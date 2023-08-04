I found 15 pretty pieces to elevate your kitchen, and they're all under $100

I couldn't believe it, either.

By Michaela Bushkin
Most Curated is a monthly series in which one editor, team member or friend of Livingetc will share the top 15 items on their current wish list.

Don't get me wrong—I love my Los Angeles apartment (I live 10 minutes from the beach, after all), but my one complaint is its size. It's quite tiny, especially my combined kitchen and dining area. However, now that I've lived here for three years, I've become somewhat of an expert in small-space living (at least a self-proclaimed expert, anyway). I'm extremely intentional when it comes to buying pieces for my home. Anything I add must check two important boxes: beautiful and functional. If an item also happens to be affordable, then consider me sold. Below are 15 under-$100 kitchen items I think are worth taking home. 
H&M 3-Pack Cutlery

Gold cutlery is so chic, but that doesn't mean it has to be expensive. This pretty set is ideal if you're tight on space because it only includes three pieces and can be purchased individually, so you don't end up with more than you need.

baking pan
Crow Canyon Home Splatter Enamelware Loaf Pan

I'm in my baking and hosting era, so I'm eyeing bakeware that doubles as a serving dish to make my life easier.

Le Creuset Demi Tea Kettle

I like to keep my most-used cookware out on the counter (or in this case, on the stove) to save space, which means it must act as décor as well. I make tea nearly every evening, so my kettle gets a ton of use. This one is worthy of being on display and adds some welcome color to my otherwise neutral kitchen.

vase
Zara Home Acacia Utensil Holder

This minimalistic utensil holder is a great way to add some natural materials to the kitchen. It can also double as a vase for dried flowers.

tray
Subtle Art Studios Checkered Glass Tile Tray

This checkered serving tray is so fun to use when hosting people for a meal. I'd personally use it as a cheese board.

servers
Anthropologie Heidi Serving Set

These braided wooden serving utensils would make an excellent gift, but I'll be keeping them for myself.

glasses
Soho Home Havana Set of Four Glass Goblets

Bring the iconic Soho House aesthetic into your home with these pretty pink glasses. I like to use fancy glassware for everyday drinks like water or iced tea.

candles
The Parmatile Shop Taper Candle Set

I always display unique taper candles on my kitchen table, and I always get compliments on them. These twisted candles come in eight colors, but I'm partial to the black.

napkin ring
West Elm Molten Gold Napkin Ring (Set of 4)

When I'm feeling fancy, I'll set my table with napkin rings. This gold set is so chic, not to mention they match the above flatware. 

soap
Compagnie de Provence Black Tea Soap

I'm a sucker for beautiful packaging, so this hand soap instantly caught my eye. It happens to smell wonderful, too.

placemat
H&M Round Jute Placemat

I love hosting dinner parties and brunches for my friends, and my kitchen table looks infinitely more beautiful when I commit to proper place settings. These jute placemats look good with just about any dishware.

pasta bowls
West Elm Modern Melamine Outdoor Pasta Bowl Sets

These stackable bowls are the perfect size for pasta and salad, which are always on rotation in my home.

cheese knives
Tizo Design Stainless Cheese Set

I can't get over how gorgeous these marble cheese knives are. I'm tempted to buy the matching tray

linens
West Elm Handwoven Striped Cotton Kitchen Towel (Set of 2)

Linens are an easy and affordable way to add a pop of color or seasonal touch to your kitchen. Ahead of fall, I'll be purchasing this set of kitchen towels.

bowls
Terrain Teak Serving Bowl

With limited space in my kitchen cabinets, I'm always looking for items that are stackable like these teak serving bowls. I use the mini one the most, usually for snacks and dips.

Michaela Bushkin
Fashion Director

Michaela Bushkin is the fashion director on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire, where she covers luxury, trend, and style content. She currently resides in Los Angeles and channels the California aesthetic in both her personal style and her home décor. 

