I found 15 pretty pieces to elevate your kitchen, and they're all under $100

Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

Don't get me wrong—I love my Los Angeles apartment (I live 10 minutes from the beach, after all), but my one complaint is its size. It's quite tiny, especially my combined kitchen and dining area. However, now that I've lived here for three years, I've become somewhat of an expert in small-space living (at least a self-proclaimed expert, anyway). I'm extremely intentional when it comes to buying pieces for my home. Anything I add must check two important boxes: beautiful and functional. If an item also happens to be affordable, then consider me sold. Below are 15 under-$100 kitchen items I think are worth taking home.

H&M 3-Pack Cutlery $13 at H&M Gold cutlery is so chic, but that doesn't mean it has to be expensive. This pretty set is ideal if you're tight on space because it only includes three pieces and can be purchased individually, so you don't end up with more than you need.

Crow Canyon Home Splatter Enamelware Loaf Pan $24 at Anthropologie I'm in my baking and hosting era, so I'm eyeing bakeware that doubles as a serving dish to make my life easier.

Le Creuset Demi Tea Kettle $84 at Nordstrom I like to keep my most-used cookware out on the counter (or in this case, on the stove) to save space, which means it must act as décor as well. I make tea nearly every evening, so my kettle gets a ton of use. This one is worthy of being on display and adds some welcome color to my otherwise neutral kitchen.

Zara Home Acacia Utensil Holder $50 at Zara This minimalistic utensil holder is a great way to add some natural materials to the kitchen. It can also double as a vase for dried flowers.

Subtle Art Studios Checkered Glass Tile Tray $199 at UO This checkered serving tray is so fun to use when hosting people for a meal. I'd personally use it as a cheese board.

Anthropologie Heidi Serving Set $32 at Anthropologie These braided wooden serving utensils would make an excellent gift, but I'll be keeping them for myself.

Soho Home Havana Set of Four Glass Goblets $60 at Net-a-Porter Bring the iconic Soho House aesthetic into your home with these pretty pink glasses. I like to use fancy glassware for everyday drinks like water or iced tea.

The Parmatile Shop Taper Candle Set $39 at UO I always display unique taper candles on my kitchen table, and I always get compliments on them. These twisted candles come in eight colors, but I'm partial to the black.

West Elm Molten Gold Napkin Ring (Set of 4) $36 at West Elm When I'm feeling fancy, I'll set my table with napkin rings. This gold set is so chic, not to mention they match the above flatware.

Compagnie de Provence Black Tea Soap $25 at Amazon I'm a sucker for beautiful packaging, so this hand soap instantly caught my eye. It happens to smell wonderful, too.

H&M Round Jute Placemat $11 at H&M I love hosting dinner parties and brunches for my friends, and my kitchen table looks infinitely more beautiful when I commit to proper place settings. These jute placemats look good with just about any dishware.

West Elm Modern Melamine Outdoor Pasta Bowl Sets $42 at West Elm These stackable bowls are the perfect size for pasta and salad, which are always on rotation in my home.

Tizo Design Stainless Cheese Set $49 at Shopbop I can't get over how gorgeous these marble cheese knives are. I'm tempted to buy the matching tray .

West Elm Handwoven Striped Cotton Kitchen Towel (Set of 2) $45 at West Elm Linens are an easy and affordable way to add a pop of color or seasonal touch to your kitchen. Ahead of fall, I'll be purchasing this set of kitchen towels.