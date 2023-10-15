The 12 best cheese serving platters - finish your entertaining in style

The 12 best cheese serving platters are the perfect finishing touch - an elegant way to end your entertaining in style

Cheese serving platters are handy items to have in your kitchen and dining kit. Whether you like to host and entertain friends and family, or nibble picky bits in front of the TV, the cheese serving platter is an elegant and easy way to share food.

The choices are many. From luxurious marble and rich timber, to simple stoneware and decorative styles, there's a cheese platter to suit your style. 

Want a platter to accompany your best dinnerware sets, or one that can double up as a cutting board? See our round up of the best cheese serving platters from the best home decor stores

Best marble cheese serving platters

marble cheese platter
1. Marble cheese board

Price: $71.50

Whether you're a sucker for blue cheese or mad for Manchego, this gorgeous grey and white marble cheese board will keep your choices cool. Its handles make it very pleasant to hold. 

marble cheese board
2. Marble cheese board

Price: $84

Designed in collaboration with Sarah Sherman Samuel, this (6"W x 14"L x 0.75"H) dark marble board is an elegant way to display favorite cheeses and will look beautiful displayed in your kitchen between use.

Dobard cheese board
3. Dobard cheese board

Price: $33.99

Part white marble, part mango wood, this generously sized (7'' W X 12'' L X 0.5'' H) board makes a great serving platter for cheeses, cold cuts and crackers. Hand wash it to keep it looking its best.

Best decorative cheese serving platters

Celestial cheese board
1. Celestial cheese board

Price: $58

Made with white marble inlaid with brass moons and stars, this (D12") cheese board will be the star of your dinner party or family get together and makes a stellar perch for cheeses, charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, and more.

Bistro Tile cheese platter
2. Bistro Tile fromage platter

Price: $44

Part of a huge dinnerware set, with plenty of coordinating pieces inspired by Parisian sidewalk cafes, the Bistro Tile fromage platter is a fun way to serve soft cheeses and is sure to add a little je ne sais quoi to your soirée.

Resin cheese board
3. Resin cheese board

Price: $95

Made from resin by Atlawa in Mexico, this (19"L x 9"W) cheese board is available in honey, horn or frost tones and will turn a light snack into an eye-catching spread. Pair it with the matching ice bucket for a cheese and wine party.

Best wooden cheese serving platters

Mod charcuterie board
1. Mod charcuterie board

Price: $144

With a 20" diameter, this beautiful reclaimed timber charcuterie board is large enough to showcase a feast of cold cuts, cheeses, bread, fruit and more. The contrasting strips give it a modern graphic edge that will add style to your kitchen.

Ridley wood cheese board
2. Ridley wood cheese board

Price: $63

Made with mango wood and stained black, this slender board makes a pleasing perch for a cheese platter. The flat timber surface provides a steady base and is ideal for cutting and serving hard or soft cheeses without any wobbles. 

Bowery end grain cheese board
3. Bowery cheese board

Price: $25.99

The Bowery End grain cheese serving board is made from acacia wood. Its end grain construction is less dulling to cutlery because the wood grain direction accommodates cutting instead of resisting it, so your cheese knives will stay sharp. 

Best stoneware cheese serving platters

Cheese stone
1. Cheese stone

Price: $225

Not just a serving platter for cheese, this versatile piece can be cooled in the freezer or warmed in the oven and used for presenting pizzas, desserts and appetizers, as well as for cheeses, charcuterie, fruits, baguettes and crackers. 

Aparte cheese serving board
2. Aparte cheese board

Price: $54

Made in Portugal, this stoneware cheese board has a rustic organic shape and a pearly gloss finish to elegantly present cheeses, charcuterie and more. At 7"W x 12.75"L x 0.5"H it's a good size for sharing and makes a charming centrepiece.

Stoneware cutting board
3. Stoneware board

Price: from $29.90

Available in two sizes, 10.2"L x 5.9"W or 11.9"L x 8.1"W, this stoneware board can be used in the kitchen for cutting or at the table for serving a variety of cheeses, fruit and cold cuts. It can go in the dishwasher and hangs easily too. 

What is the best cheese to put on a platter?

Choose the cheeses that you like best. However, if you're creating a cheese platter for guests, it is good to have a selection of hard, crumbly and soft cheeses with a mix of mild to tangy flavours.

Consider crumbly or soft blue cheeses, such as stilton, dolcelatte or roquefort; a soft goats cheese and a couple of mild and tangy hard cheeses like mature cheddar, gruyère or manchego. Plus a ripe oozy camembert or brie.

Don't forget fruit (such as figs, grapes, pears or apples), pickles and chutneys or honeycomb and quince paste to accompany your cheese choices, as well as crackers and bread.

'Cheese should be served at room temperature, so take it out of the fridge and left it rest around 30 minutes to an hour before you want to serve it,' says Jessie Johnson, founder of food and recipe site, Life as a Strawberry. 'To add visual interest, I also like to serve cheeses in a variety of shapes, and place hard cheeses in stacks or cubes, to make it easier for guests to take a piece.'

Jacky Parker

Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites


A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written  for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration. 

