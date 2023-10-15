The 12 best cheese serving platters - finish your entertaining in style

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cheese serving platters are handy items to have in your kitchen and dining kit. Whether you like to host and entertain friends and family, or nibble picky bits in front of the TV, the cheese serving platter is an elegant and easy way to share food.

The choices are many. From luxurious marble and rich timber, to simple stoneware and decorative styles, there's a cheese platter to suit your style.

Want a platter to accompany your best dinnerware sets, or one that can double up as a cutting board? See our round up of the best cheese serving platters from the best home decor stores.

Best marble cheese serving platters

1. Marble cheese board View at Burke Decor Price: $71.50 Whether you're a sucker for blue cheese or mad for Manchego, this gorgeous grey and white marble cheese board will keep your choices cool. Its handles make it very pleasant to hold. 2. Marble cheese board View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $84 Designed in collaboration with Sarah Sherman Samuel, this (6"W x 14"L x 0.75"H) dark marble board is an elegant way to display favorite cheeses and will look beautiful displayed in your kitchen between use. 3. Dobard cheese board View at Wayfair Price: $33.99 Part white marble, part mango wood, this generously sized (7'' W X 12'' L X 0.5'' H) board makes a great serving platter for cheeses, cold cuts and crackers. Hand wash it to keep it looking its best.

Best decorative cheese serving platters

1. Celestial cheese board View at Anthropologie Price: $58 Made with white marble inlaid with brass moons and stars, this (D12") cheese board will be the star of your dinner party or family get together and makes a stellar perch for cheeses, charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, and more. 2. Bistro Tile fromage platter View at Anthropologie Price: $44 Part of a huge dinnerware set, with plenty of coordinating pieces inspired by Parisian sidewalk cafes, the Bistro Tile fromage platter is a fun way to serve soft cheeses and is sure to add a little je ne sais quoi to your soirée. 3. Resin cheese board View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $95 Made from resin by Atlawa in Mexico, this (19"L x 9"W) cheese board is available in honey, horn or frost tones and will turn a light snack into an eye-catching spread. Pair it with the matching ice bucket for a cheese and wine party.

Best wooden cheese serving platters

1. Mod charcuterie board View at Burke Decor Price: $144 With a 20" diameter, this beautiful reclaimed timber charcuterie board is large enough to showcase a feast of cold cuts, cheeses, bread, fruit and more. The contrasting strips give it a modern graphic edge that will add style to your kitchen. 2. Ridley wood cheese board View at Wayfair Price: $63 Made with mango wood and stained black, this slender board makes a pleasing perch for a cheese platter. The flat timber surface provides a steady base and is ideal for cutting and serving hard or soft cheeses without any wobbles. 3. Bowery cheese board View at Target Price: $25.99 The Bowery End grain cheese serving board is made from acacia wood. Its end grain construction is less dulling to cutlery because the wood grain direction accommodates cutting instead of resisting it, so your cheese knives will stay sharp.

Best stoneware cheese serving platters

1. Cheese stone View at Wayfair Price: $225 Not just a serving platter for cheese, this versatile piece can be cooled in the freezer or warmed in the oven and used for presenting pizzas, desserts and appetizers, as well as for cheeses, charcuterie, fruits, baguettes and crackers. 2. Aparte cheese board View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $54 Made in Portugal, this stoneware cheese board has a rustic organic shape and a pearly gloss finish to elegantly present cheeses, charcuterie and more. At 7"W x 12.75"L x 0.5"H it's a good size for sharing and makes a charming centrepiece. 3. Stoneware board View at Zara Home Price: from $29.90 Available in two sizes, 10.2"L x 5.9"W or 11.9"L x 8.1"W, this stoneware board can be used in the kitchen for cutting or at the table for serving a variety of cheeses, fruit and cold cuts. It can go in the dishwasher and hangs easily too.