
Designed in collaboration with Sarah Sherman Samuel, this (6"W x 14"L x 0.75"H) dark marble board is an elegant way to display favorite cheeses and will look beautiful displayed in your kitchen between use.
Best decorative cheese serving platters
Price: $58
Made with white marble inlaid with brass moons and stars, this (D12") cheese board will be the star of your dinner party or family get together and makes a stellar perch for cheeses, charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, and more.
Price: $44
Part of a huge dinnerware set, with plenty of coordinating pieces inspired by Parisian sidewalk cafes, the Bistro Tile fromage platter is a fun way to serve soft cheeses and is sure to add a little je ne sais quoi to your soirée.
Best wooden cheese serving platters
Price: $144
With a 20" diameter, this beautiful reclaimed timber charcuterie board is large enough to showcase a feast of cold cuts, cheeses, bread, fruit and more. The contrasting strips give it a modern graphic edge that will add style to your kitchen.
Price: $63
Made with mango wood and stained black, this slender board makes a pleasing perch for a cheese platter. The flat timber surface provides a steady base and is ideal for cutting and serving hard or soft cheeses without any wobbles.
Best stoneware cheese serving platters
Price: $225
Not just a serving platter for cheese, this versatile piece can be cooled in the freezer or warmed in the oven and used for presenting pizzas, desserts and appetizers, as well as for cheeses, charcuterie, fruits, baguettes and crackers.
Price: $54
Made in Portugal, this stoneware cheese board has a rustic organic shape and a pearly gloss finish to elegantly present cheeses, charcuterie and more. At 7"W x 12.75"L x 0.5"H it's a good size for sharing and makes a charming centrepiece.
What is the best cheese to put on a platter?
Choose the cheeses that you like best. However, if you're creating a cheese platter for guests, it is good to have a selection of hard, crumbly and soft cheeses with a mix of mild to tangy flavours.
Consider crumbly or soft blue cheeses, such as stilton, dolcelatte or roquefort; a soft goats cheese and a couple of mild and tangy hard cheeses like mature cheddar, gruyère or manchego. Plus a ripe oozy camembert or brie.
Don't forget fruit (such as figs, grapes, pears or apples), pickles and chutneys or honeycomb and quince paste to accompany your cheese choices, as well as crackers and bread.
'Cheese should be served at room temperature, so take it out of the fridge and left it rest around 30 minutes to an hour before you want to serve it,' says Jessie Johnson, founder of food and recipe site, Life as a Strawberry. 'To add visual interest, I also like to serve cheeses in a variety of shapes, and place hard cheeses in stacks or cubes, to make it easier for guests to take a piece.'
